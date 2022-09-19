Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance means for Dak Prescott, Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance in their Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals means for Dak Prescott’s return. The Dallas Cowboys‘ season appeared to be over in their very first game. Quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb in the team’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which required surgery that will sideline him for multiple weeks. After the injury, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared that it will be Cooper Rush who will fill in in Prescott’s absence.
Tony Romo gushing over Cooper Rush during Bengals game will fire up Cowboys fans amid Dak Prescott’s injury
Tony Romo used to be the man for the Dallas Cowboys, but now that he’s no longer playing the role of a star quarterback for America’s Team, he still tries to check on his old team. While he knows that the Cowboys are not at their best without Dak Prescott, Romo clearly believes that backup Cooper Rush is capable of carrying the load while Prescott takes his time to heal from a finger injury. The Cowboys certainly shared that trust in Rush, who led Dallas to a 20-17 home win Sunday over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL・
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gives updates on Prescott, Gallup, Schultz and Peters
During the interview, Jones gave several updates on the statuses of some key players, including quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver Michael Gallup, tight end Dalton Schultz and offensive lineman Jason Peters.
Cowboys BREAKING: Dallas Re-Signing Dak Prescott WR Favorite Dennis Houston
Dennis Houston was cut as part of the roster shuffle as Dallas prepares to play Week 3 at the New York Giants. But now he's re-signed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AthlonSports.com
Jerry Jones Has High Praise For 1 NFC East Quarterback
The NFC East is proving to be a much bigger challenge than Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys were expecting, at least early on in the 2022 season. Each team in the division has won at least one game and the Eagles and Giants are tied atop the standings at 2-0, respectively.
