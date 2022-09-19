TONIGHT: Bright blue skies and plenty of sunshine across the Ohio Valley for the beginning of our day. We stayed dry through the morning hours thanks to high pressure locally, but a potent cold front is starting to advance and develop across the Great Lakes region with thunderstorm activity in Northern Ohio. Warmer air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere have capped thunderstorms for the early afternoon, but the development of rain showers and potential of storms will be expected as we head into the evening hours. The region is outlined in a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out of five on the severe weather scale. Concerns will be damaging wind gusts and downpours. The hail threat and tornadic activity are on the low side but not fully zero. This is something I will keep on eye on. Daytime highs were back in the mid to low 80s with dew points sitting in the 60s. This will aide in thunderstorm development as we head into the evening hours. Tonight, scattered showers and possible storms could linger into early Thursday morning. Overnight lows will be in the lower 60s.

OHIO COUNTY, WV ・ 3 HOURS AGO