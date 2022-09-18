ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

WNBA Finals: Full recap of Las Vegas Aces' Game 4 win as they win 1st title in franchise history

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G0Kgu_0i0sV6Ye00

The Las Vegas Aces claimed the 2022 WNBA championship with a win in Game 4 of the 2022 WNBA Finals on Sunday. The Aces swept the Phoenix Mercury in the best-of-three first round, then ousted the Seattle Storm 3-1 in the semifinals. Follow Yahoo Sports for live coverage throughout the Finals.

WNBA Finals schedule

Game 1: Las Vegas 67, Connecticut 64

Game 2: Las Vegas 85, Connecticut 71

Game 3: Connecticut 105, Las Vegas 76

Game 4:Las Vegas 78, Connecticut 71 (Aces win, 3-1)

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
26K+
Followers
90K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy