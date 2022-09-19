REVIEW: Coconut Yuzu Eyeball, Hallows Eve Caramel Apple Pop Tart, and More Spooky Snacks from TODAY Cafe at Universal Studios Florida

Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
REVIEW: 22″ Hot Dog, Twisted Taters, Acid Pie, and More From Killer BBQ Food Booth at Universal Studios Hollywood During Halloween Horror Nights 2022
Visit the Killer BBQ Food Booth at Universal Studios Hollywood during Halloween Horror Nights 2022 for a plethora of exclusive food items. This is a lot of hot dog. And even with the size of this thing, they definitely pack a lot of that “hot dog flavor” into the dog itself.
Wendy’s Is Debuting A Brand New Frosty Flavor For Fall—And It’s Not Pumpkin Spice!
Wendy’s fans and autumn lovers assemble! The fast food chain just announced a brand new flavor for their beloved Frosty menu item (and no, it’s not pumpkin spice). Customers in Canada are sharing their anticipation for the latest iteration of the shake, as a Caramel Apple Frosty is making its debut there.
Dairy Queen Releases Fall Blizzard Menu Featuring 3 New Flavors
One of the seasonal flavors is inspired by a popular breakfast treat Dairy Queen is ready for the fall! The ice cream chain launched its official fall blizzard menu on Monday, and it includes three exciting new treats that capture the flavors of the season. The first new flavor is the Cinnamon Roll Centers blizzard, which is a frozen twist on the sweet breakfast item. It's made up of creamy soft serve blended with chewy cinnamon roll pieces and topped with a brown butter cinnamon topping. For a candy-packed treat,...
Costco Shoppers Are Raving Over A Particular Ice Cream Treat
While Summer may be just behind us and we're starting to head into the cooler season of Fall, it doesn't mean there won't be some warm days, and, even without a warm day, we can still indulge in a tasty cold treat once in a while. That's where a Costco...
We Tried Chick-Fil-A's Autumn Spice Milkshake. Here's How It Went
While others are busy arguing whether pumpkin spice or apple pie is the best fall flavor, Chick-fil-A has opted to go in an equally-spiced but less controversial direction. Released on September 12th, Chick-fil-A is offering the Autumn Spice Milkshake for a limited time during the fall season. While it's got the same warm baking spices that you'll find in both pumpkin and apple pies, it doesn't have any of the fruity or squashy flavors that spark such heated debates — instead, it focuses on the spices we can all agree on.
Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte Returns With Other Fall Treats
The news you’ve been waiting for since last fall is finally here: Starbuck’s Pumpkin Spice Latte is officially returning Aug. 30!. Back for its 19th year, but almost a week later than last year, the Pumpkin Spice Latte will be hitting menus nationwide, along with the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, which is back for a fourth year.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Hot Honey Fried Chicken Benedict, Avocado Toast, and More For Breakfast From River Belle Terrace at Disneyland
Breakfast recently returned to River Belle Terrace in Disneyland with an updated menu, and we stopped by to try it all. We tried everything on the breakfast menu. Watch our video review below and keep scrolling for photos and more information. Mark Twain – $16. Scrambled Eggs, Applewood-smoked Bacon...
Martha Stewart’s One-Bowl Chocolate Cake Is Exactly What Dreams Are Made Of
Given my consistent lament about my limited cooking ability, it may come to a surprise to many that one thing I do enjoy (and actually have some skillset with) is baking. As a self-proclaimed dessert connoisseur, I’m often inspired by viral videos that I find on social media (like this Matilda Cake) that focus on easy-to-follow dessert recipes. And it’s for this very reason that I’m a big fan of Martha Stewart’s latest recipe for a decadent one-bowl chocolate cake.
Bring the Magic Into Your Kitchen With This New Disney Cookbook Full of Recipes Inspired by Beloved Disney Movies
If you’ve ever wanted to get a taste of the gumbo from “Princess and the Frog” or Kronk’s spinach puffs from “The Emperor’s New Groove,” your fairy godmother is about to grant your wish. Disney Enchanted Recipes is a cookbook specifically for Disney fanatics who have been waiting to sink their teeth into those delicious-looking animated meals. Enchanted Recipes has over 40 recipes inspired directly by treats from your favorite Disney flicks. Honey Cake from Winnie the Pooh makes an appearance, as do Jack-Jack’s cookies from The Incredibles. You can also whip up a sampling of Remy’s soup from Ratatouille and...
How to create a mountain-high hot fudge, brownie ice cream sundae
How to make an ice cream sundae from the owners of old-fashioned ice cream shop The Franklin Fountain.
This Caramel Apple Sangria Recipe Will Be Your Go-To For Fall Celebrations
If you’re looking for an easy and delicious fall drink to enjoy this season, look no further than this caramel apple sangria cocktail!. The caramel apple sangria recipe comes from Southern Living and calls for just a few ingredients: vodka, fresh apple cider, cinnamon sticks, apples, sparkling wine and caramel-dipped apple slices for garnish. To make the caramel apple sangria, simply stir everything together, chill for 30 minutes, then pour it into glasses and top with sparkling wine. You can then garnish the glasses with apple slices.
Krispy Kreme celebrates the sights and senses of autumn with new flavors and a handmade apple fritter
CHARLOTTE, NC (LOOTPRESS) – Fall lovers can take a stroll through Krispy Kreme’s® Autumn’s Orchard beginning today, enjoying delicious new fall-flavored doughnuts and a handmade Apple Fritter, full of real apple chunks and generous amounts of cinnamon that is glazed to perfection. Available for a limited...
TODAY.com
90 Halloween treats worth screaming about
Every Halloween party needs a monstrous spread. Whether the frightful fest falls on Oct. 31 or a few weekends before, fueling up guests with ghoulishly great goodies is imperative. It's always wise to provide some hearty appetizers and snacks that people can enjoy before marching towards a candy coma. If...
Thrillist
Hostess to Introduce a New Caramel & Chocolate Treat for Fall
Step aside, Halloween candy. Another new and perfectly sweet Halloween treat is on store shelves this fall. Starting in October, Hostess will have three Halloween-themed treats, all of which will be available nationwide. The goodies include Spooky Twinkies, ScaryCakes, and the all-new Creepy Caramel Ding Dongs. "As fall approaches, consumers...
msn.com
I've been a chef for 15 years. Here are my 9 tips for making the best chocolate-chip cookies.
Slide 1 of 17: When I was in fourth grade, the cookie recipe I created won a bake sale at school. I haven't made them since then, but I re-created them from memory as an adult. I was worried they would be too sweet for me, but I enjoyed my twist on a classic cookie. Read the original article on Insider.
Ghirardelli's New Chocolate Is Inspired By A Popular Fall Treat
There's nothing better than seasonal candy to get you in the mood for the upcoming holidays. The way a peppermint candy brings up cozy Christmas memories or a raspberry chocolate reminds you of the perfect Valentine's Day date. Candy is not only packed with delicious sweetness, but for many, also memories that leave you reminiscent, adding to the experience of the season. Some of the most popular flavors to take over fall candies include the ever-so-lovely caramel. Nothing screams Halloween and falling leaves like a caramel treat to go with it (via SouthernKitchen).
Hong Kong-Style French Toast Is A Delicious Twist On The Breakfast Classic
Hong Kong French toast is as simple to make as it is lavish to enjoy. What would be considered a breakfast dish in the U.S. is often served at tea houses and cafes as an all-day sweet menu item that’s especially popular at tea time. But you don’t have...
Thrillist
Sonic's New Fried Cookie Dough Bites Are Hitting Menus Soon
I love a hunk of cookie dough as much as the next, but you know what I don't love? Salmonella. Luckily, Sonic is adding a safe-to-eat version to menus—and it's fried. Along with the return of its fan-favorite Broccoli Cheddar Tots, the drive-in chain is introducing Fried Cookie Dough Bites.
