Drought-stricken land across the US has resulted in decimated crop yields in many regions this year—and an uphill battle for American farmers. Around 40 percent of the country has been experiencing drought for over 100 consecutive days. This year, the Central and Southern Great Plains have taken the brunt of the drought. The area, where a lack of precipitation has crippled the cotton and sorghum wheat crop (mostly used for animal feed), runs south from Nebraska through Texas. As of July, the USDA reported that the states with the worst dry conditions include California, Texas, Oregon, Nevada, Utah and New Mexico.

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO