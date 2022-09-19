Read full article on original website
How to block spam calls on Android
Spam calls are annoying, and with the growing internet and smartphone culture, they're not slowing down anytime soon. If you receive dozens of spam calls a day on your phone, there are a lot of ways to stop them. In fact, there's a good chance you have a spam filter built into your phone's dialer app but never enabled it.
Google Meet Microphone Not Working? Try These Fixes
Is your voice inaudible while attending a meeting in Google Meets? Or is your voice stuck or glitching when speaking? This likely happens when your Google Meet microphone is not working well. Internet connectivity also plays a huge role in such cases. Faulty hardware can also cause this error. So,...
How to use the Graphics Format tab in PowerPoint
Microsoft PowerPoint is known worldwide for presentations, whether to show business ideas or schoolwork. The Graphic Format tab is a tab that appears when you insert an icon from the illustration group into your PowerPoint slide. In this tutorial, we will explain how to use the Graphics Format tab in PowerPoint.
This Is The Wifi Setting You Should Always Have On, According To Security Experts
Your Wifi settings may not be something that you think about often. You may assume your iPhone turns what it needs to turn on and off at the appropriate time to ensure your data remains private to the world. But that isn’t always the case — and it’s important to keep on top of those settings to ensure our phones are protected, especially when you’re out in the world and able to access public wifi networks. These are the wifi settings you should always have on, according to security experts.
Are hackers in your phone? Here’s how to find out
I've heard from many people who have been cyberstalked over the years. Sadly, today's tech makes it all too easy. Take Apple AirTags, for example. They’re cheap, small, and easy to hide — and can tell the owner exactly where you are located. Here are six signs to look for if you suspect someone is tracking you this way.
Android users: Delete these 35 apps now to protect your financial information
Cybersecurity experts are warning Android users to delete some 35 apps that compromised Google’s security by sneaking into the Pay Store. So far, the malicious apps have been downloaded more than two million times putting that number of devices at risk of data theft and hacking. Delete these apps.
Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone
Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
Email Experts Say You Need To Change This Setting ASAP To Protect Your Data
Despite the popularity of texting and using social media DM’s to communicate, email will probably never cease to be the form of communication that we think of as more secure, private, and maybe even serious. However, plenty of security breaches can take place over email and it’s important to make sure your email settings are set up so that your messages remain safe from hackers who would love to access your data. “You should always exercise caution while using email to safeguard your privacy, but you don’t have to quit using it altogether,” says IT Security Manager Edward Wright at Cereal Secrets. To reduce the dangers, Wright recommends taking the following steps:
Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These Apps ASAP–They Take Up So Much Storage!
There’s no way around it: some apps are consuming more storage than others on your iPhone. When this happens you are more likely to get a “full storage” alert on your phone sooner, which means the race begins to find ways to free up storage so that you can take more photos or videos or download more content. Instead of waiting until you receive that annoying pop-up, you can limit the number of apps on your phone that take up the most storage. The good news is that Apple experts are already well acquainted with the biggest app offenders when it comes to storage — and these three apps or app types are often most cited.
Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars
Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
Is Your iPhone Being Tracked? Here’s How To Know, According To Security Experts
Is there anything more anxiety-causing than thinking about your phone being tracked? Unfortunately, that’s the reality of having an iPhone these days. Hackers have become more sophisticated in their abilities to infiltrate devices and you could go weeks or even months before you realize it’s happening. In the meantime, someone can gain access to your data and files. But you can fight back. The more you know about the signs that your phone is being tracked, the better equipped you’ll be to combat the problem, take action, and keep hackers out of your personal business. Tech Expert Calvin Willis here at the software site moosoft.com, tells SHEFinds.com how to tell if your iPhone is being tracked — and what to do if you suspect it is.
Your Microsoft Teams or Zoom calls could be getting hacked in a really bizarre way
Your humble eyeglasses could give hackers a secret window into your company's valuable data on video calls, security experts have claimed. Researchers from the University of Michigan in the US and Zhejiang University in China recently published a report (opens in new tab) in which they explain how eyeglasses reflections could be used to steal sensitive or private data, through video conferencing tools such as Zoom or Microsoft Teams.
Canva launches Office 365 competitor – Canva Visual Worksuite
Canva is well known for its graphic design tool that is very user-friendly, but things are changing as the company recently announced at the Canva Create event a suite of new products called Canva Visual Worksuite to improve its offerings and compete with major players. Canva Visual Worksuite launched. Canva...
Rainbow Six Siege server connection Error Code 3-0x0001000B
Here is a full guide to fixing the Rainbow Six Siege server connection error with error code 3-0x0001000B. A lot of Rainbow Six Siege players have complained of getting this error when trying to play the game. When triggered, you will get the following error message:. Rainbow Six Siege server...
7 ways to make your iPhone speakers louder
To make your iPhone louder, adjust Apple Music EQ settings or increase Spotify's volume level. You can also disable Reduce Loud Sounds in Settings or use a Bluetooth speaker. Placing your iPhone in a bowl — or upside down — will help make it louder. Most iPhone models...
How to retrieve deleted texts on your Samsung phone
An accidental scroll, a system crash, a child playing with your phone — they all have one thing in common. They can easily make you the victim of data loss. When this happens, you might immediately scroll to find the recycling bin. Unfortunately, most Android phones don't have a...
Office Something went wrong, Error Code 1058-13
Office Something went wrong, Error Code 1058-13 on your Windows 11/10 PC, then this post suggests some solutions to fix the issue. Microsoft Office or Office 365, is a leading platform that offers a range of desktop productivity applications, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook. Office applications are widely used worldwide for personal and professional purposes.
Sorry, something went wrong error in SharePoint
You may encounter the Sorry, something went wrong error in SharePoint due to several reasons or different case scenarios as this is a generic error. In this post, we take a look at the various instances of this particular error and the associated or corresponding solutions to each instance. Sorry,...
Fix 0x80072af9 Error Code on Windows 11/10
Error Code 0x80072af9 can be seen when you use a VPN, Mail app, or Windows Update. The Windows Time Service can also throw up this error. This error typically appears when attempting to launch Windows Defender or when you check for Windows Updates. It prevents VPN connections or the installation of the most recent definition update. If you face this issue, then this post may be able to help you.
How to translate Emails in Gmail
This post shows you how to translate Emails in Gmail. If your business involves communication in multiple languages, or a message written in a foreign language occasionally pops up in your email account; you can use Gmail’s language translation feature to translate that message to your native or preferred language.
