Falcons HC Arthur Smith has testy response to Kyle Pitts question
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith had a testy response Sunday to a question he received about Kyle Pitts. Smith’s Falcons lost 31-27 at the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday to drop to 0-2. Pitts, who was the No. 4 overall pick in last year’s draft, had 2 catches for 19 yards for the second straight week. He was only targeted three times in the game.
Sean McVay Announces Rams Player Is Out For The Year
After making his first career start, Sean McVay says offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum will be out the rest of the season. According to Rams beat reporter Jourdan Rodrigue, "Anchrum is out for the year, per McVay." Adding, "Kendrick, Rochell available if BOTH Hill, Durant can’t go. McVay isn’t sure on...
Atlanta Falcons Fall to Los Angeles Rams
Watching the Atlanta Falcons lose at the Los Angeles Rams 27-31 Sunday afternoon just made me think to myself… “What else is new.” The Falcons were not expected to win this game on the west coast, and they weren’t even suppose to compete according to a few sports media outlets. But this is the NFL and anything can happen. The game started as last week ended for the Falcons, with the opposing team scoring when they please.
11 key stats from the Falcons' Week 2 loss to the Rams
As head coach Arthur Smith said following Sunday’s 31-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the Atlanta Falcons “need to break through.”. After suffering two losses by a combined five points, Atlanta must find a way to turn things around. While it’s too early to write any team off just yet, an 0-3 start would be tough for even the most loyal of Falcons fans to stomach.
Falcons Twitter reacts to Sunday's 31-27 loss to Rams
The Falcons came unbelievably close to pulling off a comeback that was reminiscent of their Super Bowl 51 loss. Trailing 28-3 to the Rams in the second half Sunday, Atlanta came roaring back and nearly won the game. The team returned a blocked punt for a touchdown and forced a...
Watch Sean McVay's first victory speech after Rams' win over Falcons
It’s been seven months since we were treated to a victory speech from Sean McVay following a Rams win. His fiery speeches in the locker room are one of the best parts of Rams victories, getting a peek behind the curtain of how he addresses players and coaches after wins.
Falcons' Tyler Allgeier handles 10 carries in NFL debut against Rams
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier recorded ten carries for 30 rushing yards in Week 2's loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Allgeier, the Falcons 5th round pick in this year's draft, made his NFL debut in Week 2 after a healthy scratch in Week 1. An injury to Damien Williams (ribs) created an opportunity for Allgeier, and he tied Cordarrelle Patterson for carries with ten. With Damien Williams on injured reserve, Allgeier appears to have a role alongside Patterson moving forward. The Falcons face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3.
New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers odds: NFL Week 3 point spread, moneyline, total
The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers play on Sunday in an NFL Week 3 game. The Saints are a 3.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Saints are -160 on the moneyline...
Cardinals are home underdogs in Week 3 vs. Rams
The Arizona Cardinals (1-1) return home in Week 3 for their first divisional game of the season on Sunday when they take on the Los Angeles Rams, who are also 1-1. The Cardinals lost their season opener 44-21 to the Kansas City Chiefs and trailed 20-0 at halftime against the Las Vegas Raiders. But they rallied to tie the game on the last play of regulation with a Kyler Murray rushing touchdown and two-point conversion pass to A.J. Green, and they beat the Raiders 29-23 in overtime on Byron Murphy’s 59-yard fumble return for a touchdown.
