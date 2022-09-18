Twitter blasts Colts in lifeless loss to Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) have looked more like a team competing for the top spot in the upcoming draft than one competing for a playoff spot.

The lifeless performance of the 2022 Colts continued with a disastrous outing in Duval County, losing 24-0 to the Jacksonville Jaguars. After barely finishing Week 1 with a tie, the Colts arrived with zero fire to correct the issues of the opening week.

From the first drive, which ended in a poor Matt Ryan intereception, the Colts looked like a team that is completely lost and heading in the wrong direction.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the embarrassing divisional loss to the Jaguars: