Silverado, CA

2022 Fortinet Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at Silverado Resort and Spa

By Todd Kelly
 3 days ago
Photo: Eric Risberg/Associated Press

The Fortinet Championship, the kickoff event to the PGA Tour’s 2022-23 season, drew five of the top 30 golfers who reached last season’s Tour Championship.

The included Hideki Matsuyama, who was also one of six golfers participating in Napa, California, this week who will be headed to Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 14th Presidents Cup, which starts Thursday.

Max Homa, the Fortinet defending champion, is also headed to the Presidents Cup, where he will be a first-time competitor. Homa was tied for the lead after 36 holes and was a shot back after 54. On Sunday, after he made birdie on the 18th hole, he watched Danny Willett three-putt from three feet, handing the win to Homa.

Here’s a look at the prize money payouts for each golfer at the 2022 Fortinet Championship, the first of 47 events on the PGA Tour’s 2022-23 schedule.

Fortinet Championship 2022 prize money

Finish Player Score Earnings

1 Max Homa -16 $1,440,000

T4 Justin Lower -12 $360,000

T6 Nick Taylor -11 $270,000

T9 Brendon Todd -10 $218,000

T12 Zac Blair -9 $140,667

T12 Thomas Detry -9 $140,667

T12 Tom Hoge -9 $140,667

T12 Matt Kuchar -9 $140,667

T12 Brian Stuard -9 $140,667

T21 Zecheng Dou -8 $87,200

T25 Ben Taylor -7 $55,273

T36 Will Gordon -6 $36,457

T43 Chris Kirk -5 $24,760

T51 James Hahn -4 $19,480

T55 Adam Schenk -3 $18,560

T59 J.J. Spaun -2 $17,840

T67 Nick Hardy 1 $16,720

T67 Ben Martin 1 $16,720

T72 Doug Ghim 4 $16,000

The Associated Press

Homa chips in, wins in Napa after Willett's shocking 3-putt

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Max Homa knew he had no choice but to go for it on the par-5 18th hole if he wanted to defend his title at the Fortinet Championship. Trailing Danny Willett by a shot, he went for the green in two but ended up in a tough spot in a bunker short of the green. He blasted out but still wasn’t on the putting surface. Homa stayed aggressive, and this time it paid off, ramming his chip from 33 feet into the hole for a closing birdie. Still, all Willett needed to do was convert his own birdie from short range — and he didn’t deliver. Willett hit his 3-foot, 7-inch putt too hard. It grazed the lip and ran 4 feet, 8 inches by. Then his comebacker broke left, hit the lip and stayed out, too, completing a shocking collapse that made Homa the winner again in Napa. “That was crazy. I still don’t really know what happened,” said Homa, a college star at California who now has three victories in the Golden State. “Just kind of one of those weekends you just had to hang around.”
NAPA, CA
Reuters

Golf-Presidents Cup overshadowed by prospect of PGA v LIV Royal Rumble

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Presidents Cup is unlikely to be on any list of great sporting rivalries, but as the U.S. and an International team prepared on Tuesday for their Quail Hollow showdown there was whimsical talk of what could be golf's ultimate duel -- the PGA Tour v LIV Golf.
GOLF
Golf.com

‘Twitter dorks’: Max Homa fires back at LIV critic on Twitter

Max Homa is feeling good this week. Fresh off opening the new PGA Tour season with his fifth victory, Homa is now in the U.S. team room at Quail Hollow, prepping to play his first-career team event at the Presidents Cup. But, as the saying goes, you can’t please everybody all the time.
GOLF
