Read full article on original website
Related
Latest DeSantis migrant flight reportedly heading to Biden’s summer home, rattling officials and enraging White House
A jet thought to be carrying migrants from Texas to an airport near Joe Biden’s summer home in Delaware was reportedly stopping – at least temporarily – in New Jersey, but that hasn’t stopped the threat of another Florida-backed immigration transport from sending ripples across US politics.The day began on Tuesday with reports that a charter jet was bound for the Georgetown Delaware Coastal Airport. It was the same plane used last week in Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s scheme to transport nearly 50, mostly Venezuelan, migrants to the small luxury destination island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.The Delaware airstrip is near...
New England Has the Smartest People in the Country With 4 States in the Top 10
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. We're Ivy League central so it's most definitely a given, along with the majority of residents being forward-thinking, open-minded, and embracing science, education, and equality. According...
Migrants sent by DeSantis to Martha's Vineyard are being moved to a military base shelter in Cape Cod, Massachusetts' governor says
Migrants will be provided with legal services, healthcare, food, and shelter at Joint Base Cape Cod, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said.
These are the 9 House Republicans who voted for the Jan. 6 election reform bill
Nine Republicans joined Democrats on Wednesday in voting for election reform legislation sponsored by two members of the Jan. 6, 2021 House select committee. The bill, titled the Presidential Election Reform Act, passed in a 229-203 vote. Republican Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), Adam Kinzinger (Ill.), Fred Upton (Mich.), Jaime Herrera...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
US News and World Report
Judge Prepares for Alex Jones to Take Stand in Connecticut
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — The judge overseeing the Connecticut trial of Alex Jones said Wednesday she is prepared to handle any incendiary testimony from the Infowars host when he is called to the stand this week in a defamation lawsuit filed by people who lost relatives in the Sandy Hook school massacre.
Comments / 0