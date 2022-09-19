Read full article on original website
Boys Soccer: LeComte’s goal in 2OT lifts Washington Township over Clearview
Evan LeComte scored the game-winning goal in double-overtime to lift Washington Township to a 1-0 win over Clearview in Mullica Hill. Chris Clune made two saves for Washington Township (3-2). Connor Bowers made three saves for Clearview (3-1-2). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Tribune-Review
Unbeaten Hempfield readies for its biggest game in decades, a clash with Penn-Trafford
It’s one of the biggest questions asked by casual high school football fans in Westmoreland County: Why can’t Hempfield be a consistent winner?. Why can’t the largest school in the county be successful?. The school has been very successful in other sports such as baseball, basketball, softball,...
Valley News Dispatch
A-K Valley don’t miss high school football matchups for 2022 Week 4
Plum (3-1, 1-0) at 5-Gateway (3-1, 0-1) The rivalry game returns a two-year hiatus as the Mustangs dropped down to Class 4A. Gateway won the 2019 meeting, 44-0. Plum is 1-12-1 all-time against Gateway. Plum rolled to a 42-13 victory over Norwin last Friday. Eryck Moore recorded 213 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns on 20 carries. Junior Sean Franzi and sophomore Darian Nelson added rushing scores as Plum totaled 344 yards on the ground. … Gateway’s undefeated record came to a sudden end with a 16-7 loss to Franklin Regional last week. Gateway was held to 143 yards of total offense (112 rush, 31 pass) in 40 plays. The loss dropped the Gators from No. 1 to No. 5 in the Trib Class 5A rankings.
thesportspage.blog
G-A roundup: Golf team finishes with best-ever record
Blue Devils finish 35-7: Greencastle-Antrim took second place behind Waynesboro again, but the Blue Devils completed the season with a 35-7 record, which is the best in school history. Waynesboro won the Mid Penn Colonial title with a 41-1 record. Shippensburg was fourth and finished 19-23 and James Buchanan was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
D9Sports.com
9-20 ROUNDUP: Redbank Valley Volleyball Sweeps Brookville; Covert and Sankey Share Medalist Honors in Moniteau Girls Golf Win
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Alivia Huffman had 10 kills and Mylee Harmon 18 assists to lead the Redbank Valley volleyball team to a 25-17, 25-17, 25-23 sweep of Brookville on Tuesday night. (Above, Caylen Rearick) Izzy Bond added six kills and six aces and Caylen Rearick 10 digs...
Parkland, Liberty, Emmaus pace opening girls volleyball rankings
The Parkland, Liberty and Emmaus girls volleyball teams have surged out of the blocks this season. Those unbeaten squads lead the first edition of the rankings. In weekend tournament news: Liberty won the First Kill tourney at Freedom and advanced to the final of the Bulldog Invitational at Wilson West Lawn; Notre Dame triumphed at Easton’s tournament; and Southern Lehigh topped the field at its own event.
Interception by Cheltenham’s David Macon voted as high school play of the week in Pennsylvania for week 3
Congratulations to David Macon of Cheltenham for being voted as Pennsylvania high school play of the week!
thesportspage.blog
G-A roundup: Field hockey team edges CD East
Greencastle-Antrim 1, CD East 0: A goal by the Blue Devils’ Ellie Divelbiss was the difference in a Mid Penn Colonial victory at Kaley Field on Tuesday afternoon. Divelbiss scored her second goal of the season and it was unassisted. Goalie Jade Erazo stopped six shots by the Panthers...
