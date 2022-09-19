ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
960 The Ref

Fantasy Football Week 3: TE rankings

It seems like we find ourselves in this exact position every fantasy football season: Seeking a late-round — or even mid-round — savior at tight end. Hoping someone, anyone emerges to help bolster a position in desperate need of consistent, reliable fantasy production outside of the top names.
NFL
numberfire.com

Dameon Pierce's Week 2 performance 'something to build on' for Texans

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills praised running back Dameon Pierce for his Week 2 performance, calling it "something to build on." Head coach Lovie Smith reinforced Mills' comments, saying, "I thought Dameon did some good things when he had an opportunity to carry the ball." Pierce played well behind teammate Rex Burkhead in Week 1, but was the clear lead back in Week 2; Burkhead finished their second game without a single carry.
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

NFL investigating former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians

During the fourth quarter of Sunday afternoon’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints, a massive fight broke out involving a number of star players from both teams including Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette, and Marshon Lattimore. Oddly, former Tampa Bay head coach Bruce...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Arizona State
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL Team

We are two weeks into the NFL season and many are already jumping to conclusions. The bad teams have already unveiled themselves as they are mostly 0-2. Meanwhile, the good teams are starting to separate themselves, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like early title contenders. There have also been...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Mike Vrabel does not hold back after Bills crush Titans

Mike Vrabel did not hold back after his Tennessee Titans got drilled 41-7 by the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Tennessee answered Buffalo’s touchdown on the opening drive with a touchdown of their own, but it was all downhill from there. The Bills went into halftime up 17-7 and then completely tore apart the Titans in the third quarter.
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Report: Giants' Kenny Golladay empties locker after Week 2 win

Despite an impressive 2-0 start under head coach Brian Daboll, the New York Giants are dealing with some possible inter-office drama on Monday. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay was quick to depart after seeing a significantly reduced amount of playing time in the team's Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Flacco
Person
Sterling Shepard
Person
Darrel Williams
Larry Brown Sports

49ers sign ex-Colts RB to active roster

The San Francisco 49ers made a roster move at running back on Tuesday in response to some of their injuries. The Niners signed Marlon Mack to their active roster from their practice squad. The team signed Mack to their practice squad last week after Elijah Mitchell suffered a knee injury in Week 1 against the Bears.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Colin Cowherd Names The 'Best Looking' NFC Team Following Week 2

FS1's Colin Cowherd has seen enough. He's ready to name the "best looking" team in the NFC. It's the Philadelphia Eagles. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles beat the Minnesota Vikings 24-7 on Monday night. Hurts had nearly 400 yards of total offense and scored three touchdowns, one through the air and two on the ground.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeff Wilson#Bengals#American Football
Larry Brown Sports

Saquon Barkley tells hilarious story about Brian Daboll

It is safe to say that Brian Daboll is already passing the vibe check in his first season as head coach of the New York Giants. The Giants defeated the Carolina Panthers on Sunday by the final of 19-16 to improve to 2-0 on the young NFL season. After the game, Giants running back Saquon Barkley shared a hilarious story about Daboll.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' unofficial depth chart for Week 3

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) released their unofficial Week 3 depth chart Tuesday following the disastrous 24-0 blowout loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1). The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Most of it will remain unchanged unless roster moves are made, but we’ll be here to keep track every week.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy