Stunt pilot is killed in front of thousands of stunned spectators at Nevada air races after flying too low and crashing into field
This is the horrifying moment a jet plunged into the ground before erupting in a huge fireball, killing the pilot. Footage posted on Twitter on Sunday starts off with two planes racing across the Reno mountains in Nevada when one of them gets too low and crashes into a field.
Man killed in small plane crash while spreading father’s ashes over Minnesota
Two people were killed when a small plane crashed in Minnesota as a passenger was spreading his father’s ashes.The incident occurred in the north-central part of the state on Sunday 28 August.Both men died at the scene of the crash in woodland near the town of Emily.Crow Wing County Sheriff officials identified the deceased as local pilot Douglas Johnson, 61, and his passenger Lee Cemensky, 58, of Las Vegas, Nevada.Mr Johnson operated the business Fly the Swan and would take customers on rides on its amphibious ultralight aircraft to give them a bird’s eye view of the lakes and...
Pilot is killed in a light plane crash after going down in remote bushland that took hours for rescuers to reach
A pilot has died after his light plane crashed in bushland in Queensland's north. The aircraft was overdue to land in Ayr, south of Townsville, on Sunday morning. After an extensive search through rugged bushland, police located the plane in Shirbourne, 38km west of Ayr. The pilot, a 67-year-old Townsville...
Millionaire businessman and his son are identified as victims of horrific plane crash along with experienced pilot who chauffeured the Hemsworths
A millionaire agribusiness leader and his son, along with an experienced pilot who rubbed shoulders with actor Chris Hemsworth have been identified as the three victims of a horror plane crash. The Cessna aircraft crashed in remote bushland near Lowood an hour west of Brisbane on Monday, killing all three...
Grieving son, 58, & pilot die in a plane crash while scattering his father’s ashes from a ‘homemade’ aircraft
A GRIEVING son has died in a plane crash while scattering his late dad's ashes, according to authorities. Lee Cemensky, 58, was found dead in a rural spot in Minnesota on Sunday alongside 61-year-old pilot Douglas A. Johnson. The pair died after the amphibious aircraft, described by the authorities as...
OLD Widow of 9/11 pilot recalls watching hijacked jet being flown into World Trade Center: ‘As his plane struck we realised we were a nation at war’
The widow of a pilot whose hijacked jet was flown into the World Trade Center on 9/11, has recalled watching the plane strike and thinking “we are a nation at war”.Ellen Saracini’s husband, Victor Saracini, 51, was the captain of United Airlines Flight 175, one of four planes that were seized by Al-Qaeda hijackers, and used to attack targets in New York and Washington DC.After the plane took off from Boston bound for Los Angeles, hijackers stormed the cockpit and killed the pilot, and the first mate, Michael Horrocks. They then flew the plane into the South Tower of...
A US Air Force special operations aircraft has been stuck in a remote Norwegian nature preserve for almost a month following an 'emergency landing,' officials say
A Norwegian military official told Insider there is a plan to retrieve the aircraft by using a boat. There's hopes the operation will start next week.
'Ghost Plane' Crashes Miles Out to Sea, Nobody Found in Cockpit
A report has said all four people believed to be on board the aircraft were German.
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane
As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
Tragedy as three people feared dead in horror plane crash after aircraft went down in dense bushland
Three Australians are feared to have died in a horror plane crash after the missing aircraft went down in Queensland bushland. Emergency services were called to the scene just outside of Lowood near Fernvale, northwest of Ipswich after the plane plummeted on Monday afternoon. The aircraft was reported missing after...
ETOnline.com
Authorities Find Plane Wreckage from Crash that Killed Megan Hilty's Family Members
The National Transportation Safe Board (NTSB) has located the wreckage from the float plane crash which killed 10 people on Sept. 4, including Megan Hilty's pregnant sister, Lauren, her brother-in-law, Ross, and her nephew, Remy. Information on the wreckage was announced via the agency's website on Monday. "Due to the...
Washington Examiner
Terrifying moment: Fighter pilot ejects after bird gets sucked into jet engine
A newly released video by the military shows the moments before a Navy trainer jet collided with a large bird that caused it to crash into a nearby neighborhood in Lake Worth, Texas, last year. The footage, obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, occurred while the jet was descending to...
Wreckage Found of Floatplane Crash That Killed 10 in Washington State
The wreckage of a floatplane that crashed in Washington recently has been located on the seafloor, hundreds of feet from the surface. This discovery was made using sonar technology. The deep waters and constant motion of the tides within the sound have hidden the wreckage from those searching for the...
Names of 10 people killed in floatplane crash released after search suspended
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. — The names of 10 people who perished after a floatplane crashed in Washington's Puget Sound were released on Tuesday, a day after a search for nine of the victims was suspended, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The Coast Guard called off the search around...
Navy Plane Crashes Into Rocky Banks of San Diego Bay: Report
Two passengers aboard a small Navy-contracted jet plane walked away from a serious crash Friday amid an intense tropical storm. According to the New York Post, the Navy plane had been making an attempt to land at Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado, California when Tropical Storm Kay blew through Southern California. After landing at the naval station, the plane slid off of the runway. Photos show that it crashed into the rocky banks of the San Diego Bay.
I flew on a $25 million Gulfstream G280 that private aviation company Volato will charter for $6,550 starting in 2024 — see inside
Volato's G280s will feature several luxury amenities, including a dining room and large leather loungers that can convert into single beds.
CNET
It's the US Air Force's 75th Anniversary: Take a Look at the Aircraft It's Flown
The wild blue yonder has been the domain of the US Air Force for decades. In this slideshow, we're taking a 75th anniversary tour of the aircraft that Air Force pilots have flown, from the late 1940s to the present day. Pictured here are F-16 Fighting Falcons flying in tight...
CNBC
United cancels some flights after failing to perform some Boeing 777 inspections
United Airlines removed 25 of its Boeing 777-200 airplanes from service this week after discovering it had failed to perform required inspections on the wing leading-edge panels. The Federal Aviation Administration said the airline had disclosed the issue to the agency after an internal audit and proposed a plan to...
generalaviationnews.com
Piper pilot narrowly avoids mid-air
This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports. Earlier today I departed VFR from...
Brian Binnie, SpaceShipOne test pilot who won XPrize, dies at 69
Brian Binnie, who in 2004 became only the second person in history to pilot a private craft into space, has died at the age of 69.
