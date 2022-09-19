The Buccaneers have a huge issue at wide receiver right now. The signing of Cole Beasley is going to help that issue greatly. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of the best teams in the NFL right now. At 2-0, Tom Brady and company look like one of the best teams in the NFC, but little of that comes because of overwhelming talent at wide receiver.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO