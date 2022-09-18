ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winner's Bag: Max Homa, 2022 Fortinet Championship

By David Dusek
 3 days ago
David Dusek/Golfweek

A complete list of the golf equipment Max Homa used to win the PGA Tour’s 2022 Fortinet Championship:

DRIVER: Titleist TSR3 (10 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 6X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist TSR3 (16.5 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 8X shaft, Titleist TSR2 (21 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD XC 9 TX shaft

IRONS: Titleist T100•S (4), T100 (5), Titleist 620MB (6-9), with KBS $Taper 130 X shaft

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design Spin Milled SM9 (46 degrees), with KBS $Taper 130 X shaft, (50, 56, and 60 degrees), with KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 125 S shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5 prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord

We occasionally recommend interesting products, services, and gaming opportunities. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Golfweek operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

