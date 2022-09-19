Read full article on original website
Cejudo On Aldo’s Retirement: “This Is The Time To Make Money”
Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo has reacted to the recent retirement of José Aldo, insisting that now is the time for the Brazilian “to make money.”. This past weekend, one of the sport’s greatest legends called time on their career inside the cage. Following his defeat to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278 last month, which snapped a three-fight win streak and halted a late charge towards the bantamweight gold, Aldo had initially dismissed retirement claims.
Watch: MMA Fighter Smothers Opponent With Flying Triangle
MMA fighter Zach Fry likely entered the conversation for ‘Submission of the Year’ with a wild sequence at UK Fighting Championships 20. Fry faced Alex Gil in an amateur bantamweight matchup on Saturday in Preston, UK. Both fighters looked to get back on track in their amateur careers after recent losses.
Watch: MMA Fighter Goes Shin-To-Chin For Wild Knockout
MMA fighter Lachlan Stitt earned a vicious knockout over Corey Lynch at Eternal MMA 70 on Saturday. Stitt and Lynch helped ring in the main card of Eternal MMA 70 in a welterweight battle. The fight featured two exciting Australian prospects and the commentators built up the fight as a potential barnburner.
Actor Tom Hardy Wins His Second BJJ Gold Medal
Actor Tom Hardy has won his second BJJ tournament. In the world of Hollywood, many times actors will have to embark on interesting journeys to learn new skills for upcoming roles. Whether it be new sports, taking up an art skill, or learning to sing, sometimes actors need to immerse themselves completely in a role. Actor Tom Hardy had to learn mixed martial arts for his previous roles, and it seems to have stuck.
Helwani: MMA Isn’t Using Chael Sonnen Properly
MMA reporter Ariel Helwani has suggested that former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen is being massively underused in mixed martial arts. Sonnen, who competed for gold at both middleweight and light heavyweight inside the Octagon, has been an ever-present on the MMA scene for the best part of two decades. Whilst he made his name playing the “bad guy” on the sport’s biggest stage, Sonnen has traded jibes for analysis since his UFC exit.
Fighter vs. Writer: Mike Perry calls out Nate Diaz, Mackenzie Dern selects the best grappler in MMA
On the latest edition of The Fighter vs. The Writer, BKFC star Mike Perry and one half of the UFC Vegas 61 main event joins the show as Mackenzie Dern stops by as well. Fresh off a win over Michael “Venom” Page in London, Perry will call for another huge fight as he takes aim at Nate Diaz now that he’s a free agent and able to sign anywhere he wants.
Israel Adesanya Drops “Official Trailer” For Pereira UFC 281 Bout
Israel Adesanya knows he is in for one of the biggest fights of his MMA career at UFC 281, and he is doing his best to promote that. UFC 281’s main event will see a middleweight title clash between Adesanya, and his old kickboxing rival Alex Pereira. Despite criticisms of his recent performances, fans are excited to see this fight because Pereira is the only man to ever knock out “The Last Stylebender,” holding a pair of wins over him before either man transitioned to the UFC.
Cody Garbrandt No Longer Competing At UFC Vegas 61 Due To Injury
Cody Garbrandt has been pulled from UFC Vegas 61. The former bantamweight champion was set to return to his old division against Rani Yahya on the card taking place October 1. However, Yahya pulled out last week after suffering a neck injury. The plan from the UFC was to keep...
Dana White Gushes Over 17-Year-Old Raul Rosas Jr.'s Potential: "This Kid's Ready To Fight In The UFC"
UFC President Dana White is all-in on the potential of one of the promotion's recent signings, 17-year-old bantamweight Raul Rosas Jr. White spoke with the media on Tuesday night during his weekly post-fight conference following the latest edition of Dana White's Contender Series and gushed over Rosas Jr.'s performance against Mando Gutierrez, while also explaining why he gave the teenager a UFC contract.
MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (9/11-9/17)
Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase. A relatively quiet week of MMA was highlighted by action from...
Watch: MMA Fighter Flattens Opponent With Wicked Elbow KO
MMA fighter Marciley Alves wasted no time in destroying his opponent with a nasty elbow strike at Jungle Fight 111 on Sunday. Alves faced Carlos Soares in the co-main event of JF 111 in Sao Paulo, BR. The two bantamweight contenders looked to earn a potential title shot with a victory.
Costa: If I Knew The Head Of USADA, They’d Be In Trouble
UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa is seemingly not over USADA’s weight-cut interruption prior to UFC 278 last month. At the August 20 pay-per-view, held at Salt Lake City’s Vivint Arena, Costa shared the Octagon with Luke Rockhold. While he got the job done on fight night, outpointing the former champion in the event’s FOTN, “Borrachinha” had more than just a feud with Rockhold on his mind during fight week.
Paulo Costa In Awe Of Streetfighting “Beast” After Viral Video
There is a man terrorizing streets with his hands, and Paulo Costa wants some answers. As entertaining as he may be in the Octagon, Costa has been building a potentially more entertaining persona with the hilarious posts and constant trolling he has been doing on social media. Whether it be his fellow fighters, or himself, the Brazilian middleweight contender always has something interesting to say or share, causing people to speculate if he is really the one behind the posts.
UFC signs 17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. after 'special' performance on Dana White's Contender Series
Raul Rosas Jr. is officially a member of the UFC. Rosas, 17, put on an impressive performance on "Dana White's Contender Series" on Tuesday, which wowed the UFC president enough to sign him to a contract. Rosas Jr. swept Mando Gutierrez, 25, on the scorecards to achieve a three-round unanimous...
Pimblett Shares What Would Be “Biggest PPV In UFC History”
UFC lightweight prospect Paddy Pimblett believes that a clash with former two-division champion Conor McGregor would mark the promotion’s biggest-ever pay-per-view. Since arriving in the Octagon last September, former Cage Warriors featherweight champion Pimblett has quickly risen to the surface as one of the fastest-rising stars on MMA’s biggest stage.
Helwani: Dana White Doesn’t Deserve Credit For Saving UFC 279
MMA reporter Ariel Helwani believes that credit for the late UFC 279 card changes is being directed to the wrong individual. Last weekend, the MMA leader hosted its latest pay-per-view from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. But despite the event being a marquee one, featuring one of the sport’s biggest superstars, the top three matchups on the card were created just 24 hours prior to fight night.
Eddie Alvarez & ONE Championship Mutually Agree To Part Ways
Former UFC and Bellator lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez has formally agreed to part ways with ONE Championship. The mutual separation was originally reported by South China Morning Post on Tuesday evening. This news brings a close to a four-year marriage between Alvarez and the promotion. Upon Alvarez’s signing with ONE...
