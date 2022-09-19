Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Save the Date: New England's Largest Zoo is Hosting a Harvest Festival & You're Invited!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Festive Fun For Everyone! Plymouth Pride Announces Inclusive Apple Picking Day EventDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
You're Invited to a Free Kid-Friendly Moon Gazing Event Celebrating "International Observe the Moon Night"Dianna CarneyAbington, MA
Related
Valley Breeze
Joyce C. Fontaine – Lincoln
Joyce C. Fontaine, 84, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice and Palliative Care, Providence. She was the former wife of the late Alfred H. Fontaine.
Valley Breeze
Pearl T. Dellinger – Woonsocket
Pearl T. Dellinger, 84, of Woonsocket died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence. She was the loving wife of Ralph E. Dellinger Sr. Pearl and Ralph were married on Dec. 10, 1960, at St. Edwards Church in Pawtucket.
Valley Breeze
Mary W. Kayatta – Smithfield
Mary W. Kayatta, 96, a 62 year resident of Greenville, R.I., and summer resident of Jamestown, R.I., died on Sept. 17, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Harold and Edith Dolan, and the wife of the late Francis P. Kayatta Jr. She is survived by her son the Rev. Francis P. Kayatta, Pastor of St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, Narragansett, R.I., and her brother Harold J. Dolan of Warwick, R.I. The family would like to thank the staff of Bayview-Scalabrini Nursing Center for the exceptional care given to Mary these past several months.
Valley Breeze
Florence J. Laflamme – Smithfield
Florence J. (Charron) Laflamme, 93, of Smithfield, passed away on Sept 13, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late Achille A. Laflamme for 26 years and the late Roland C. Dionne for 35 years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Valley Breeze
Robert A. Miller – Cumberland
Robert A. Miller, 81, of Cumberland, passed away on Saturday, Sept., 17, 2022. He was the husband of Joyce M. (Hunt) Miller. Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Arthur and Marjorie (Smith) Miller. He resided in Cumberland and Lincoln for most of his life.
Valley Breeze
Robert S. Atstupenas Sr. – Burrillville
Robert S. Atstupenas Sr., 59, passed unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at home. He was the husband of Barbara C. (Beauchesne) Atstupenas of Harrisville. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late, Albert and Joan (Stocklin) Atstupenas.
Valley Breeze
Morris Nathanson – Pawtucket
Morris Nathanson, born in Providence, R.I., in 1927, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the age of 95. Mr. Nathanson grew up in Pawtucket, and at the age of 17, enlisted in the Navy, where he served in the Pacific Theater as a medic aboard the LSD Catamount. Mr. Nathanson experienced antisemitism and racism in the Navy, motivating him throughout his life to fight for the equal rights of all. He participated in the Freedom Rides of 1961, Dr. Martin Luther King’s campaigns in Selma and Birmingham, Ala., and the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.
johnstonsunrise.net
Warwick doctor got many breaks
There were perks to being a doctor's wife, such as a luxurious home in Warwick's seaside village of Conimicut. But, for Emma (Wieland) Coffey, the privileges weren't worth the pains. Emma was 24 years old when she married John Bernard Coffey on Aug. 4, 1914. The 27-year-old man had worked...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Valley Breeze
New Excel Academy launches for students in CF, NP, Providence
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Excel Academy Charter Schools, a new-to-Rhode Island public charter school serving students in North Providence, Central Falls and Providence, officially launched its first school in the state with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the former St. Patrick School at 622 Woonasquatucket Ave. in North Providence on Monday.
Valley Breeze
Fright Night in the Park is back Oct. 8
PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Parks & Recreation Division has announced that “Fright Night in the Park” is back and taking place at Slater Memorial Park. The Haunted Tunnel will take place on Friday and Saturday evenings from Oct. 8 and will continue through Oct. 29 at Daggett Farm within the park. Doors for the tunnel open at 6:30 p.m. and close at 8:30 p.m. The cost for the tunnel is $10, regardless of age. The tunnel is strongly recommended for ages 12 and above only.
Valley Breeze
Daniel Herbert Spink – Cumberland
Daniel Herbert Spink, of Cumberland, died peacefully Sunday morning, Sept. 18, at the St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield, R.I. He was the son of the late Herbert W. and Alice (Hathaway) Spink. He was the brother of the late W. Scott Spink and is survived by his sister, Sarah E. (Sally) Spink.
Valley Breeze
John F. Grimes III – North Providence
John F. Grimes III, 64, of North Providence, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Curdell T. (Findlay) Grimes. Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late John F. and Ellen (Nairtney) Grimes Jr. He resided in North Providence for the past 10 years, previously residing in South Coast, Mass., for many years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Valley Breeze
At the Mancini Center
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center announces the following programs. • The center will host the program Cooking with Chef Terranova on Friday, Sept. 30, from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. Chef Terranova present a cooking demonstration and share his recipes. An appetizer and pasta plate will be available to all who attend. Coffee and dessert will also be served. Seating is limited. All proceeds will benefit the North Providence Senior Center Association.
Valley Breeze
Elsie Alberta Collins Grist – Scituate
Elsie Alberta Collins Grist, entered eternal life on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at the age of 102. Elsie was born June 20, 1920, to Alice and Clarence Collins, in Rockland Village (now under the Scituate Reservoir). She was a dedicated wife and mother, well-loved by family, friends and strangers.
Valley Breeze
Manfredi: 'I see no reason for a lawsuit'
I had recently run into residents of North Providence who had informed me of a lawsuit filed by the former director of the Salvatore Mancini Center against the town as well as Mayor Lombardi. I was unaware of the lawsuit and thought to look into the matter. I read an...
Trespasser forces lockdown at Providence middle school
A spokesperson for Providence Public Schools told 12 News a 16-year-old entered Gilbert Stuart Middle School around 10 a.m., prompting the school to go on lockdown for about 30 minutes.
Valley Breeze
Drivers ed training now offered at CCRI's Woonsocket campus
WOONSOCKET – The Community College of Rhode Island is now offering Driver’s Ed training throughout the fall semester at its satellite campus at the Woonsocket Education Center, 115 Main St. A full schedule of classes can be found at ccri.edu/workforce. Maximum capacity is 30 students per class.
Valley Breeze
R.I. Chapter 94 retirees give back
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Chapter 94 Vice Presidents Ron Pepin and Russ Marsocci presented a check to Kate McDonald, communications director for the Rhode Island Food Bank, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the offices of R.I. Council 94. Collected from members at a recent summer outing, the donation is among...
Acushnet Sanitarium Is Where New Bedford Went for a Scotch Douche
There was a time when those who weren’t feeling their best could check themselves into a sanitarium for a focus on their own wellness, and the people of the SouthCoast likely did so at the Acushnet Sanitarium. While there is some debate in modern medicine about just how effective...
Comments / 0