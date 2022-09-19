Read full article on original website
WTRF
Daniels, WVU shift normal schedule and routine ahead of Virginia Tech showdown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – If there’s one thing that is universally understood about athletes, it is that they like routines. Whether it be for superstitious reasons, or just as a way to stay comfortable, when athletes and teams find a routine that works, they stick with it. A trio...
WTRF
WVU football at Virginia Tech: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
The Black Diamond Trophy goes on the line on Thursday when West Virginia travels to Blacksburg to face Virginia Tech. WVU has faced few opponents more than it has Virginia Tech as the two rivals line up for the 54th time in history. Here’s everything you need to know about...
WTRF
Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy Sold Out
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – For the second time this season, the West Virginia football program will compete in front of a sold-out crowd this Thursday night. WVU’s upcoming contest at Lane Stadium in the Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy versus Virginia Tech has been officially announced as a sellout, according to the Virginia Tech athletic department.
WTRF
Keys to the Game: WVU must establish ground game vs. VT
Depending on where you live in the state, the West Virginia vs. Virginia Tech game may be bigger for you than the backyard brawl. No matter where it ranks for you, I’m all about these games being on the Mountaineers’ schedule. For one reason, the atmosphere. After what...
WTRF
WVU battles but falls at Portland
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s soccer team suffered a 2-1 loss at No. 13 Portland on Monday night at Merlo Field at the Clive Charles Soccer Complex in Portland, Oregon. The Mountaineers (2-4-1) scored first but the Pilots (4-0-3) responded with back-to-back goals to claim...
WTRF
WVU offense among best in Big 12, NCAA P5
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Three games into a new era for the West Virginia offense, and things have gone very well on that side of the football for the Mountaineers. Consistent contributions from playmakers like JT Daniels, Bryce Ford-Wheaton, and CJ Donaldson have the WVU offense clicking. Graham Harrell’s offense,...
WTRF
WVU football names award winners following Towson game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — During his weekly press conference Monday, WVU football coach Neal Brown revealed the team’s weekly award winners following the victory over Towson. The team’s top offensive player was running back Tony Mathis, who rushed for more than 100 yards and two scores. Brown said Mathis played his “best game of the season” against the Tigers.
WTRF
Quick Hits: Brown on VT rivalry, working a short week, and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Head coach Neal Brown held his usual Tuesday press conference on a Monday this week, as he and the Mountaineers have their regular schedule changed due to Thursday night’s rivalry clash in Blacksburg. WVU will take on its second long-time rival of the season in...
WTRF
WVU vs. Texas on six-day window
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A start time for West Virginia’s Oct. 1 meeting with Texas will be announced by Monday, according to a statement from the Big 12. The conference said ESPN and Fox will use a six-day selection to determine the kick time for the game between the Mountaineers and Longhorns, which will take place next Saturday in Austin.
WTRF
Vote for your week three Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week
West Virginia landed its first victory of the season on Saturday after smashing Towson 65-7 at Milan Puskar Stadium. Plenty of Mountaineers got to show out in the win as Neal Brown dug through his sideline to give his players some snaps. Gold and Blue Nation will showcase the Elite...
WTRF
West Virginia church changing name to get with the times
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Wheeling church is changing its name after leaders decided it is time to get with the times. Covenant Community Church, or known uniquely as “C3,” is keeping the acronym but swapping one of their ‘C’s. Coming up to its 20th...
WTRF
Morning showers then cooler air for the first days of Fall
TONIGHT: Bright blue skies and plenty of sunshine across the Ohio Valley for the beginning of our day. We stayed dry through the morning hours thanks to high pressure locally, but a potent cold front is starting to advance and develop across the Great Lakes region with thunderstorm activity in Northern Ohio. Warmer air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere have capped thunderstorms for the early afternoon, but the development of rain showers and potential of storms will be expected as we head into the evening hours. The region is outlined in a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out of five on the severe weather scale. Concerns will be damaging wind gusts and downpours. The hail threat and tornadic activity are on the low side but not fully zero. This is something I will keep on eye on. Daytime highs were back in the mid to low 80s with dew points sitting in the 60s. This will aide in thunderstorm development as we head into the evening hours. Tonight, scattered showers and possible storms could linger into early Thursday morning. Overnight lows will be in the lower 60s.
