Read full article on original website
Related
Trump thought he'd be assassinated after he authorized the deadly drone strike that killed top Iranian leader Qassem Soleimani: book
Trump worried that he'd be assassinated by the Iranian government for authorizing a strike that killed the Iranian military commander. Trump told several of his Florida friends about his fears at a cocktail party, two journalists wrote in an upcoming book. In public, though, Trump bragged about the strike, saying...
Iran nuclear deal is ‘insanity’ & will lead to ‘Mexico becoming a staging ground to sneak agents into US,’ expert says
MEXICO could become a staging ground for Iran to send agents into the US as Tehran threatens to wage an unconventional war against America, an expert fears. Geopolitical expert Brandon J Weichert has branded the current Iran nuclear deal as an attempt to placate Tehran, warning that its ambitions will not be curbed.
EU parliament declares that Hungary — beloved of Trump and Tucker Carlson — no longer counts as a democracy
EU parliament members voted on Thursday to declare Hungary no longer a democracy. Hungary has grown increasingly authoritarian, inspiring many US conservatives. Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson have high praise for Hungary's far-right leader Viktor Orbán. EU lawmakers voted on Thursday to no longer view Hungary, a European country...
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi says he cannot trust Americans, calls sanctions "tyrannical"
The United States first placed financial sanctions on Iran back in 1979, during the hostage crisis. For nearly four decades the U.S. State Department has designated Iran one of the world's leading state sponsors of terrorism. But the Obama administration, along with five other countries, agreed to billions of dollars...
RELATED PEOPLE
Trump hoarded gossip on world leaders he didn’t like including Trudeau, Merkel and Macron, report says
Donald Trump relished collecting personal details about fellow world leaders during his time as president, according to a new report. Insiders tell the New York Times that during intelligence briefings, the otherwise-bored commander-in-chief would perk up when security agencies relayed the innermost details they had gleaned about the lives of Canada’s Justin Trudeau, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s then-chancellor Angela Merkel.“But the details of broader national security policies bored him,” reporters wrote, citing officials who had been present at the time of intelligence briefings.The Times report about the ex-president’s fascination with classified materials on his allies and foes arrives...
Trump news – live: Trump blames banks for tax ‘witch hunt’ and describes ‘terrible’ Mar-a-Lago raid
New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing Donald Trump and the Trump Organization for engaging in “numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation” in preparing annual financial statements between 2011 and 2021.The lawsuit says the fraud was approved at the highest levels of the company, including by Mr Trump himself as well as his children Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump. The fraud and misrepresentation also grossly inflated Mr Trump’s personal net worth by billions of dollars.False and misleading statements were used “repeatedly and persistently” to induce banks to lend money on favourable terms, to satisfy loan...
Hundreds protest after Iranian woman's alleged murder over hijab law, demand 'death to the dictator'
UNITED NATIONS, New York – Video from Iran shows hundreds gathered in protest at the funeral for a 22-year-old whom police arrested and allegedly beaten to death for violating strict laws requiring women to cover their hair, prompting further calls to deny Iran's president entry to the U.S. as he prepares to speak at the U.N. General Assembly this week.
EU, France see no better deal for Iran
NEW YORK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - France said on Monday that there would not be a better offer for Iran to revive a nuclear deal with world powers and it was up to Tehran to decide now with the EU coordinator for the talks saying he saw little chance of progress this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The EU is trying to cut off billions in funding for one of Putin’s last remaining European allies
The EU is accusing one of Putin's closest European allies of democratic backsliding. The European Union is moving to cut off funds to Hungary after accusing its leader, prime minister Viktor Orbán, of eroding the country’s democracy and ruling as an autocrat, further isolating one of the continent’s last Putin supporters.
