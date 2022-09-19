ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

uwdawgpound.com

Wednesday Dots: Shining Star

Heroes are made by the times. Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 1 episode 8. And this is at least part of the reason that UW has been able to start strong. Michael Penix is turning into a star, and with that kind of performance the “H” word is being mentioned (Heisman).
uwdawgpound.com

Mailbag: That Just Happened Edition

Any thoughts on the two failed 1st and goal, 4 down failures? Right or wrong to try on 4th down after 3 straight whiffs? Bad play calls? Poor execution? Does it factor into future decisions, or is that being too reactionary to a small sample size?- Mountain Man. Quite a...
uwdawgpound.com

Tuesday Dots: The Ja’lynn Polk-a

Let the Hype begin, Mike Vorel discusses how Michael Penix has now entered the (Heisman) Chat. Penix is 5th in the first weekly Heisman straw poll from The Athletic where he received one 1st place vote from the 38 voters. Here is the full transcript of Kalen DeBoer’s Weekly Press...
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
parentmap.com

Leaving Seattle: 3 Families on Why They Moved Away

There’s a lot to love about Seattle. But it seems like every conversation eventually comes around to how expensive it is to live here. Plus, you can never find parking and when you do it’s expensive, too. At least it’s not like New York — or is it? Has Seattle really become such a hard place to live that the cons outweigh the benefits? We talked to some former Seattle families to find out why they left and if the grass is really greener somewhere else.
everout.com

The Best Bars for Watching Sports in Seattle (Even if You Don't Care About Sports)

Sports bars in Seattle can look a lot of different ways. Like any other city, we’ve got no shortage of NHL-logo plastered dives and condobars, of course. But thanks to the cultural melange you find in a major metropolis, and specifically in this one, you can also get your sports alongside a plate of Japanese curry or a platter of injera and misir wat. We’ve also got a grip of sports bars serving veggie and vegan food around here, which may be more widespread nationwide than it once was, but Seattle’s taking it to new levels. As well, there are a ton of bars in this town devoted to women’s major-league spots, quite refreshingly. Here’s a list of our favorite places to watch sports in Seattle, whichever kind you’re into.
KUOW

What were all those fireworks all about?: Today So Far

Why did someone put on a massive fireworks display in Puget Sound?. Study finds drinking wells contaminated after decades of nearby military exercises. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for September 20, 2022. Everyone living on the shores of Seattle, or around the eastern side of...
travelawaits.com

Beautiful Fall Train Route Returns To Pacific Northwest Next Week — Where It Will Take You

Amtrak Cascades, one of Amtrak’s most scenic routes, stretches through the Pacific Northwest running parallel with the Cascade mountain range. Service for the leg running between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seattle has been suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, however, Amtrak is set to resume service between Vancouver and Seattle on September 26 — just in time for leaf-peepers to enjoy the fall colors.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Smoke pushing into Seattle area, lowering air quality

Wildfire smoke is pushing into Seattle from the north, impacting air quality. Late Monday morning, air quality in some areas started to degrade. Areas of Seattle, Bainbridge Island, Kent, Auburn and Tacoma were at the moderate air quality level as of 12:30 p.m. Parts of Shoreline, Bothell and Woodinville were...
cohaitungchi.com

18 Of Seattle’s Most Breathtaking Day Hikes You Must Do

Just because you live in a city doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the great outdoors! Especially when you live in a city as close to the mountains as Seattle, there’s a whole world of amazing day hikes out there for you to discover. You are reading: Day...
southsoundmag.com

Southern Kitchen's Recipe for Success

According to a 2021 National Restaurant Association report, nearly half of all restaurants are owned or co-owned by women, and about 45 percent of managers are women — both higher than most other industries. Gloria Martin said she never imagined she would one day become a business owner, much less a restaurateur. Since 1995, Martin has been operating Tacoma’s beloved and successful Southern Kitchen.
KING 5

Medical transportation company set to leave Washington

FIFE, Wash. — Falck Northwest is closing its doors in Washington, which means a key role in medical response in the state will be impacted. The medical service company announced that it’ll be shutting down its Fife and Mountlake Terrace locations due to economic strains. Falck NW provides...
KING-5

Efoils are a fast and fun way to fly above the water

SEATTLE — At first glance, they look like flying mini surfboards. But in reality, they're one of the hottest and fastest rides on the water. "This is the Lift eFoil," said Matt Dawson, owner of Urban Surf in Seattle. "And it's a self-propelling, battery-powered hydrofoil." Matt’s been introducing eFoils...
