Queens, NY

Here's What Aaron Judge Traded To Fan For His 60th Home Run Ball

Aaron Judge continued making history on Tuesday night, blasting his 60th home run of the season in the Yankees' 9-8 comeback win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Judge's homer, which kickstarted a five-run ninth-inning rally, tied him with Babe Ruth for the second-most home runs in a season in franchise and American League history. He needs one more to tie Roger Maris' mark in both categories and two more to pass the former Yankee slugger.
Legendary MLB Shortstop Died On Monday Night

A legendary Los Angeles Dodgers player died at the age of 89 on Monday night. Maury Wills, one of the best infielders in Dodgers history, passed away, according to the franchise. "The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Dodger legend Maury Wills. Our thoughts are with Wills’...
Yankees fans returned ball from 60th home run to Aaron Judge

On Tuesday night, Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season in the New York Yankees’ 9-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, and some fans did something cool with his home run ball. Judge led off the bottom of the ninth with a solo home run to...
Max Scherzer shares true feeling after exiting game vs. Brewers amid pursuit of perfect game

The New York Mets put their best pitcher on the mound Monday night with the hopes of clinching a spot in the 2022 MLB postseason. Their ace responded with an absolute gem, as Scherzer pitched for six perfect innings in a 7-2 Mets win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Max Scherzer could have made the night even more special for him and the Mets with a perfect game, but he only managed to pitch for six innings after 68 pitches. Scherzer gave a bit of a background on the decision that led to his exit despite working on a perfecto.
Mets to celebrate playoff berth even if they don't win NL East

The New York Mets (93-55) endured quite the roller-coaster week that featured being swept by the 62-84 Chicago Cubs before the Amazins defeated the last-place Pittsburgh Pirates (55-92) in four consecutive contests. New York began Monday holding just a one-game lead over the second-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East standings and are on the cusp of securing a playoff berth, and ace Max Scherzer made it clear he intends to recognize earning postseason baseball regardless of where the Mets are in the standings when that day arrives.
Luis Guillorme grabbing seat Monday for Mets

New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers. Guillorme is out of the order for the second time in three games. Jeff McNeil will move to second base while Tyler Naquin replaces Guillorme in the lineup to play right field and bat seventh.
Nathan Eovaldi Doesn't Mince Words On Red Sox's Front-Office Decisions

Could Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and his peers be losing the clubhouse?. Nathan Eovaldi used the club's decision to designate catcher Kevin Plawecki for assignment as a catalyst to air out his frustrations with the front office, seemingly dating back to last offseason. "I felt like...
Awesome photo of MLB legends having lunch together goes viral

Old-school baseball fans will enjoy the one-of-a-kind picture that is going viral this week. An awesome photo made the rounds on social media of a lunch meet-up that several MLB legends recently had. Keith Hernandez, Johnny Bench, Brooks Robinson, Steve Garvey, Jim Kaat, and Ozzie Smith were among those in attendance. Actor Joe Piscopo was also present at the table. Take a look.
MLB insider: Tigers Scott Harris hire 'shocked' front offices around baseball

The Detroit Tigers pulled off a surprising hire, naming former Giants general manager Scott Harris their president of baseball operations. Harris is a stellar hire for Chris Ilitch and Co., as the Tigers are in the midst of what can only be described as a disappointing season. Detroit was expected to make a leap this year under A.J. Hinch, as they’re just one season removed from a 77-win campaign, and added talent in the offseason.