U.S. forces would defend Taiwan against Chinese attack, Biden says
U.S. forces would defend Taiwan if China invaded, President Joe Biden said Sunday, his clearest statement yet on the issue and one criticized by Beijing as a violation of longstanding U.S. policy. In a “60 Minutes” interview broadcast on CBS, Biden was asked whether the U.S. would defend Taiwan against...
Kim Jong-un declares North Korea a nuclear state and says it will never give up its weapons
Kim Jong-un has said North Korea will never abandon their nuclear weapons even if his country was sanctioned for “100 years”.He was speaking in parliament as a law was passed allowing Pyongyang to use pre-emptive nuclear strikes in order to protect itself, a move likely to spark further tensions in the region. The law spells out conditions whereby North Korea could use nuclear weapons, including when it determines its leadership is facing an imminent “nuclear or non-nuclear attack by hostile forces”.“The utmost significance of legislating nuclear weapons policy is to draw an irretrievable line so that there can be...
Turkey's Erdogan says U.S. senators gave 'positive' feedback on F-16s
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Reuters on Tuesday that he has received "positive" feedback from two U.S. senators he met in New York on their potential support for the sale of F-16 fighter jets to his government.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Iran dissidents file new lawsuit against Raisi in US
Iranian dissidents and ex-prisoners including a Western academic on Tuesday announced the filing of a civil suit in New York against Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi as he attended the UN General Assembly. In August in New York a civil lawsuit filed by a separate exile group challenged US authorities to take action against Raisi ahead of his UN appearance.
LAW・
Iran's president: US 'trampled upon' nuclear accord
Iran’s president said Wednesday that the U.S. “trampled upon” Tehran's nuclear accord with world powers in a speech to world leaders at the United Nations.Ebrahim Raisi addressed the U.N. General Assembly as talks to revive the nuclear deal approached a take-it-or-leave-it moment. Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the deal in 2018 has led Tehran to abandon over time every limitation the accord imposed on its nuclear enrichment. European Union officials have warned the window for securing a deal is about to close. The 2015 agreement that was brokered under the Obama administration placed curbs on...
Iran, West at odds, U.S. sees no breakthrough on nuclear deal at U.N.
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Iran and the West remained at loggerheads on Tuesday over U.N. probes of uranium traces at three Iranian sites as the United States said it did not expect a breakthrough on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal at this week's U.N. General Assembly.
US News and World Report
Biden, UK's Truss Commit to Protect Northern Ireland Deal
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Liz Truss met in person for the first time on Wednesday and said they want to ensure the 1998 Good Friday Agreement that brought peace to Northern Ireland is protected. Biden and Truss, meeting only days after the funeral...
US News and World Report
German Foreign Minister Urges Iran Heed Women Protesters
(Reuters) - Germany's foreign minister on Tuesday called on Iran's leadership to listen to the women protesting in the streets over the death of a woman in police custody, saying they were standing up for basic human rights. Mahsa Amini, 22, from Iran's Kurdistan province, fell into a coma and...
Pope Says He Will Visit North Korea If Kim Jong-un Invites Him: 'I Will Not Refuse'
Pope Francis has asked Kim Jong-un to invite him to visit North Korea in a televised interview with South Korea's state broadcaster KBS. What Happened: The Pope on Friday said that he would not turn down a chance to visit and work for peace upon receiving an invitation from Kim.
ISIS is threat to entire human race, Iraqi foreign minister says in exclusive interview
UNITED NATIONS, New York – EXCLUSIVE: The Iraqi foreign minister urged Western countries to continue chasing the remnants of ISIS until the organization is completely eliminated because it presents a threat to humanity. "We must take it seriously because, when they started, they were also small. But once they...
Biden official grilled after latest Taiwan declaration contradicts policy: 'He said it four times'
An administration official was pressed after President Biden once again declared the U.S. would defend Taiwan if they were attacked by China despite "strategic ambiguity" remaining the presumed official U.S. policy. In a CBS News interview, Biden was asked if U.S. troops would defend Taipei if attacked by Beijing. "Yes,...
Comments / 0