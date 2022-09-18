ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooper Kupp ties DeAndre Hopkins for 2nd-longest streak with 5-plus catches

 3 days ago
Death, taxes and Cooper Kupp catching at least five passes each week.

Kupp has become one of the most automatic and reliable players in the NFL, and he’s proving he was more than just a one-year wonder after a historic campaign in 2021.

On Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, Kupp continued his hot streak by catching 11 passes for 108 yards and two more touchdowns, giving him three scores on the year. It was his 23rd straight game with at least five catches, which ties him with DeAndre Hopkins for the second-longest streak in NFL history.

Only Antonio Brown has a longer streak, going a remarkable 36 straight games with at least five catches between 2013 and 2015. Kupp can break that record this season and you better not bet against him.

He’s arguably the best receiver in the NFL right now.

