The Independent

Trump hoarded gossip on world leaders he didn’t like including Trudeau, Merkel and Macron, report says

Donald Trump relished collecting personal details about fellow world leaders during his time as president, according to a new report. Insiders tell the New York Times that during intelligence briefings, the otherwise-bored commander-in-chief would perk up when security agencies relayed the innermost details they had gleaned about the lives of Canada’s Justin Trudeau, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s then-chancellor Angela Merkel.“But the details of broader national security policies bored him,” reporters wrote, citing officials who had been present at the time of intelligence briefings.The Times report about the ex-president’s fascination with classified materials on his allies and foes arrives...
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump blames banks for tax ‘witch hunt’ and describes ‘terrible’ Mar-a-Lago raid

New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing Donald Trump and the Trump Organization for engaging in “numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation” in preparing annual financial statements between 2011 and 2021.The lawsuit says the fraud was approved at the highest levels of the company, including by Mr Trump himself as well as his children Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump. The fraud and misrepresentation also grossly inflated Mr Trump’s personal net worth by billions of dollars.False and misleading statements were used “repeatedly and persistently” to induce banks to lend money on favourable terms, to satisfy loan...
Reuters

EU, France see no better deal for Iran

NEW YORK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - France said on Monday that there would not be a better offer for Iran to revive a nuclear deal with world powers and it was up to Tehran to decide now with the EU coordinator for the talks saying he saw little chance of progress this week.
The Independent

Kim Jong-un declares North Korea a nuclear state and says it will never give up its weapons

Kim Jong-un has said North Korea will never abandon their nuclear weapons even if his country was sanctioned for “100 years”.He was speaking in parliament as a law was passed allowing Pyongyang to use pre-emptive nuclear strikes in order to protect itself, a move likely to spark further tensions in the region. The law spells out conditions whereby North Korea could use nuclear weapons, including when it determines its leadership is facing an imminent “nuclear or non-nuclear attack by hostile forces”.“The utmost significance of legislating nuclear weapons policy is to draw an irretrievable line so that there can be...
AFP

Iran dissidents file new lawsuit against Raisi in US

Iranian dissidents and ex-prisoners including a Western academic on Tuesday announced the filing of a civil suit in New York against Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi as he attended the UN General Assembly. In August in New York a civil lawsuit filed by a separate exile group challenged US authorities to take action against Raisi ahead of his UN appearance.
The Independent

Iran's president: US 'trampled upon' nuclear accord

Iran’s president said Wednesday that the U.S. “trampled upon” Tehran's nuclear accord with world powers in a speech to world leaders at the United Nations.Ebrahim Raisi addressed the U.N. General Assembly as talks to revive the nuclear deal approached a take-it-or-leave-it moment. Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the deal in 2018 has led Tehran to abandon over time every limitation the accord imposed on its nuclear enrichment. European Union officials have warned the window for securing a deal is about to close. The 2015 agreement that was brokered under the Obama administration placed curbs on...
US News and World Report

Biden, UK's Truss Commit to Protect Northern Ireland Deal

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Liz Truss met in person for the first time on Wednesday and said they want to ensure the 1998 Good Friday Agreement that brought peace to Northern Ireland is protected. Biden and Truss, meeting only days after the funeral...
US News and World Report

German Foreign Minister Urges Iran Heed Women Protesters

(Reuters) - Germany's foreign minister on Tuesday called on Iran's leadership to listen to the women protesting in the streets over the death of a woman in police custody, saying they were standing up for basic human rights. Mahsa Amini, 22, from Iran's Kurdistan province, fell into a coma and...
