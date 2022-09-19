Plum (3-1, 1-0) at 5-Gateway (3-1, 0-1) The rivalry game returns a two-year hiatus as the Mustangs dropped down to Class 4A. Gateway won the 2019 meeting, 44-0. Plum is 1-12-1 all-time against Gateway. Plum rolled to a 42-13 victory over Norwin last Friday. Eryck Moore recorded 213 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns on 20 carries. Junior Sean Franzi and sophomore Darian Nelson added rushing scores as Plum totaled 344 yards on the ground. … Gateway’s undefeated record came to a sudden end with a 16-7 loss to Franklin Regional last week. Gateway was held to 143 yards of total offense (112 rush, 31 pass) in 40 plays. The loss dropped the Gators from No. 1 to No. 5 in the Trib Class 5A rankings.

PLUM, PA ・ 2 MINUTES AGO