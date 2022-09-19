Week 2 in the NFL has come and gone but there were some nice performances from former Michgian standouts. The highlight of Sunday belonged to the No. 2 pick of the 2022 NFL draft — Aidan Hutchinson. After a quiet showing in Week 1 for the Lions, Hutchinson showed everyone why he was a top selection. The former Michigan star not only recorded the first sack of his career, but he had three of them in the game. Hutchinson was a menace for Carson Wentz and Washington, just like he was in Ann Arbor for the Wolverines.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO