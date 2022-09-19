Read full article on original website
Decision 2022: What's driving Wisconsin voters' interest?
Right now, 3.5 million people in Wisconsin are registered to vote in November. That's higher than the 2018 mid-term election but not quite as high as the presidential numbers in 2016 and 2020.
FiveThirtyEight
Wisconsin Polls Look Good For Democrats, But We Need More Of Them
It sure looks like it. Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate race has the second-fewest polls of any competitive1 Senate race nationwide. Number of polls conducted in each competitive 2022 Senate race, as of Sept. 20, 2022, at 9 a.m. Eastern. State No. of Polls. Florida 32. Georgia 31. Pennsylvania 22. Nevada...
Wisconsin senator questions ethics, ties of governor to voting organization
(The Center Square) – There are new questions about Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' ties to Milwaukee’s planned get-out-the-vote effort this fall. Former Evers’ staffer Melissa Baldauff is listed as one of the principals at GPS Impact, the progressive group chosen by Milwaukee to get voters to the polls this November.
wpr.org
Evers calls for constitutional amendment to repeal Wisconsin's abortion ban
Gov. Tony Evers unveiled a plan Wednesday that would let Wisconsin residents propose citizen ballot initiatives, calling the move a "pathway" to repealing Wisconsin's 1849 ban on abortion. While it's not the first time Evers has called on Republicans who run the Legislature to repeal the state's pre-Civil War ban,...
fox47.com
New poll underscores tight margin of Wisconsin elections
MADISON, Wis. — A newly released poll shows just how tight the races for Senate and Governor are in Wisconsin. The Spectrum News/Siena College Poll surveyed 651 likely voters in the Badger state, diving into subjects including President Biden’s approval rating, the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and who voters would choose in the upcoming November election. The margin of error for the poll was +/- 4.5%.
willmarradio.com
Governor of Wisconsin wants to legalize recreational marijuana
(Madison, WI) -- Governor Tony Evers in neighboring Wisconsin says he’d push to legalize marijuana if re-elected. Evers tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel it’s time for Wisconsin to join the dozens of other states which are regulating -- and taxing -- medical and recreational marijuana. Evers says he’d use the millions of dollars raised in new tax revenue to pay for public education. Republicans call the governor’s proposal an election-year gimmick. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has said he supports legalizing recreational marijuana.
nbc15.com
“Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd weighs in on Wisconsin gubernatorial, U.S. Senate races
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With less than two months to go until the midterm election, politics are heating up in the battleground state of Wisconsin. NBC15′s Leigh Mills sat down with Chuck Todd, host of “Meet the Press” on NBC, to discuss the upcoming gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Therapeutic Abortions: Wisconsin physicians remain unclear about ambiguous wording of 173-year-old ban
Physicians criticize the law as outdated, vague and severe. Health systems are scrambling to guide them on how to stay out of criminal trouble. The patient sat in Dr. Shefaali Sharma’s exam room, distraught. She was pregnant with her third child. Just weeks earlier, the U.S. Supreme Court had revoked the federally protected, constitutional right to an abortion, restoring Wisconsin’s near-total abortion ban from the 1800s.
wpr.org
WEC will continue mailings aimed at catching fraudulent absentee ballot requests
In an effort to thwart potential absentee ballot fraud, the Wisconsin Elections Commission will continue sending postcards aimed at catching people impersonating other voters online. The decision comes after a Union Grove man requested ballots for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Racine Mayor Cory Mason without their knowledge to prove it could be done.
wpr.org
La Crosse Sheriff's captain denies endorsing Mandela Barnes in US Senate race
A La Crosse County Sheriff's Department captain says he never endorsed Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes' U.S. Senate campaign days after the campaign included his name in a "coalition of Wisconsin law enforcement" supporting the Democratic hopeful. On Thursday, the Barnes campaign released a list of nine endorsements from current and...
Expert weighs in on why DeSantis is campaigning for Michels
MADISON, Wis. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who made news this week for sending two planes of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, will campaign in Green Bay Sunday with Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels. That will mark the second time a national figure has campaigned for Michels, who was...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Mandela Barnes Claims in Ad Shoot That He Will Keep ‘Dangerous Criminals Off the Streets’ Despite Violent Killers’ Paroles
One of our readers managed to get video of a Mandela Barnes campaign ad video shoot in which Barnes claims that he will “keep dangerous criminals off the streets,” even the Evers/Barnes administration’s Parole Commission has released some of the most violent killers and rapists in state history into Wisconsin communities during the past four years.
wpr.org
Wisconsin wildlife officials say controlling the state's beaver population is key to healthy trout streams. But some conservation advocates are pushing back.
Wisconsin is home to more than 13,000 miles of trout streams. Every year, the state Department of Natural Resources works on habitat restoration projects to help trout populations thrive, both on public lands and on private property where the state has an easement to allow fishing access. Wildlife officials say...
fox9.com
Photos: Large hail smashes cars, pounds homes in Wisconsin, Minnesota
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Lawmakers Eye Private Money in Milwaukee Elections
Two dozen states banned the use of private money to finance election operations in response to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s pouring part of his $400 million fortune into the 2020 election process. Wisconsin wasn’t one of them. Now, an initiative to boost voter turnout called Milwaukee Votes 2022...
Text message scam offers $150,000 of Oneida couple's Powerball winnings
There's a chance you've gotten a text claiming to be from Wisconsin Powerball winners Tammy and Cliff Webster. One message says the couple is donating $150,000 to 100 random people.
onfocus.news
Wisconsin Governor Candidate Tim Michels to Host Meet and Greet in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On Monday, September 19 at 3:30 PM, Tim Michels (Republican Gubernatorial candidate) will speak to the members of the Wood County Republican Party, the Clark County Republican Party, the Wood County Tea Party, and the Liberty Caucus of the Wisconsin Republican group, according to Wood County Republican Party Mike Derrie, Chairman of the Wood County Republican Party.
WIFR
Two Illinois sites renamed; racist terms removed
Gov. Gavin Newsom says Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis using migrants as 'pawns'
wpr.org
Wisconsinites rally support for family, friends in flood-stricken Pakistan
It was a Tuesday in August when Dr. Asad Khan realized he couldn't reach his family. The worst case scenarios raced through his mind. He talks to his siblings every day — something was wrong. "I deal with life and death, being in the hospital, being a physician, but...
