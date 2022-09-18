ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Las Vegas police investigating report of fan incident with Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray

Editor's note: This story was updated on Tuesday to include a statement from Las Vegas police. In the moments following the Arizona Cardinals' 29-23 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, quarterback Kyler Murray appeared to be struck in the face as he celebrated with fans in the north end zone.  ...
ClutchPoints

Kyler Murray highlights Raiders’ collapse with insane scramble that nearly covered 100 yards

Everything that needed to go right for the Arizona Cardinals in the second half of their improbable 29-23 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Sin City Sunday went right. That is also to say that everything that the Raiders did not want to happen to avoid a monumental collapse, did happen, and it includes this ridiculous scramble for a successful two-point conversion try by Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.
Yardbarker

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury’s challenge for Kyler Murray after wild comeback vs. Raiders

The Arizona Cardinals staged a legendary second-half comeback against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, inspired by some jaw-dropping plays from Kyler Murray, who said he felt like he had to “take over” in the second half of the game. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was impressed as any of us by the comeback win, but indicated he’d rather avoid such dramatics in the future. Via ProFootballTalk, Kingsbury challenged Murray to take that “take over the game” mentality and apply it to all four quarters of the game so that the Cardinals don’t find themselves in need of such wild comebacks.
FOX Sports

Kyler Murray electrifies, Rashaad Penny stalls: NFC West Stock Watch

Maybe Kyler Murray was ahead of the curve on his frustration with the highly publicized independent study clause installed and then hastily removed from his new contract. Who needs to study opposing defenses when you can run around and make them look silly playing backyard football?. I'm kidding, of course....
