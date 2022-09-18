2022 Fortinet Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at Silverado Resort and Spa

Photo: Eric Risberg/Associated Press

The Fortinet Championship, the kickoff event to the PGA Tour’s 2022-23 season, drew five of the top 30 golfers who reached last season’s Tour Championship.

The included Hideki Matsuyama, who was also one of six golfers participating in Napa, California, this week who will be headed to Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 14th Presidents Cup, which starts Thursday.

Max Homa, the Fortinet defending champion, is also headed to the Presidents Cup, where he will be a first-time competitor. Homa was tied for the lead after 36 holes and was a shot back after 54. On Sunday, after he made birdie on the 18th hole, he watched Danny Willett three-putt from three feet, handing the win to Homa.

Here’s a look at the prize money payouts for each golfer at the 2022 Fortinet Championship, the first of 47 events on the PGA Tour’s 2022-23 schedule.

Fortinet Championship 2022 prize money

Finish Player Score Earnings

1 Max Homa -16 $1,440,000

T4 Justin Lower -12 $360,000

T6 Nick Taylor -11 $270,000

T9 Brendon Todd -10 $218,000

T12 Zac Blair -9 $140,667

T12 Thomas Detry -9 $140,667

T12 Tom Hoge -9 $140,667

T12 Matt Kuchar -9 $140,667

T12 Brian Stuard -9 $140,667

T21 Zecheng Dou -8 $87,200

T25 Ben Taylor -7 $55,273

T36 Will Gordon -6 $36,457

T43 Chris Kirk -5 $24,760

T51 James Hahn -4 $19,480

T55 Adam Schenk -3 $18,560

T59 J.J. Spaun -2 $17,840

T67 Nick Hardy 1 $16,720

T67 Ben Martin 1 $16,720

T72 Doug Ghim 4 $16,000