Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
KMAland XC (9/21): Lewis Central's Eichhorn wins at Creighton Prep
(Omaha) -- Lewis Central cross country superstar Ethan Eichhorn ran to a title at Wednesday's Creighton Prep Invitational. The junior ran to the title in 15:55.40. Teammate Kade Diercks cracked the top five with a fifth-place day in 16:38.30. Marshall Arkfeld took 19th in 17:45.00. On the girls side, Isabel...
kmaland.com
Denison looks to build on rout of TJ as it heads into district first matchup with Spencer
(Denison) -- After going .500 through the non-district schedule, Denison-Schleswig (2-2) will kick off district play Friday against Spencer (3-1). The Monarchs dominated CB Thomas Jefferson (0-5) start to finish last week en route to a 41-0 victory. “We played a good game against a dynamic team in TJ,” Denison...
kmaland.com
Former Clarinda standout Wedemeyer talks 2K assists, time at BV, future
(KMAland) -- Former Clarinda standout Taylor Wedemeyer reached yet another milestone in her career at Buena Vista recently. Wedemeyer went over 2,000 career assists for the Beavers – a milestone she also reached while leading the Clarinda offense for four years. “The number is pretty special,” Wedemeyer told KMA...
Ping pong ball-sized hail damages crops in Iowa
In parts of Pottawattamie County, some are dealing with the remnants of hail damage from over the weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yourfortdodge.com
Big and Rich Bring Big Numbers to Shellabration Event This Weekend
Big and Rich, The Tank Anthony Band, Cowboy Troy, DJ Sinister and Jake McVey had crowds and crowds of people rocking in downtown Fort Dodge Saturday night. According to organizer Jim Reed this concert beat the old attendance record set by Chris Janson in 2019. This year’s attendance hit 3,846....
97-year-old driver killed, 2 injured in Iowa crash
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – A Redfield man died in a three-vehicle accident Tuesday that also injured a woman and child from Adel. It happened just a few miles east of Redfield at the intersection of Old Highway 6 and I Avenue around 11:14 a.m., according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. Arnold Whitney, 97, […]
yourfortdodge.com
New Highway 20 Travel Center in Webster County Opens Today
Construction is winding down and now a new travel center is opening to the public for the first time today. Alpha Media reached out to the folks at Marker 126, the new travel center just east of Fort Dodge on Highway 20 and have been told today is a soft opening as the coffee shop and restaurant is still under construction.
theperrynews.com
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 2 a.m.
The National Weather Service office in Johnston has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 2 a.m. for the Perry area. Along with Dallas County, the watch is in effect for Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Audubon, Boone, Carroll, Cass, Clarke, Davis, Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Hamilton, Hardin, Jasper, Lucas, Madison, Mahaska, Marion, Marshall, Monroe, Polk, Poweshiek, Ringgold, Story, Tama, Taylor, Union, Wapello, Warren and Wayne counties.
RELATED PEOPLE
theperrynews.com
One-vehicle rollover south of Berkley brings local responders
A motorist was shaken up but apparently not seriously injured Tuesday morning when the motorist’s vehicle left the blacktop south of Berkley and struck a guard rail. The incident occurred about 9:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of Clover Avenue (County Road P54) in Boone County. The driver was...
kscj.com
NEW I-29 INTERCHANGE SOUTH OF TOWN GIVEN GREEN LIGHT
THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION HAS RECEIVED THE GREEN LIGHT FROM THE FEDERAL HIGHWAY ADMINISTRATION FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF A PROPOSED NEW INTERCHANGE ON INTERSTATE 29 IN WOODBURY COUNTY. THE PROPOSED INTERCHANGE WILL BE LOCATED BETWEEN MILE POINT 135, THE PORT NEAL LANDING INTERCHANGE AND MILE POINT 141, THE AIRPORT/...
theperrynews.com
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for central Dallas County
The National Weather Service office in Johnston has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the central Dallas County area. At 8:25 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Redfield and moving eastward toward Adel, the NWS said. Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail, as large as 2 inches...
California man arrested following a pursuit in Stuart
(Stuart) A California man was arrested following a pursuit in Stuart Friday evening. The Stuart Police Department says at approximately 5:03 p.m. a Stuart Police Officer attempted to stop a vehicle driving recklessly in the 3200 block of White Pole Road. The driver refused to stop for the Police Officer and accelerated through Stuart at a high rate of speed. The officer continued to pursue the vehicle west on White Pole Road into rural Guthrie County. Shortly after passing Talon Avenue, the driver, later identified as Jordin Andres Polanco of California, jumped from the moving vehicle. Polanco then ran west along White Pole Road and attempted to enter two separate passing vehicles by opening their doors. While attempting to enter one of the vehicles it is alleged that Polanco assaulted a female driver while trying to force her from the vehicle. As an Officer neared Polanco he ran south into a corn field. Polanco was seen exiting the corn field a short time later and was apprehended by Stuart Police and a Guthrie County Deputy. Polanco resisted arrest and an electronic control device was deployed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two 11-year-olds charged with felony burglary, assault in Iowa
Two boys under the age of 18 were charged with burglary after assaulting a child outside of their home.
One injured after shots fired at Iowa party with teenagers
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — One person was injured after gunshots rang out at a late night party with teenagers on Friday. At approximately 11:39 p.m. law enforcement responded to a call about an incident that occurred at a party in the 2500 block of 225th Street in rural Webster County. When officers arrived, they discovered […]
1380kcim.com
Carroll Police Department Transitions To New Duty Pistols For All Officers
Officers with the Carroll Police Department are now carrying new duty sidearms as part of a departmentwide effort to improve accuracy and situational awareness. According to Captain Ethan Kathol, this is the second service pistol change for the department in the last 10 years. Previously, officers used .40-caliber pistols and switched to the more common 9mm Glock 17 around 2016. Kathol says the transition now is from iron sights to a more modern red dot system.
kmaland.com
Minden man sentenced for bank fraud offense
(Council Bluffs) -- A Pottawattamie County man faces prison time in connection with a bank fraud investigation. U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal says 60-year-old Stewart Jerome Messerschmidt of Minden was sentenced Tuesday to two months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, following his plea to a charge of bank fraud. Authorities say Messerschmidt made false statements to Shelby County State Bank regarding collateral for his farm loans. During 2017 and '18, the defendant also provided false information to applications for marketing assistance loans from the Farm Service Agency for his 2018 farm production. Bank and FSA officials discovered the fraud during an investigation, showing Messerschmidt had overstated the grain produced, had claimed the grain belonged to other producers and falsified the number of cattle he owned.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Adel Police Asking for Public’s Help in Locating a Wanted Suspect
The Adel Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted suspect. Police Chief Gordy Shepard tells Raccoon Valley Radio they are looking for 32-year-old Justin Paul Atkins of Adel. Shepard says Atkins faces several charges from an alleged domestic incident from September 7th, including two aggravated misdemeanors for stalking and first degree harassment, four serious misdemeanors for domestic abuse with injuries, false imprisonment, fourth degree criminal mischief and trespass with damages over $300, along with three simple misdemeanors for criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of emergency communications.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Young Adult Sentenced to Probation for January Incident
A Jefferson teen was recently sentenced to probation for a January incident. According to court documents, 18-year-old Harvick Beals pled guilty to a Class D Felony for possession with intent to deliver under 50 kilograms of marijuana. As per the plea agreement, Beals received a deferred judgment from District Court Judge Joseph McCarville and was given two years of informal probation with Boone and Greene County Probation Services.
Comments / 0