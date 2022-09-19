ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrity Jeopardy!: The 2022 Premiere Date, How To Watch And More

By Philip Sledge
 3 days ago
The 2022 Fall TV schedule is shaping up to be as impressive as ever. In addition to all the great returning and new scripted shows coming to broadcast, cable, and streaming channels, there are also plenty of highly anticipated game shows. One of the biggest of the bunch is Celebrity Jeopardy! , which will see some of today’s biggest stars from film, TV, and pop culture try their hand at winning the top prize on the popular quiz show.

But before we all sit in front of our TVs and watch the famous contestants make it all the way to “Final Jeopardy!” there are a few things that need to be addressed first. That being said, here is when, where, and how you can watch Celebrity Jeopardy! when it debuts this fall. And no, this is not the hilarious Saturday Night Live skit ..

Celebrity Jeopardy! Premieres September 25th On ABC

With a name like Celebrity Jeopardy! , it should come as no surprise that this particular spin on the classic quiz show will be a primetime affair. The game show, which will pit several celebrities against one another in a battle of minds is set to premiere at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, September 25th on ABC.

Celebrity Jeopardy! Airs Sunday Nights

Unlike the regular version of Jeopardy! , the new spinoff series won’t be airing at various times on weekdays, but will instead air new episodes every Sunday night. Celebrity Jeopardy! isn’t the only primetime version of a fan-favorite program on the 2022 Fall ABC schedule , as Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is set to follow at 9 p.m. ET each Sunday starting September 25th.

The Quiz Show Will Also Stream On Hulu

In addition to being available on ABC, Celebrity Jeopardy! will also stream on Hulu. However, those with a Hulu subscription won’t be able to watch the show live each Sunday, but instead, the following morning like so many other ABC shows on the platform. Now, it’s a different story if you have the Hulu + Live TV streaming setup.

Who’s Hosting Celebrity Jeopardy!

Mayim Bialik, who has been sharing hosting duties with former Jeopardy! champ Ken Jennings as of late, will serve as the host when Celebrity Jeopardy! takes to the airwaves in late September. Bialik first came on as one of the show’s hosts following Alex Trebek’s death in November 2020 . The former Blossom and The Big Bang Theory star revealed that she was hosting the special primetime quiz show on Twitter in August 2022.

The Celebrity Jeopardy! Contestants Announced So Far

You can’t have Celebrity Jeopardy! without some well-known stars trying to figure out the clues, and luckily the new primetime series won’t disappoint. In a video posted to the official Celebrity Jeopardy! Twitter account in August 2022, it was revealed that Simu Liu, Constance Wu, B.J. Novak, Michael Cera, Candace Parker, Iliza Shlesinger, Ray Romano, Aisha Tyler, and Patton Oswalt would all appear on the show throughout its run this fall.

Well, that should be more than enough to prepare you for Celebrity Jeopardy! when it premieres Sunday, September 25th on ABC (and the next day on Hulu). But in the meantime, why not check out our ranking of the best SNL Celebrity Jeopardy! skits .

Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik Makes Big Confession About Ken Jennings

Jeopardy! co-host Mayim Bialik shared some inside info about the show. She appeared on the “Inside Jeopardy!” podcast alongside co-host Ken Jennings. Both of the co-hosts have been officially and permanently named as the co-hosts of the beloved game show. They are the replacements for the late Alex Trebek, leaving some huge shoes to fill. The two had never done an interview together until the podcast, and they shared a lot with fans about the show.
OK! Magazine

On Her Way Out? Savannah Guthrie Sparks 'Today Show' Exit Rumors After Being Absent For A Seventh Day

Is Savannah Guthrie making her Today Show exit? The news anchor has sparked concern as Friday, August 26, marked the seventh day she's been absent from the NBC morning show amid ongoing rumors of a rift with coanchor Hoda Kotb. Guthrie has been missing in action from Today for an entire week while she soaks up some quality time on vacation with her husband and her kids. 'TODAY' FANS THROW SHADE AT SAVANNAH GUTHRIE FOR WACKY MOVES DURING ON-AIR SEGMENTAs OK! previously reported, despite acting chummy for the cameras, the two journalists reportedly cannot stand each other. According to an...
E! News

Meet the Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Cast

Watch: Bachelorette's Rachel & Gabby on Dancing With the Stars?!. Get ready to return to the ballroom floor. The official cast list for season 31 of Dancing With the Stars—which will premiere Sept. 19 on Disney+—is finally here and chock-full of television and film favorites. Specifically, the casting news, which was announced Sept. 8 on Good Morning America, includes one of the current Bachelorettes, a Real Housewives of New Jersey mainstay and a Cruel Intentions star. That's right, season 31 will include The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey, RHONJ staple Teresa Giudice and movie star Selma Blair.
The List

How NBC Is Making It Even Easier To See Days Of Our Lives When It Makes The Move To Peacock

"Days of Our Lives" debuted in 1965 and has been going strong ever since (via SoapHub). The show centers around the denizens of a fictitious town called Salem. Despite its production company, Corday Productions, suing Sony — claiming Sony didn't market "Days of Our Lives" the same way they did "The Young and the Restless," as well as the cast members being discharged from their contracts in 2019 — "DOOL" keeps getting renewed (per Hollywood Reporter). As Fame 10 noted, "Days of Our Lives" has had some crazy storylines over the years, including a time jump in 2019, keeping the show creative and entertaining, which would explain its longevity.
Cinemablend

Months After Exiting, Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Fans Are Still Asking About Her Next Hallmark Movie

Candace Cameron Bure left Hallmark Channel behind for Great American Family months ago. But that doesn’t mean that viewers of the former cable channel are ready to let go of the actress. Apparently, some fans have been asking Cameron Bure when her next Hallmark movie will air. And as the Full House alum prepares for her projects with GAF, she's addressing the confusion stemming from her exit from her former network gig.
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

