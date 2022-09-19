Read full article on original website
New York Giants Report Card: High Grades for 19-16 Win vs. Panthers
The grades are in following the New York Giants' 19-16 Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers
How would Zach Wilson have fared in Weeks 1 and 2 for NY Jets?
The stirrings of a QB controversy percolate among the fan base just like last season. What a difference a week makes for the New York Jets. Throughout last week, the debate raged about whether Mike White should be inserted as the starting quarterback over Joe Flacco. Although Robert Saleh insisted that Flacco was the starter “barring catastrophe,” the questions about Flacco’s viability at 37 years of age were all over the place.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay unhappy, confused over low snap count in Week 2 win vs. Panthers: 'I should be playing'
Even though the New York Giants are 2-0, there's an elephant in the room they have to address sooner or later. The nature of Kenny Golladay's contract -- and his lack of playing time over the first two weeks -- has overshadowed New York's first 2-0 start in six years, with Golladay getting just two snaps in Sunday's win over the Carolina Panthers.
NFL World Not Happy With Sunday Night Football Decision
That's how most of the NFL world seems to feel about the "Sunday Night Football" matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears. Green Bay and Chicago have been featured in primetime several times in recent years. But Aaron Rodgers has consistently owned the Bears. We're tired of...
2022 NFL starting quarterback Passer Rating leaders
QB reports as of Sunday's Week 2 NFL action (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports) We're two Monday games away from the end of Week 2 in the NFL, with the opening act and the follow-up to the 2022 season providing plenty of solid quarterback play across the league. Which starting QBs have the highest passer rating so far? Here are the top 10, listed in descending order... (Note: We're excluding non-QBs and mop-up duty statistics in the this ranking.)10. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Stats: 13-of-21, 154 yards passing, 1 TD/0 INTs. Passer Rating: 100.19. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (USA TODAY Network) Stats: 41-of-71,...
ESPN
Predicting NFL Week 3 upsets, fantasy football starts and sits, plus buzz and notes around the league
NFL Week 3 arrives on the heels of an absolutely wild Week 2, one that gave us sensational comebacks, video game-type numbers and cast a whole lot of fresh doubt on who's good, who's bad and who's in between in the National Football League. Double-digit comebacks by the Miami Dolphins,...
Look: NFL Running Back Apologizes To Fantasy Owners
Most NFL players don't care about their fantasy football owners. Why would they, after all?. However, Leonard Fournette is not most players. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back issued an apology for his play so far this season. Fournette hasn't been finding the end zone for the Buccaneers, which is...
FOX Sports
Chiefs, Bills top Nick Wright's NFL tiers entering Week 3
The 2022 NFL season is two weeks young, and plenty of teams are making an early impression. Nick Wright and his "Committee" debuted their Week 3 NFL tiers on Wednesday's "First Things First," and the Kansas City Chiefs remained atop the rest of the league in the Week 2 edition of the exercise.
Michigan football players shine in the NFL during Week 2 play
Week 2 in the NFL has come and gone but there were some nice performances from former Michgian standouts. The highlight of Sunday belonged to the No. 2 pick of the 2022 NFL draft — Aidan Hutchinson. After a quiet showing in Week 1 for the Lions, Hutchinson showed everyone why he was a top selection. The former Michigan star not only recorded the first sack of his career, but he had three of them in the game. Hutchinson was a menace for Carson Wentz and Washington, just like he was in Ann Arbor for the Wolverines.
‘Sunday Night Football’ Viewership Slips In Week 2, But NFL Game Steady With 2021 As Packers Beat Bears
Coming off a bruising season-opener loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the Green Bay Packers had something to prove on Sunday Night Football last night up against the Chicago Bears. With Elgton Jenkins back on the line, Wisconsin’s finest put it all out on Lambeau Field and took down the Windy City crew 27-10 at home. The primetime matchup saw Aaron Rodgers firing off passes and the likes of Randall Cobb taking it where it needed to be. NFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & More It was a performance that in some ways helped take NBC and the NFL...
Watch Jesse Ventura hype up Vikings ahead of MNF matchup vs. Eagles
Former Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura narrated the opening montage of the Week 2 Monday Night Football matchup between the Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles. Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season featured two games on Monday Night Football. The first game was between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans. The other was the Minnesota Vikings traveling on the road to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
saturdaytradition.com
Maryland football updates social media profile in honor of Stefon Diggs' monster MNF performance
If you didn’t watch Monday Night Football recently, you missed a great game from former Maryland wideout Stefon Diggs. Diggs helped the Buffalo Bills rout the Tennessee Titans 41-7. Quarterback Josh Allen and Diggs connected many times through the air in the Bills’ win. Diggs had 12 catches for...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Texans-Bears, pick
The AFC South meets the NFC North in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season. The Houston Texans head north to square off against the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field. The Texans enter this matchup after a low-scoring affair with the Denver Broncos in Week 2 after a spirited 20-20 tie against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. The defense has been tough, but the offense has been unable to put points on the board in the fourth quarter. If Davis Mills can continue to learn on the job and put something together, this team can surprise some people.
ESPN
Houston Texans place Justin Britt on non-football illness list
HOUSTON -- The Texans placed center Justin Britt on the reserve/non-football illness list Tuesday. Coach Lovie Smith said last Wednesday that Britt was out for personal reasons and he remained out all week. Britt also missed Sunday's game at Denver. Asked Monday if Britt would be back this week, Smith...
Bears open as 2.5-point home favorites vs. Texans in Week 3
The Chicago Bears (1-1) will host the Houston Texans (0-1-1) this Sunday, where Chicago will be looking to rebound following a brutal loss to the Green Bay Packers (1-1) in Week 2. Despite the Bears coming off that loss, oddsmakers are feeling good about Chicago’s chances of taking care of...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Raiders-Titans
Two teams that made last year's NFL playoffs enter this Week 3 matchup winless. The Las Vegas Raiders head to Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Nissan Stadium. After heading into halftime of their Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals up 20-0, the Raiders...
