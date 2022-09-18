Read full article on original website
Related
White nationalism is a political ideology that mainstreams racist conspiracy theories
In September 2022, President Joe Biden convened a summit called United We Stand to denounce the “venom and violence” of white nationalism ahead of the midterm elections. His remarks repeated the theme of his prime-time speech in Philadelphia on Sept. 1, 2022, during which he warned that America’s democratic values are at stake. “We must be honest with each other and with ourselves,” Biden said. “Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal. Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.” While that message may resonate among many...
US and Russia engage in a digital battle for hearts and minds
The battle over Ukraine extends across the world: Information warfare is quickly evolving as key nations seek to influence public opinion and gain political support. As during the Cold War, Russia and the United States are the two main combatants. Some efforts are clandestine, but plenty of material is broadcast to the public as each country attempts to, in the words of political linguists, “constrain the power and influence of the other … and win ‘hearts and minds’ … around the world.” Key government-sponsored media outlets in the current battle are Russia Today, often known as RT, and two U.S. government-backed...
Russian state-media stars pushing Putin's official war narrative have been exempted from fighting in Ukraine
Russia's Ministry of Defense announced that state-approved journalists won't be drafted Putin's latest enlistment, along with IT workers and bankers.
‘The Most Successful Extremist Group in the Digital Age’
With its leadership in jail or facing charges after Jan. 6, many wrote the Proud Boys off. But that’s a dangerous mistake, according to a new book on the extremist group.
RELATED PEOPLE
Russia plans to slash 40% of its natural gas flows - with Europe already facing an energy crisis from its cuts
Russia plans to cut its natural gas exports by 40% over the next three years, according to documents seen by Bloomberg. Senior European officials have accused Moscow of trying to stoke the continent's energy crisis. State-run energy giant Gazprom has been slashing flows to Europe through key pipelines for months.
Australia climate inaction violated Torres Strait Islanders' rights, UN says
GENEVA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - A United Nations committee found on Friday that Australia had violated the human rights of a group of islanders off its north coast by failing to adequately protect them from the impacts of climate change, such as by cutting greenhouse gas emissions.
Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv condemns ‘propaganda show’ as ‘voting’ begins in occupied areas – live
Voting in four regions under Moscow’s control has begun
Rouble surges, stocks fall as Russia holds Ukraine referendums
Sept 23 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble surged to new multi-week highs on Friday while stocks fell in volatile trade as Moscow mobilises some 300,000 extra troops for the conflict in Ukraine.
Comments / 0