WOWK
WVU women’s soccer opens Big 12 slate on the road
The West Virginia University women’s soccer team opens Big 12 Conference play, traveling to Lubbock, Texas, to take on Texas Tech on Thursday, Sept. 22. Kickoff at John Walker Soccer Complex is set for 8 p.m. ET. Thursday’s match will be broadcast live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+,...
Daniels, WVU shift normal schedule and routine ahead of Virginia Tech showdown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – If there’s one thing that is universally understood about athletes, it is that they like routines. Whether it be for superstitious reasons, or just as a way to stay comfortable, when athletes and teams find a routine that works, they stick with it. A trio...
WVU football at Virginia Tech: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
The Black Diamond Trophy goes on the line on Thursday when West Virginia travels to Blacksburg to face Virginia Tech. WVU has faced few opponents more than it has Virginia Tech as the two rivals line up for the 54th time in history. Here’s everything you need to know about...
Keys to the Game: WVU must establish ground game vs. VT
Depending on where you live in the state, the West Virginia vs. Virginia Tech game may be bigger for you than the backyard brawl. No matter where it ranks for you, I’m all about these games being on the Mountaineers’ schedule. For one reason, the atmosphere. After what...
WVU battles but falls at Portland
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s soccer team suffered a 2-1 loss at No. 13 Portland on Monday night at Merlo Field at the Clive Charles Soccer Complex in Portland, Oregon. The Mountaineers (2-4-1) scored first but the Pilots (4-0-3) responded with back-to-back goals to claim...
WVU offense among best in Big 12, NCAA P5
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Three games into a new era for the West Virginia offense, and things have gone very well on that side of the football for the Mountaineers. Consistent contributions from playmakers like JT Daniels, Bryce Ford-Wheaton, and CJ Donaldson have the WVU offense clicking. Graham Harrell’s offense,...
WVU football names award winners following Towson game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — During his weekly press conference Monday, WVU football coach Neal Brown revealed the team’s weekly award winners following the victory over Towson. The team’s top offensive player was running back Tony Mathis, who rushed for more than 100 yards and two scores. Brown said Mathis played his “best game of the season” against the Tigers.
Quick Hits: Brown on VT rivalry, working a short week, and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Head coach Neal Brown held his usual Tuesday press conference on a Monday this week, as he and the Mountaineers have their regular schedule changed due to Thursday night’s rivalry clash in Blacksburg. WVU will take on its second long-time rival of the season in...
WVU vs. Texas on six-day window
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A start time for West Virginia’s Oct. 1 meeting with Texas will be announced by Monday, according to a statement from the Big 12. The conference said ESPN and Fox will use a six-day selection to determine the kick time for the game between the Mountaineers and Longhorns, which will take place next Saturday in Austin.
