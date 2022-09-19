ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Look: Embarrassing Raiders Fan Photo Went Viral Sunday

A few Las Vegas Raiders fans started celebrating a bit too early on Sunday evening. The Raiders were up 23-7 at the time and these fans were starting to pop champagne as if the game was already over. Newsflash: The game was actually not over. The Arizona Cardinals mounted a...
Cardinals Released Former Chiefs Wide Receiver Tuesday

The Arizona Cardinals made a minor change to their roster this Tuesday, waiving wide receiver Andre Baccellia. Baccellia, 25, had two receptions for 12 yards through the first two games of the regular season. Arizona's passing attack isn't exactly reliant on Baccellia. Zach Ertz, Marquise Brown, Greg Dortch, James Conner,...
Report: Patriots trade Herron to Raiders, swap 2024 draft picks

The New England Patriots are trading offensive tackle Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to multiple reports. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported the Patriots will get the Raiders' 2024 sixth-round draft pick and Las Vegas will get New England's 2024 seventh-round pick as part of the deal. Patriots...
Fans React to Cardinals’ Comeback Vs Raiders

Sunday was definitely one for the books — and surely a highlight for the Arizona Cardinals’ early season. After looking much like the Week 1 letdown that transpired against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Cardinals stormed back against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2. Fans and spectators...
NFL World Reacts To Raiders, Patriots Trade News

The Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots agreed to a trade on Wednesday afternoon. The Patriots sent offensive tackle Justin Herron to the Raiders while also flipping 2024 picks with them. Herron was picked by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He started 10...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Shocked Raiders Fan

The Arizona Cardinals shocked the Las Vegas Raiders late on Sunday evening. Arizona rallied to force overtime late against Las Vegas, with the game now tied, 23-23, with a couple of minutes remaining in the extra session. One Raiders fan was stunned on social media. The fan is now going...
Kyler Murray highlights Raiders’ collapse with insane scramble that nearly covered 100 yards

Everything that needed to go right for the Arizona Cardinals in the second half of their improbable 29-23 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Sin City Sunday went right. That is also to say that everything that the Raiders did not want to happen to avoid a monumental collapse, did happen, and it includes this ridiculous scramble for a successful two-point conversion try by Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.
Watch Kyler Murray run 84 total yards on wild 2-point conversion

Kyler Murray ran more than 84 yards and into the end zone for...two points?. In what might have been the longest two-point conversion in NFL history, Murray scrambled for more than 20 seconds before finally crossing the goal line during the Arizona Cardinals' 29-23 comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
Cardinals' James Conner's ankle injury not considered serious

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner suffered an ankle injury in the team's Week 2 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, but it "is not considered long-term or serious," according to Ian Rapoport. What It Means:. Rapoport also noted that Conner remained in uniform on the sidelines after the injury,...
Cardinals' James Conner (ankle) "day-to-day" heading into Week 3

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (ankle) is "day-to-day" according to Kliff Kingsbury ahead of Week 3's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Conner got at least some reps at practice on Wednesday after exiting Week 2's win over the Las Vegas Raiders with an ankle injury. Conners participation at practice on Wednesday, combined with Kingsbury's comments, are a good sign for Conner's Week 3 availability. At the very least, it appears that Conner's ankle injury is not a long-term issue. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
