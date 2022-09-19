ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Lasting takeaways from the Atlanta Falcons week two loss

The Atlanta Falcons were so close to wiping away what would have been the largest lead comeback in franchise history and in doing so perhaps wiped away the clutch time failure that has haunted the team. However, Atlanta fell just short losing 31-27 to the Rams in what should be considered a moral victory.
The Lions Offense Is Pacing The NFL After Week 2

The first two weeks of the 2022 NFL season indicate a brighter future for the Detroit Lions. Finally, head coach Dan Campbell has a squad that knows how to close games after dominating the Washington Commanders wire-to-wire in Week 2. It was not even close as the Lions raced to...
