Barbecued country-style pork ribs
Do you know the old saying, bet-cha can't eat just one? Well, that truthfully is the case with my barbecued ribs. This recipe for barbecued country-style ribs always turns out amazingly delicious. They're the yummiest, melt in your mouth, barbecued ribs.
The Daily South
Deep-Dish Loaded Hash Brown Casserole
If the best thing about a late-night trip to that famous waffle-flipping diner is the cheesy, meaty hash browns, you're in luck. This loaded hash brown casserole captures every one of those flavors you crave, but in a size that'll feed your whole family. Bacon and Cheddar cheese form the...
Barbecued crock-pot chicken
I enjoy slow-cooking whole chickens in my crock-pot overnight. The chicken turns out tender, moist, and juicy every time. Plus, by daybreak they're finished cooking. But you can also plop your bird in your crock-pot early in the morning and it will be done by lunch and you'll have amazing leftovers for dinner time.
Fried Cheese Curds with Buttermilk Ranch Dipping Sauce
White Cheddar cheese curds are battered and deep-fried until they're golden brown for an irresistible appetizer or snack perfect for game days. The batter includes white rice flour, which is the secret to extra-crispy frying. It's spiked with lager and gets a subtle zip from yellow mustard. Homemade Buttermilk Ranch Dipping Sauce is a tasty complement to the crispy curds; the fresh chives, parsley, and dill in the sauce make it nice and herby.
purewow.com
Smoked Gouda and Scallion Mashed Potatoes
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. A hint of smoky cheese and savory onion makes for the ultimate potato side dish. Some would argue that you...
Grilled cheese sandwiches
Yes, I couldn't wait to take a bite out of one of those gorgeous grilled cheese sandwiches! The bread turned out crispy on the outside, but stayed soft on the inside and the cheese… OMG! That thick gooey cheese was absolutely mouthwatering!
Pink salmon cakes (burgers)
Pink salmon cakes (burgers) Are you in the mood for something fishy? Today, I was just in the mood to create something different. So, I prepared pink salmon cakes. In my recipe, I use red bell pepper, but if you don't like peppers, it can be omitted. I also use two eggs as a binder, but they can also be omitted because I also use two slices of bread in the recipe. (The bread is also a binder that helps hold the salmon patties together while they are cooking.)
thecountrycook.net
Homemade Soft Pretzels (with Cheese Sauce)
Soft and chewy on the inside, crispy and golden on the outside, these Homemade Soft Pretzels are a fun snack that bake up in the oven and served with a delicious cheese sauce!. You know when you go to the fair or the mall and they serve those giant soft pretzels? I'm the person that makes a beeline straight for them! Well how about making them at home with my recipe for Homemade Soft Pretzels? And as an extra bonus I show you how to make my favorite Cheese Sauce as well! The salt and butter on top of the pretzels really give it that signature taste that. These are easier than you think, I will show you step-by-step below on how to make the best Homemade Soft Pretzel recipe ever!
princesspinkygirl.com
Cracker Barrel Hash Brown Casserole
Copycat Cracker Barrel Hash Brown Casserole recipe is so simple to make in 5 minutes with frozen hash browns, soup, cheese, sour cream, onion, and seasoning. Easy, cheesy, and definitely delicious, this dish tastes just like the real Cracker Barrel recipe but can be cooked at home when you need a comfort food fix.
thecountrycook.net
Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies
Soft and chewy, these Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies are easy to make and are full of peanut butter flavor!. I'm a huge peanut butter fan. I absolutely love peanut butter desserts! These Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies hit the spot. With the addition of peanut butter chips and oatmeal, it gives not only flavor but the perfect texture contrast as well. Since I started making these cookies, I always get asked for the recipe. They come together quickly and easily with simple ingredients. If you love peanut butter cookies like I do, you need to try this Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookie recipe.
Homemade old-fashioned potato chips
If you love potato chips, but not the amount of salt that is in them, why not consider making your own? Making homemade chips is really simple. Plus, when you make them yourself, you can control the amount of salt that's added to them.
Crock-pot pork shoulder roast
There's almost nothing better than comfort food and today, I am preparing a pork shoulder roast to kick fall into gear. The size of the pork shoulder that I am cooking will make anywhere from fourteen to sixteen servings. Now, that's a lot of comforting meals! Plus, if you add root vegetables to the roast, you'll create a one pot meal that won't require making any side dishes. (I will tell you how and when to add root vegetables to your pork shoulder near the end of this article.)
Ina Garten’s Shrimp Scampi Is for Lemon-Lovers
I’ve been a fan of Ina Garten for as long as I can remember. I grew up watching The Barefoot Contessa, swooning over her effortlessly cool dinner parties, fuss-free recipes, and laid-back attitude. There’s just something about Ina’s recipes that make them feel special. So when picking out which recipes to include in our shrimp scampi battle, I knew I needed to include hers.
Weeknight Sausage Pasta with Spinach
Pasta is a weeknight dinner staple in our house, for good reason — it’s quick, versatile, and comforting. This Italian sausage-packed iteration checks off all of those boxes and more. Sure, it’s meaty, but it’s also filled with over half a clamshell of baby spinach, which is wilted right into the garlicky tomato sauce for color and wholesomeness. It’s a satisfying 35-minute meal that’s sure to become a standby.
Pork stew
If you enjoy the creaminess of thick gravy paired with potatoes, carrots, onions, and chunks of pork, you might just fall for my pork stew. A couple of days ago, I prepared a pork shoulder roast in my crock-pot. If you haven't read that article, please do. For this recipe, I used part of that pork shoulder and I also saved the pork broth to use as an ingredient for the pork stew. That's right! Let nothing go to waste!
Steve Doocy's lasagna grilled cheese sandwich recipe: 'Best darn sandwich of my life'
Editor’s note: Steve and Kathy Doocy’s new book, "The Simply Happy Cookbook," is filled with 100-plus recipes to take the stress out of cooking. Nothing complicated, everything delicious. Here’s one of them — and it starts with a story from Steve himself. My mom used to...
Tavern-Style Pizza Recipe
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste. Make the dough: In a small bowl, add the yeast to 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons|275 ml water heated to 115°F. Give it a stir with your finger and let sit until foamy, about 10 minutes. Place the flour in...
Why I Always Keep a Batch of Cheeseburger Dumplings in My Freezer
Let me tell you about what I regard as an absolute gem of a Kitchn recipe: cheeseburger dumplings. With a filling reminiscent of a good old-fashioned cheeseburger hit with a special sauce, I am eternally thankful to developer (and soon-to-be book author) Kiera Wright-Ruiz for creating them. They aren’t traditional, but they are downright easy to love and embrace.
purewow.com
Crunchy Okra Fries
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. They'e salty, flavorful and delightfully crisp—everything a snack should be. “There are many ways to eat okra, but this...
recipesgram.com
Simple Chocolate Fudge Pie
Prepare this chocolate fudge pie and say farewell to the blue days! This simple chocolate fudge pie is so rich and chocolatey! It tastes like heaven! So delicious and easy to prepare – you will adore this dessert, especially if you are a chocolate fan! It will take you around 25 minutes to prepare this dessert plus 50 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:
