Kelsey Plum crashed her teammates' WNBA Finals press conference with a giant speaker blasting on her shoulder
With a huge speaker in one hand and a bottle of booze in the other, the goggles-clad Las Vegas Aces guard burst into the room and danced on stage.
A'ja Wilson called on everyone to 'take 4 shots' before Las Vegas' WNBA championship parade
WNBA Finals MVP Chelsea Gray tried to wrestle the microphone away from the 26-year-old superstar as she called on Usher to attend the celebrations.
Las Vegas Celebrates Aces’ First WNBA Title With Parade, Party
The Aces were lit to celebrate the franchise's first WNBA championship in Sin City.
Aces poised to capture multiple WNBA tiles with Wilson, Gray
A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces look to be a safe bet to win a few more WNBA titles over the next several years, a realization that can't be ignored even though they haven't had very much time to celebrate their organization's first championship. “I think we found...
The Clock May Be Ticking on the Sun's WNBA Title Window
Jonquel Jones & Co. fell short yet again for Connecticut in the playoffs. Where is the franchise headed?
WNBA’s Chelsea Gray Named MVP After Helping Las Vegas Aces Win Their First Championship
Sunday's game was held at Connecticut's Mohegan Sun Arena, where Gray scored 20 points and accomplished six assists.
The hot streak that won a WNBA title
There are hot streaks, and then there's the 10-game heater Chelsea Gray just completed to lead the Las Vegas Aces to their first WNBA title and earn Finals MVP honors. By the numbers: Gray averaged 21.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 10 playoff games — up from her regular-season averages of 13.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists.
Liberty's Ionescu, Laney Rep USA's World Cup Roster
Those expecting to see New York Liberty stars Sabrina Ionescu and Betnijah Laney collaborate at the height of their basketball powers are appearing to get their wish before 2022 lets out. The metropolitan pair was part of the 12-woman roster released by USA Basketball on Monday as the program prepares...
Hottest 2022 Las Vegas Aces WNBA championship gear includes t-shirts, jerseys, hats, hoodies, socks
The Las Vegas Aces won the 2022 WNBA Championship when a 78-71 victory over the Connecticut Sun gave them a 3-1 series victory in the WNBA Finals. It was the franchise's first championship in its 25-year history and an incredible roster and coaching staff have quickly become by loved by the Las Vegas fanbase after the franchise moved there in 2018. Longtime San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon led the team to a championship in her first year at the helm and stars like A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young helped the club put together a magical season. Now, you can get Aces WNBA championship gear here.
Aces’ Hamby Reveals She Was Pregnant During WNBA Finals
She made her announcement during the team’s championship parade on Tuesday.
Record-Breaking WNBA Season Sees Big Jump on Twitter
The WNBA season — which culminated with Becky Hammon’s Las Vegas Aces taking home the franchise’s first title — was a big hit on Twitter. Per data provided to Front Office Sports from the social media company, conversation volume about the WNBA during the season was up 72.8% in the United States compared to the 2021 campaign.
Wings part ways with Vickie Johnson after second straight loss in first round of the playoffs
The Dallas Wings are the third WNBA team that will be in the market for a new coach next season. The team will not pick up Vickie Johnson's option, it announced Monday. The Wings saw improvement under Johnson in her second season at the helm. After going 14-18 under Johnson in 2021, the team improved to 18-18 in her second year. The team experienced two first-round playoff exits under Johnson. The Wings lost to the Chicago Sky in 2021 and dropped a three-game series against the Connecticut Sun in 2022.
2022 WNBA Finals: Aces beat Sun in four games to clinch first title in franchise history
The 2022 WNBA season came to a close on Sunday, when the Las Vegas Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun in the Finals to claim their first ever title. Winning 78-71 in Game 4, the Aces took the series, 3-1. Chelsea Gray was named Finals MVP after another strong outing of 20 points, five rebounds and six assists. For the Finals, Gray averaged 18.3 points and six assists, while shooting 58 percent from the field.
