Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wsgw.com
Public Safety Director Placed On Leave
Bay City Director of Public Safety has been placed on administrative leave following a citizen complaint. In a statement issued Sunday evening by City Manager Dana Muscott, city officials announced the move, but did not name Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini directly or release details about the complaint. The statement...
wsgw.com
Bay City Suspends Top Cop
Bay City Manager Dana Muscott has suspended the city’s Director of Public Safety following a citizen complaint. A statement from Muscott’s Office issued Sunday evening says the City will be cooperating with the Michigan State Police on any investigation they may undertake. The city has placed Michael Cecchini...
nbc25news.com
Some Genesee County employees will now be able to work remotely under new policy
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – Some employees for Genesee County will now be able to work remotely. The Genesee County Board of Commissioners voted to approve a new hybrid working model on Wednesday, allowing for some county employees to work from home in certain situations. Not all employees will be...
WNEM
Video shows confrontation between Bay City Public Safety director, man
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A new video is shedding light on what led to Bay City’s director of Public Safety being placed on administrative leave. What unfolded Saturday resulted in a complaint from a resident. The video has gained traction on social media. The confrontation took place on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc12.com
Genesee County considers new hybrid work model for some county employees
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Board of Commissioners is expected to vote on a new policy that will allow some county employees the option of working from home. The resolution passed in committee by a vote of 6-1. If it passes the full board it could be...
abc12.com
People involved in incident with Bay City Police Chief react
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - In continuing team coverage, we spoke with two of the people involved in the incident that prompted Bay City to put its public safety director on leave. In the video, Mike Cecchini says to a man that he is disturbing the peace and hits him with a flashlight.
abc12.com
Midland Public Schools adding weapons detection system
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Midland Public Schools is adding more security to its buildings. That's after the district got nearly $1 million in grant money to purchase a weapons detection systems to be placed in entrances. Superintendent Michael Sharrow said students will have to walk through the gate to get...
Jury awards $100K to health worker who said Flint blood lead data was falsified
FLINT, MI -- A former Genesee County Health Department secretary who claimed she was forced to resign after refusing to falsify the results of blood lead tests of Flint children has been awarded $100,000 in damages by a Genesee Circuit Court jury. Attorneys for the county and April Cook-Hawkins confirmed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Video shows Bay City Public Safety director’s interaction with teens that resulted in suspension
BAY CITY, MI — Officials have confirmed Bay City Public Safety Director Michael J. Cecchini was placed on administrative leave after he had a heated exchange with riders of Bird Scooters, an incident recorded on video. The director’s conduct, as depicted in the footage, has also resulted in an...
Detroit News
LeDuff: Nessel's bungling cheats Flint of justice
If incompetence were a crime, Attorney General Dana Nessel would be in prison for her handling of Flint. You remember Flint? Thousands poisoned. An untold number dead. All because a grubby group of politicos and lawyers wanted to make money on a new and totally unnecessary water utility. The outrage...
Allegedly armed man flushed from hiding in Bay County woods by state police helicopter
GIBSON TWP, MI — After a purportedly armed man made homicidal threats against his family, he allegedly ran into a patch of woods in northern Bay County. There, he refused to come out for hours, encouraging police to come after him. Eventually, a Michigan State Police helicopter spotted the...
abc12.com
Former Midland resident accused of trying to abduct, stab boy in New Mexico
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A 27-year-old man who used to live in Midland is accused of trying to pick up a boy and then stabbing him several times in New Mexico. Authorities say 27-year-old Brandon McMillan is charged with trying to pick up a boy at a high school in Taos, New Mexico, saying he was his son. Court documents show McMillan went on to stab the boy several times.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc12.com
'Disorderly' man arrested in the office of Shiawassee County school
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a man accused of acting unruly in the office of an Ovid elementary school. The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says the suspect, who was not identified, walked into Leonard Elementary School around 10:55 a.m. and began acting "disorderly" in the office. Police did...
wsgw.com
Man Arrested in Bay County After Hiding in Woods
Police in Bay County arrested a man who hid in a wooded area for several hours on Saturday. Around 7:15 P.M., police were sent to the 2100 block of Davis Street in Gibson Township after receiving a call about a distraught man hitting his vehicle and chasing chickens after driving through Bently Park. Police say 33-year-old Tony Brissette then ran into the woods with a .22 caliber rifle. When police arrived, he taunted them to come find him. After several hours, a state police helicopter spotted him as police on the ground prepared to move in with an armored vehicle. However, Brissette surrendered peacefully before police made their move.
Community service motivated Burton’s first female mayor more than politics
BURTON, MI -- Jane L. Nimcheski’s claim to local fame was her election as the first female mayor of Burton, but friends and family say she cared most about community service -- something that made her stand out in a city known for its rough-and-tumble politics. Nimcheski, 79, died...
abc12.com
Genesee County 911: Part of Flushing Road closed after accident, water rescue
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The 911 Dispatch Center in Genesee County said part of Flushing Road was closed after a reported crash and water rescue. Authorities say a call came in just before 3:15 a.m. Monday about a person in the Flint River near the intersection of Flushing and North Linden roads in Flint Township.
Jury awards $100K; woman says she lost job over Flint data
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A jury awarded $100,000 to a woman who lost her job after refusing to falsify results of blood tests for children who were exposed to lead-contaminated water in Flint, a lawyer said Tuesday.April Cook-Hawkins worked for four to five months at the Genesee County health department before being forced to quit in 2016, Carol Laughbaum said.The department said Cook-Hawkins was ousted over her performance, but the jury didn't accept that reason last Friday and awarded $100,000 for emotional distress, Laughbaum said."They said she wasn't a team player. Virtually nothing at trial showed she wasn't a team...
nbc25news.com
SB M-47 at Hospital Rd closed due to crash
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan Department of Transportation stated on Twitter Tuesday night about a crash on M-47. The crash caused the south bound road to close at Hospital Rd. on September 20. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. South bound M-47 reopened for all...
abc12.com
Deceased man found in vehicle at Bay City apartment complex most likely there for days
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Its a mystery. A body is discovered in a car that was parked at a high-rise apartment complex. That discovery was made last night by Bay City police and they are still trying to determine the identity of the man. Police are looking into the...
nbc25news.com
U.S. Marshals safely recover 4 abducted children from Saginaw County in Florida
The U.S. Marshalls were tasked with locating missing/endangered children that were abducted in Saginaw County in April. The Marshals were looking for a non-custodial trucker, Joses Braxton, who was wanted on a felony warrant for allegedly kidnapping four of his children. The children ranged in age from 3 to 10.
Comments / 2