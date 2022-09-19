Celebrity Jeopardy!: The 2022 Premiere Date, How To Watch And More

The 2022 Fall TV schedule is shaping up to be as impressive as ever. In addition to all the great returning and new scripted shows coming to broadcast, cable, and streaming channels, there are also plenty of highly anticipated game shows. One of the biggest of the bunch is Celebrity Jeopardy! , which will see some of today’s biggest stars from film, TV, and pop culture try their hand at winning the top prize on the popular quiz show.

But before we all sit in front of our TVs and watch the famous contestants make it all the way to “Final Jeopardy!” there are a few things that need to be addressed first. That being said, here is when, where, and how you can watch Celebrity Jeopardy! when it debuts this fall. And no, this is not the hilarious Saturday Night Live skit ..

Celebrity Jeopardy! Premieres September 25th On ABC

With a name like Celebrity Jeopardy! , it should come as no surprise that this particular spin on the classic quiz show will be a primetime affair. The game show, which will pit several celebrities against one another in a battle of minds is set to premiere at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, September 25th on ABC.

Celebrity Jeopardy! Airs Sunday Nights

Unlike the regular version of Jeopardy! , the new spinoff series won’t be airing at various times on weekdays, but will instead air new episodes every Sunday night. Celebrity Jeopardy! isn’t the only primetime version of a fan-favorite program on the 2022 Fall ABC schedule , as Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is set to follow at 9 p.m. ET each Sunday starting September 25th.

The Quiz Show Will Also Stream On Hulu

In addition to being available on ABC, Celebrity Jeopardy! will also stream on Hulu. However, those with a Hulu subscription won’t be able to watch the show live each Sunday, but instead, the following morning like so many other ABC shows on the platform. Now, it’s a different story if you have the Hulu + Live TV streaming setup.

Who’s Hosting Celebrity Jeopardy!

Mayim Bialik, who has been sharing hosting duties with former Jeopardy! champ Ken Jennings as of late, will serve as the host when Celebrity Jeopardy! takes to the airwaves in late September. Bialik first came on as one of the show’s hosts following Alex Trebek’s death in November 2020 . The former Blossom and The Big Bang Theory star revealed that she was hosting the special primetime quiz show on Twitter in August 2022.

The Celebrity Jeopardy! Contestants Announced So Far

You can’t have Celebrity Jeopardy! without some well-known stars trying to figure out the clues, and luckily the new primetime series won’t disappoint. In a video posted to the official Celebrity Jeopardy! Twitter account in August 2022, it was revealed that Simu Liu, Constance Wu, B.J. Novak, Michael Cera, Candace Parker, Iliza Shlesinger, Ray Romano, Aisha Tyler, and Patton Oswalt would all appear on the show throughout its run this fall.

Well, that should be more than enough to prepare you for Celebrity Jeopardy! when it premieres Sunday, September 25th on ABC (and the next day on Hulu). But in the meantime, why not check out our ranking of the best SNL Celebrity Jeopardy! skits .

