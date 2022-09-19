ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Valley News Dispatch

A-K Valley don’t miss high school football matchups for 2022 Week 4

Plum (3-1, 1-0) at 5-Gateway (3-1, 0-1) The rivalry game returns a two-year hiatus as the Mustangs dropped down to Class 4A. Gateway won the 2019 meeting, 44-0. Plum is 1-12-1 all-time against Gateway. Plum rolled to a 42-13 victory over Norwin last Friday. Eryck Moore recorded 213 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns on 20 carries. Junior Sean Franzi and sophomore Darian Nelson added rushing scores as Plum totaled 344 yards on the ground. … Gateway’s undefeated record came to a sudden end with a 16-7 loss to Franklin Regional last week. Gateway was held to 143 yards of total offense (112 rush, 31 pass) in 40 plays. The loss dropped the Gators from No. 1 to No. 5 in the Trib Class 5A rankings.
PLUM, PA
thesportspage.blog

G-A roundup: Golf team finishes with best-ever record

Blue Devils finish 35-7: Greencastle-Antrim took second place behind Waynesboro again, but the Blue Devils completed the season with a 35-7 record, which is the best in school history. Waynesboro won the Mid Penn Colonial title with a 41-1 record. Shippensburg was fourth and finished 19-23 and James Buchanan was...
WAYNESBORO, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
LehighValleyLive.com

Parkland, Liberty, Emmaus pace opening girls volleyball rankings

The Parkland, Liberty and Emmaus girls volleyball teams have surged out of the blocks this season. Those unbeaten squads lead the first edition of the rankings. In weekend tournament news: Liberty won the First Kill tourney at Freedom and advanced to the final of the Bulldog Invitational at Wilson West Lawn; Notre Dame triumphed at Easton’s tournament; and Southern Lehigh topped the field at its own event.
EMMAUS, PA
thesportspage.blog

G-A roundup: Field hockey team edges CD East

Greencastle-Antrim 1, CD East 0: A goal by the Blue Devils’ Ellie Divelbiss was the difference in a Mid Penn Colonial victory at Kaley Field on Tuesday afternoon. Divelbiss scored her second goal of the season and it was unassisted. Goalie Jade Erazo stopped six shots by the Panthers...
GREENCASTLE, PA

