Police Launch Investigation After Fan Allegedly Smacks Kyler Murray In Face At Game
Police in Las Vegas have launched an investigation ... after a fan allegedly smacked Kyler Murray in the face following the Cardinals' win over the Raiders on Sunday. The incident happened just seconds after Arizona beat Vegas in an overtime thriller -- when Murray ran over to some fans to celebrate the victory.
Kyler Murray struck in face by fan during celebration, police investigating
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray was trying to enjoy Sunday’s improbable win over the Raiders with some fans but one spectator took things too far.
Las Vegas police investigating report of fan incident with Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray
Editor's note: This story was updated on Tuesday to include a statement from Las Vegas police. In the moments following the Arizona Cardinals' 29-23 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, quarterback Kyler Murray appeared to be struck in the face as he celebrated with fans in the north end zone. ...
Kyler Murray highlights Raiders’ collapse with insane scramble that nearly covered 100 yards
Everything that needed to go right for the Arizona Cardinals in the second half of their improbable 29-23 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Sin City Sunday went right. That is also to say that everything that the Raiders did not want to happen to avoid a monumental collapse, did happen, and it includes this ridiculous scramble for a successful two-point conversion try by Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.
Video shows new angle of incident between Kyler Murray, fan
Las Vegas police are investigating an incident where a fan at Allegiant Stadium hit Kyler Murray in the face, and a new video shows another angle of the slap. The big question is whether or not it was deliberate. A spokesperson for the Las Vegas Police Department confirmed on Tuesday...
Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury’s challenge for Kyler Murray after wild comeback vs. Raiders
The Arizona Cardinals staged a legendary second-half comeback against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, inspired by some jaw-dropping plays from Kyler Murray, who said he felt like he had to “take over” in the second half of the game. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was impressed as any of us by the comeback win, but indicated he’d rather avoid such dramatics in the future. Via ProFootballTalk, Kingsbury challenged Murray to take that “take over the game” mentality and apply it to all four quarters of the game so that the Cardinals don’t find themselves in need of such wild comebacks.
‘No hard feelings’: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray not holding grudges after getting hit in face by fan
The Arizona Cardinals pulled off a miraculous victory on Sunday. Kyler Murray engineered a 16-point fourth quarter comeback to beat the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime, 29-23. In overtime, Cardinals defensive back Byron Murphy scooped up a Hunter Renfrow fumble and took it 59 yards to the house for the win.
Kyler Murray electrifies, Rashaad Penny stalls: NFC West Stock Watch
Maybe Kyler Murray was ahead of the curve on his frustration with the highly publicized independent study clause installed and then hastily removed from his new contract. Who needs to study opposing defenses when you can run around and make them look silly playing backyard football?. I'm kidding, of course....
