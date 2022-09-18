ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Sean McVay's first victory speech after Rams' win over Falcons

By Cameron DaSilva
 2 days ago
It’s been seven months since we were treated to a victory speech from Sean McVay following a Rams win. His fiery speeches in the locker room are one of the best parts of Rams victories, getting a peek behind the curtain of how he addresses players and coaches after wins.

The Rams took down the Falcons on Sunday afternoon, 31-27, a game they at one point lead 28-3. They almost allowed one of the biggest comebacks in NFL history after having a punt blocked and losing a fumble in the fourth quarter, but Los Angeles held on.

To McVay, that’s all that matters.

He addressed the team in the locker room after the win and reminded everyone how difficult it is to win in the NFL.

“There’s no style points in this league. What a blessing that we can correct all this (expletive), but you guys found a way to come out from the jump. 1-1, however you get it done, great job on the win,” he said. “Can we clean up all that stuff? No doubt about it. But do not ever take for granted how difficult it is to win week in and week out. Seriously.”

His entire speech was awesome from start to finish, ending it by handing out two game balls to defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and offensive assistant Nick Jones, two former Falcons.

