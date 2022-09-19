ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 11

Related
FiveThirtyEight

Wisconsin Polls Look Good For Democrats, But We Need More Of Them

It sure looks like it. Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate race has the second-fewest polls of any competitive1 Senate race nationwide. Number of polls conducted in each competitive 2022 Senate race, as of Sept. 20, 2022, at 9 a.m. Eastern. State No. of Polls. Florida 32. Georgia 31. Pennsylvania 22. Nevada...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay, WI
Government
City
Marquette, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Florida Government
fox47.com

New poll underscores tight margin of Wisconsin elections

MADISON, Wis. — A newly released poll shows just how tight the races for Senate and Governor are in Wisconsin. The Spectrum News/Siena College Poll surveyed 651 likely voters in the Badger state, diving into subjects including President Biden’s approval rating, the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and who voters would choose in the upcoming November election. The margin of error for the poll was +/- 4.5%.
WISCONSIN STATE
willmarradio.com

Governor of Wisconsin wants to legalize recreational marijuana

(Madison, WI) -- Governor Tony Evers in neighboring Wisconsin says he’d push to legalize marijuana if re-elected. Evers tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel it’s time for Wisconsin to join the dozens of other states which are regulating -- and taxing -- medical and recreational marijuana. Evers says he’d use the millions of dollars raised in new tax revenue to pay for public education. Republicans call the governor’s proposal an election-year gimmick. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has said he supports legalizing recreational marijuana.
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeeindependent.com

Therapeutic Abortions: Wisconsin physicians remain unclear about ambiguous wording of 173-year-old ban

Physicians criticize the law as outdated, vague and severe. Health systems are scrambling to guide them on how to stay out of criminal trouble. The patient sat in Dr. Shefaali Sharma’s exam room, distraught. She was pregnant with her third child. Just weeks earlier, the U.S. Supreme Court had revoked the federally protected, constitutional right to an abortion, restoring Wisconsin’s near-total abortion ban from the 1800s.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Tim Michels
Person
Donald Trump
wpr.org

WEC will continue mailings aimed at catching fraudulent absentee ballot requests

In an effort to thwart potential absentee ballot fraud, the Wisconsin Elections Commission will continue sending postcards aimed at catching people impersonating other voters online. The decision comes after a Union Grove man requested ballots for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Racine Mayor Cory Mason without their knowledge to prove it could be done.
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinrightnow.com

Mandela Barnes Claims in Ad Shoot That He Will Keep ‘Dangerous Criminals Off the Streets’ Despite Violent Killers’ Paroles

One of our readers managed to get video of a Mandela Barnes campaign ad video shoot in which Barnes claims that he will “keep dangerous criminals off the streets,” even the Evers/Barnes administration’s Parole Commission has released some of the most violent killers and rapists in state history into Wisconsin communities during the past four years.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Politics State#Politics Governor#Republican#Gop#The Republican Party
wpr.org

Wisconsin wildlife officials say controlling the state's beaver population is key to healthy trout streams. But some conservation advocates are pushing back.

Wisconsin is home to more than 13,000 miles of trout streams. Every year, the state Department of Natural Resources works on habitat restoration projects to help trout populations thrive, both on public lands and on private property where the state has an easement to allow fishing access. Wildlife officials say...
WISCONSIN STATE
fox9.com

Photos: Large hail smashes cars, pounds homes in Wisconsin, Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Storms that moved through the metro on Tuesday night dropped some hail and brought brilliant lightning flashes. Some spots saw some pretty big balls of hail, particularly in western Wisconsin and areas like River Falls, Wisconsin, where multiple viewers reported some large hail balls. Photos from Dustin in River Falls show some near-softball-sized hail. Viewer Graziella Gakumba also submitted photos of some similarly large hail.
RIVER FALLS, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Lawmakers Eye Private Money in Milwaukee Elections

Two dozen states banned the use of private money to finance election operations in response to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s pouring part of his $400 million fortune into the 2020 election process. Wisconsin wasn’t one of them. Now, an initiative to boost voter turnout called Milwaukee Votes 2022...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
onfocus.news

Wisconsin Governor Candidate Tim Michels to Host Meet and Greet in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On Monday, September 19 at 3:30 PM, Tim Michels (Republican Gubernatorial candidate) will speak to the members of the Wood County Republican Party, the Clark County Republican Party, the Wood County Tea Party, and the Liberty Caucus of the Wisconsin Republican group, according to Wood County Republican Party Mike Derrie, Chairman of the Wood County Republican Party.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WIFR

Two Illinois sites renamed; racist terms removed

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - A suburban Chicago waterway and western Illinois island get a new name after their previous titles used a racist term for Native American women. The waterway near Palos Park in Chicago is now called Cherry Hill Wood Sloughs, while the island in Calhoun County is now named Calhoun Island.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS LA

Gov. Gavin Newsom says Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis using migrants as 'pawns'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took aim at California after Gov. Gavin Newsom called for a federal investigation into DeSantis' actions. "The governor of California sent a letter to the Department of Justice to investigate Texas and Florida governors and all I can say is, I think his hair gel is interfering with his brain function," the Florida governor said.In response, Newsom challenged DeSantis to a debate before Election Day. "Hey Governor Ron DeSantis clearly you're struggling, distracted, and busy playing politics with people's lives. Since you have only one overriding need -- attention --let's take this up & debate. I'll bring my...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy