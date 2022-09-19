Read full article on original website
sent-trib.com
Paying it forward: Long-time BGHS counselor leaves funds for students
Funds from a memorial left for Bowling Green High School by a long-time employee is being used to boost student learning opportunities. Carolyn Ulsh died in 2020 and left the high school “a significant amount of money to be used for students,” said Principal Dan Black at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
bgfalconmedia.com
The Hunt to Find At-Home Tests
Dear Bowling Green State University: Just because you wish COVID-19 didn’t exist, doesn’t mean it doesn’t still impact your community. Like my math exam, I can’t just ignore it and hope it will go away. Information posted on BGSU’s COVID-19 website is out-of-date. The site encourages...
Elmwood Local Schools superintendent says threat from student 'looks like misunderstanding'
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A student's post to Snapchat was initially thought to be a threat involving the Elmwood Local Schools District, but as of Tuesday evening, it now "does not seem like the student made a threat," Superintendent Tony Borton said. "Initially it looks like that this was...
bgfalconmedia.com
BGSU is hosting National Hazing Prevention Week
Close to a year after the sentencing of former Bowling Green State University students in the 2021 hazing death of Stone Foltz, the university’s Division of Health and Wellness is hosting a series of events from Sept. 18 to Sept. 24 for National Hazing Prevention Week. Throughout the week,...
Huron County School closed, students sent home
Students who attend Norwalk High School are being taken back home or back to their bus stops, according to the school district.
13abc.com
Dozens of BGSU alumni couples return to campus to renew their vows
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University celebrated its 100th homecoming Saturday and gave married couples who met or have BGSU connections the chance to renew their wedding vows on campus. Many of the couples met on campus while they were in college. Others who didn’t start their...
13abc.com
Police: Middle school threat cleared after students, staff were evacuated Tuesday
WOODVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - A threat that caused Woodmore Middle School to evacuate on Tuesday has been cleared by police. Woodville Police Department made a Facebook post around 2:25 p.m. alerting that a threat was made inside the school and that the school was safely evacuated. According to police, the...
Lake High School coach on leave had license suspended in 2011 for inappropriate texts to students
MILLBURY, Ohio — The Lake High School head football coach and assistant principal placed on leave Monday night for "improper communications" was disciplined at a previous job in 2011 for sending inappropriate text messages to students. Josh Andrews, 39, was barred from coaching while employed by Swanton Local Schools...
bgfalconmedia.com
BGSU not to Continue Monitoring COVID-19 Campus Statistics
BGSU will no longer update its weekly COVID-19 dashboard, which provided students with a weekly summary of both confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 in the campus community, according to the dashboard’s homepage. The university monitored COVID-19 data from students, faculty and staff from Sept. 1, 2021 through May...
bgfalconmedia.com
Bowling Green parks seek Improvement Grants
Bowling Green parks will receive a host of improvements thanks to grant funding approval provided by the Wood County Park District from legislation passed by the Bowling Green City Council on Sept. 6. Nick Rubando, chair of the Parks, Recreation and Public Lands Committee for City Council, said the council...
13abc.com
Planned Pethood hopes more people will open their hearts and homes to foster pets
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local organization held a special photo shoot to highlight the need for more fosters at a local rescue. Planned Pethood takes in hundreds of injured, abandoned and unwanted animals every year but finding fosters to help care for all of them is becoming more challenging. The organization doesn’t have a brick and mortar shelter; all of its animals care cared for by fosters.
moversmakers.org
Top Ohio foundation taps local leader
A longtime Cincinnati philanthropy leader will become the new leader at one of Ohio’s top private foundations. After a national search to replace its highly revered leader who recently died of pancreatic cancer, the Toledo-based Stranahan Foundation named 25-year Mayerson Foundation veteran Breta Cooper as its executive director. The...
13abc.com
Armed student arrested at Lakota/Willard football game
KANSAS, Ohio (WTVG) - Sandusky Co. Sheriff’s deputies said they arrested a Willard student at the Willard/Lakota football game Friday. According to the complaint, a Lakota student alerted officers that a Willard student showed them a firearm they had on their person, and they were looking for particular Lakota students at the game.
13abc.com
Perrysburg city council considers makeover for Orleans Park
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) -Perrysburg’s Orleans Park has plenty of parking, wildlife, and space for boats to launch into the Maumee River, and those options could expand in the near future. “And there’s a lot of unique features to this park in particular. It’s probably one f the only ones...
fcnews.org
Superintendents react to school report cards
Area superintendents identified positives with the recently released Ohio Department of Education School Report Cards, but also pointed out that they are just one aspect of measuring a quality school district. “Overall, I am pleased with the report card,” said Swanton Superintendent Chris Lake. “The state has made some changes...
13abc.com
Suspects break into a home while the family is at a funeral
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -It’s a heartless crime that police say most people don’t hear about, but it does happen. That crime being thieves breaking into a home while a family is attending a funeral. It recently happened last week to a Toledo family. Police are looking for two...
actionnews5.com
Two dead in BP refinery fire in Ohio
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people died in a fire at the facility Tuesday, WTVG reports. “It is with deep sadness we report that two BP staff injured in a fire at the BP Husky Toledo Refinery have passed away,” a company spokesperson said. “Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of these two individuals. All other staff is accounted for and our employee assistance team is on site in Toledo to support our employees impacted by this tragedy.”
michiganradio.org
Lake Erie’s failed algae strategy hurts poor communities the most
Every August, says Alicia Smith, the city of Toledo holds its breath. Their collective trauma dates back to August 2, 2014, when she and half a million other Toledoans woke to alarming news: the water coming out of their taps was not safe. Their drinking water contained microcystin, a toxin...
Tiffin community sends off battalion deployed to Middle East
TIFFIN, Ohio — The Tiffin community showed its appreciation for members of the armed forces on Tuesday. The 1st Battalion, 148th Infantry Regiment is heading to the Middle East as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, a joint operation to fight ISIL. WTOL 11 spoke with soldiers and their families...
Lake High School football coach dismissed during investigation into 'improper communications'
MILLBURY, Ohio — Lake High School's assistant principal and football head coach, Josh Andrews, has been relieved of his duties at the school "pending the outcome of an investigation into improper communications," according to a press release from Lake Local Schools Superintendent Jim Witt. The release states that due...
