Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo didn’t expect to be running the 49ers offense this season, but that’s just what he was doing for most of Sunday’s 27-7 win over the Seahawks. Garoppolo was expected to move on to another team this offseason, but shoulder surgery led to no compelling trade offers and the 49ers opted to sign him to a new contract that kept him in the fold as a backup to Trey Lance. Lance’s season ended when he broke his ankle in the first quarter and Garoppolo is now back in the job he held when he was healthy over the last five seasons.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO