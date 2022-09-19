Sports bars in Seattle can look a lot of different ways. Like any other city, we’ve got no shortage of NHL-logo plastered dives and condobars, of course. But thanks to the cultural melange you find in a major metropolis, and specifically in this one, you can also get your sports alongside a plate of Japanese curry or a platter of injera and misir wat. We’ve also got a grip of sports bars serving veggie and vegan food around here, which may be more widespread nationwide than it once was, but Seattle’s taking it to new levels. As well, there are a ton of bars in this town devoted to women’s major-league spots, quite refreshingly. Here’s a list of our favorite places to watch sports in Seattle, whichever kind you’re into.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO