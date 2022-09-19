ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wsgw.com

Public Safety Director Placed On Leave

Bay City Director of Public Safety has been placed on administrative leave following a citizen complaint. In a statement issued Sunday evening by City Manager Dana Muscott, city officials announced the move, but did not name Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini directly or release details about the complaint. The statement...
BAY CITY, MI
wsgw.com

Bay City Suspends Top Cop

Bay City Manager Dana Muscott has suspended the city’s Director of Public Safety following a citizen complaint. A statement from Muscott’s Office issued Sunday evening says the City will be cooperating with the Michigan State Police on any investigation they may undertake. The city has placed Michael Cecchini...
BAY CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Government
City
Bay City, MI
Bay City, MI
Government
abc12.com

People involved in incident with Bay City Police Chief react

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - In continuing team coverage, we spoke with two of the people involved in the incident that prompted Bay City to put its public safety director on leave. In the video, Mike Cecchini says to a man that he is disturbing the peace and hits him with a flashlight.
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

Midland Public Schools adding weapons detection system

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Midland Public Schools is adding more security to its buildings. That's after the district got nearly $1 million in grant money to purchase a weapons detection systems to be placed in entrances. Superintendent Michael Sharrow said students will have to walk through the gate to get...
MIDLAND, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Safety#Administrative Leave#Scooters#The Michigan State Police
Detroit News

LeDuff: Nessel's bungling cheats Flint of justice

If incompetence were a crime, Attorney General Dana Nessel would be in prison for her handling of Flint. You remember Flint? Thousands poisoned. An untold number dead. All because a grubby group of politicos and lawyers wanted to make money on a new and totally unnecessary water utility. The outrage...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Former Midland resident accused of trying to abduct, stab boy in New Mexico

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A 27-year-old man who used to live in Midland is accused of trying to pick up a boy and then stabbing him several times in New Mexico. Authorities say 27-year-old Brandon McMillan is charged with trying to pick up a boy at a high school in Taos, New Mexico, saying he was his son. Court documents show McMillan went on to stab the boy several times.
MIDLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
News Break
Politics
abc12.com

'Disorderly' man arrested in the office of Shiawassee County school

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a man accused of acting unruly in the office of an Ovid elementary school. The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says the suspect, who was not identified, walked into Leonard Elementary School around 10:55 a.m. and began acting "disorderly" in the office. Police did...
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Man Arrested in Bay County After Hiding in Woods

Police in Bay County arrested a man who hid in a wooded area for several hours on Saturday. Around 7:15 P.M., police were sent to the 2100 block of Davis Street in Gibson Township after receiving a call about a distraught man hitting his vehicle and chasing chickens after driving through Bently Park. Police say 33-year-old Tony Brissette then ran into the woods with a .22 caliber rifle. When police arrived, he taunted them to come find him. After several hours, a state police helicopter spotted him as police on the ground prepared to move in with an armored vehicle. However, Brissette surrendered peacefully before police made their move.
BAY COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Jury awards $100K; woman says she lost job over Flint data

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A jury awarded $100,000 to a woman who lost her job after refusing to falsify results of blood tests for children who were exposed to lead-contaminated water in Flint, a lawyer said Tuesday.April Cook-Hawkins worked for four to five months at the Genesee County health department before being forced to quit in 2016, Carol Laughbaum said.The department said Cook-Hawkins was ousted over her performance, but the jury didn't accept that reason last Friday and awarded $100,000 for emotional distress, Laughbaum said."They said she wasn't a team player. Virtually nothing at trial showed she wasn't a team...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

SB M-47 at Hospital Rd closed due to crash

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan Department of Transportation stated on Twitter Tuesday night about a crash on M-47. The crash caused the south bound road to close at Hospital Rd. on September 20. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. South bound M-47 reopened for all...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy