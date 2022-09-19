ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions vs. Commanders: Game notes from the Week 2 film review

Tuesday mornings are devoted to rewatching Sunday’s Lions performances. Some of those Tuesdays are easier than others, and this week was one of them. The game film from the Lions’ 36-27 home win over the Washington Commanders in Week 2 revealed a lot of positives from Dan Campbell’s Detroit team. Quite a few initial judgments were confirmed, but there were also some fresh observations that needed the second (and third–I watch both the game and the All-22) viewing to appreciate.
DETROIT, MI
ESPN

Aidan Hutchinson, after setting Detroit Lions' rookie sack record in win, dedicates game to 5-year-old leukemia patient Hudson Gazsi

DETROIT -- Aidan Hutchinson unleashed his patented Michael Jackson leg kick after recording his second sack of the first half against Washington on Sunday as "Billie Jean" blasted throughout Ford Field. The No. 2 overall pick was playing inspired football, ending the game having collected a Lions single-game rookie record three sacks to help Detroit to a 36-27 victory.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Washington State
Local
Michigan Sports
SB Nation

The Detroit Lions are fun, and that’s a direct reflection of their head coach

It’s often said that a team is a reflection of its leader. The Patriots’ workmanlike mentality and often robotic methods of destroying opponents are a direct reflection of the man in charge, Bill Belichick. Commander Erwin from Attack on Titan sacrificed everything for the completion of missions, and that was reflected in the Scout regiment (one of the greatest scenes in anime history btw). The ruthlessness of the Sith is reflected in Darth Sidious.
DETROIT, MI
WTWO/WAWV

Goin’ 2 the Endzone Podcast 9-21-22

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — This week on the Goin’ 2 the Endzone podcast, join hosts Grant Pugh and Nicole Krasean as they chat about the past week’s high school football results and look ahead at this Friday’s matchups. Then Linton Miner’s Head Coach Brian Oliver joins Grant to talk about their high-scoring, comeback win over […]
FARMERSBURG, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Johnson
Person
Carson Wentz

Comments / 0

Community Policy