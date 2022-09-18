ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter blasts Colts in lifeless loss to Jaguars

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) have looked more like a team competing for the top spot in the upcoming draft than one competing for a playoff spot.

The lifeless performance of the 2022 Colts continued with a disastrous outing in Duval County, losing 24-0 to the Jacksonville Jaguars. After barely finishing Week 1 with a tie, the Colts arrived with zero fire to correct the issues of the opening week.

From the first drive, which ended in a poor Matt Ryan intereception, the Colts looked like a team that is completely lost and heading in the wrong direction.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the embarrassing divisional loss to the Jaguars:

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Browns score touchdown on failed hook-and-ladder by Steelers as time expires

The Cleveland Browns emerged from their Week 3 tilt against the Pittsburgh Steelers with their second win of the season, and the game ended with an eventful hook-and-ladder play that ended in a touchdown as time expired. Pittsburgh got the ball on the four-yard line with less than 10 seconds remaining in the matchup and elected to try their chances at the rarest of comeback attempts.
FanSided

Three free agents to help the New England Patriots right now

The Patriots might have their backs against the wall, but there are still some players left on the open market that could help the team this year. The team is set to take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, which will likely be their biggest test of the season so far.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colin Cowherd believes Tua Tagovailoa's Week 2 performance was nothing special

During the Miami Dolphins’ Week 2 win over the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had the best statistical games of his career and one of the best in team history. The former Crimson Tide signal-caller completed 72% of his passes for 469 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions with a 124.1 passer rating. Those are numbers that haven’t been seen in Miami without No. 13 on the field.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs. Chiefs: Initial injury report for Week 3

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) and Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) were on the practice field Wednesday as both teams prepare for a Week 3 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. While the Colts are looking to move on from arguably the worst loss of the Frank Reich era, the Chiefs are comfortably 2-0 at the top of their division and are coming off of a few extra days of rest after playing on Thursday night in Week 2.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Giants' Brian Daboll has been FaceTiming free agent receivers

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll has not been coy about the team’s wide receivers and their week-to-week competition for playing time. “Whether it’s the highest-paid player, the lowest-paid player, the highest draft pick, an undrafted free agent — we’re going to go out there and let the guys compete it out,” Daboll told reporters on Monday. “One week doesn’t necessarily mean this is what’s going to happen the next week. I think everybody understands what we are trying to do as an organization in terms of continuing to get better, competing for spots, working as hard as you can work.”
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 3: Roll with the Raiders and Chiefs, other best bets

How was that for the second week of NFL football!?. It looked like March Madness on the gridiron with all the comebacks and buzzer beaters from last week. Baltimore and Oakland blew huge fourth-quarter leads, the Cowboys won a close one without Dak and the New York Giants are 2-0. Are you ready for some football? At this point, does the question even need to be asked?
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Eagles fly into top three; Bengals fall out of top 10

Week 2 brought us epic drama. The Dolphins, Jets and Cardinals all authored heroic comebacks. The Falcons nearly dug out of a 28-3 (there's that score again) hole against the defending champs. Aaron Rodgers got back on track ... while Trey Lance is once again left to wait for next year. Then there are the Bills, who used another prime-time platform to show the football world no one is currently their equal.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

