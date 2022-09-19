Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NFL Investigating Bruce Arians Over Mike Evans-Marshon Lattimore Brawl: Report
The NFL is currently investigating the fight that broke out during the Buccaneers-Saints game on Sunday between Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore. There’s no love lost between the two rival players, but the league is also looking into retired Bucs head coach Bruce Arians who may have instigated the on-field altercation.
Buccaneers WR Mike Evans reveals Tom Brady motivation behind brawl-sparking fight with Marshon Lattimore
Mike Evans made headlines on Sunday for all the wrong reasons after he was at the center of a brawl between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints. Evans got himself ejected from the game for his actions, and the same was the case for Marshon Lattimore of the Saints.
AthlonSports.com
Leonard Fournette Has 2-Word Response To NFL's Mike Evans Punishment Decision
The NFL has made an official discipline decision on Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans. He will serve a one-game suspension for shoving Marshon Lattimore and igniting a brawl during Sunday's Bucs vs. Saints game. It's a bit of a surprising decision, especially considering Lattimore isn't getting punished. He's the biggest...
NBC Sports
Mike Evans suspended one game following Buccaneers-Saints skirmish
Mike Evans’ anger got the best of him on Sunday, and it will cost him a game. The NFL suspended the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver on Monday after the Bucs and New Orleans Saints got into a scuffle in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s Week 2 game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ESPN
NFL suspends Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Evans for one game for altercation with New Orleans Saints' Marshon Lattimore
NEW ORLEANS -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been suspended without pay for one game for his role in Sunday's altercation with New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, the NFL announced Monday. Evans was suspended for violating unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules, the league said. Evans...
Comments / 0