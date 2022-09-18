2022 Fortinet Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at Silverado Resort and Spa
The Fortinet Championship, the kickoff event to the PGA Tour’s 2022-23 season, drew five of the top 30 golfers who reached last season’s Tour Championship.
The included Hideki Matsuyama, who was also one of six golfers participating in Napa, California, this week who will be headed to Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 14th Presidents Cup, which starts Thursday.
Max Homa, the Fortinet defending champion, is also headed to the Presidents Cup, where he will be a first-time competitor. Homa was tied for the lead after 36 holes and was a shot back after 54. On Sunday, after he made birdie on the 18th hole, he watched Danny Willett three-putt from three feet, handing the win to Homa.
Here’s a look at the prize money payouts for each golfer at the 2022 Fortinet Championship, the first of 47 events on the PGA Tour’s 2022-23 schedule.
Fortinet Championship 2022 prize money
Finish Player Score Earnings
1 Max Homa -16 $1,440,000
T4 Justin Lower -12 $360,000
T6 Nick Taylor -11 $270,000
T9 Brendon Todd -10 $218,000
T12 Zac Blair -9 $140,667
T12 Thomas Detry -9 $140,667
T12 Tom Hoge -9 $140,667
T12 Matt Kuchar -9 $140,667
T12 Brian Stuard -9 $140,667
T21 Zecheng Dou -8 $87,200
T25 Ben Taylor -7 $55,273
T36 Will Gordon -6 $36,457
T43 Chris Kirk -5 $24,760
T51 James Hahn -4 $19,480
T55 Adam Schenk -3 $18,560
T59 J.J. Spaun -2 $17,840
T67 Nick Hardy 1 $16,720
T67 Ben Martin 1 $16,720
T72 Doug Ghim 4 $16,000
