westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Last morning of summer, fourth weekday with reopened West Seattle Bridge
many with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed. If you see trouble on the roads/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302....
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: West Seattle Water Taxi to keep all-day, every-day service again this fall/winter
1:43 PM: One of the questions remaining unanswered after the West Seattle Bridge reopening was whether the West Seattle Water Taxi would go back to limited service this fall/winter. In pre-pandemic times, the standard fall/winter plan was to reduce service to am/pm commute weekday service only, but last year the 7-day-a-week, all-day service was maintained through the chillier seasons. We asked recently what the plan was for this year and the answer was that it was still being finalized. Now, the announcement is just in:
westseattleblog.com
FAUNTLEROY FERRY TERMINAL: Two replacement alternatives remain; Cove Park spared
Here’s a recap of what made it into the second level of screening:. 4 alternatives have since been screened out, said WSB’s Mark Bandy – basically the ones that proposed some form of increased off-dock holding, either an extra lane on Fauntleroy Way, an extra line south of the dock on Wildwood, or two other proposals for remote holding areas. Tolon then showed the two alternatives they’re basically down to, consolidating the options that remained – either same-size dock with Good To Go and/or advance ticketing, or an expanded dock that would mostly add capacity via length rather than width.
westseattleblog.com
Change-of-seasons sunset watch, West Seattle Transportation Coalition, much more on your Thursday list
(Steller’s Jay, photographed by Jerry Simmons) Fall arrives tonight! Here’s what’s happening, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. COMMUNITY PLAY DATE: 4:30-6:30 pm at Community School of West Seattle, “open to all former, current, future, and prospective CSWS families.”. BUGS AND BREWS: 5:30 pm...
westseattleblog.com
FERRY ALERT: Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth down to one boat tonight
From Washington State Ferries – the Triangle Route is going down to one boat again:. Due to a lack of crew the M/V Issaquah will secure at 5:40 p.m. at Vashon. M/V Kitsap will become the #1 boat out of Vashon at 5:45 p.m. and will remain as the #1 vessel for the remainder of the service day. One boat service for the remainder of the service day.
westseattleblog.com
Second off-leash area for West Seattle dogs? Money’s in the new Park District proposal
Next week the City Council, meeting as the Seattle Park District Governing Board, will consider finalizing the district’s 2023-2028 funding plan. The district provides supplemental funding to the Parks and Recreation department (SPR). This week Councilmember Andrew Lewis, as governing board president, presented his version of the budget proposal, which adds more money and projects to what Mayor Bruce Harrell already had proposed. One of those added projects would be a second off-leash area (dog park) for West Seattle. Note the second-to-last line on this slide from a meeting earlier this week:
westseattleblog.com
CAMP SECOND CHANCE: Updates from West Seattle’s only tiny-house encampment
CAMP STATUS: 75 people right now, including 10 couples – so its 65 tiny houses are all occupied. Eight pets – four dogs, four cats. Four 911 calls were made in the past month – two medical, two police. Two people had to leave the camp “for violence.” In August, 15 people in all exited the camp – 12 were “abandonments” (meaning they just departed of their own volition, likely back to the street); 2 went to jail; 1 went to permanent housing. 15 IDs and 20+ Social Security cards were procured in August; she has applications out for apartments for more than a dozen campers. Right now there’s a woman at the camp whose two children are with her mom since CSC doesn’t allow children, and Johnson just found out that the woman has a chance at a Section 8 voucher. Also, there’s housing available in Everett, and multiple possibilities for people over 62. One client – “one of our originals” – received an emergency-housing voucher and gave it back because “they’re making over 80 percent median income and don’t need the voucher any more.” (That means CSC got the voucher back to use for someone else.) The camp has a full-time mental-health/chemical-dependency counselor; several tiny-house villages are partnering with Therapeutic Health Services for this kind of support. Johnson said she’s gotten housing for 42 people in the months she’s been at CSC. She had mentioned Dockside at Green Lake, acquired by LIHI to convert quickly into affordable permanent housing; camp operator LIHI‘s Josh Castle said it’ll have almost 100 studio apartments. Move-ins will start “in a matter of weeks.” LIHI has more than 3,100 units of permanent affordable housing in six counties, Castle added. The rapid-acquisition program has been a game-changer, he said. “We hope to be able to do a lot more of that.” One more note from Johnson: Another case manager has yet to be hired but they have a prospect. When that person’s on board, they’ll be able to share the caseload.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: 7 notes
Today’s end-of-summer flowers – cosmos – are courtesy of Caity Gerhardt. Here’s what’s happening on this last full day of summer, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, inbox, and previews:. PEACE POLE DEDICATION: The next Peace Pole installed by the Rotary Club of West...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: Here’s our list of what’s happening in the hours ahead
Two days until fall (6:03 pm Thursday is the equinox moment); today’s late-summer flower photo is from Puget Ridge Edible Park, by Linda McKelvey. Now on to what’s happening in West Seattle for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. BLOCK DROP DIY...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE ART: Your annual chance to show your creation(s) at Southwest Library
(SPL-provided collage of photos featuring artists who participated in 2018) This year’s Southwest Artist Showcase is almost here – the art show open to everyone! One week until you can take your creation(s) to Southwest Library, September 28-30, for the October 2-30 show. Anyone who lives in the West/Southwest Seattle area can bring in up to two pieces of art. Library staffers set up the show, and then it’s open all month for everyone to see. After the show ends on October 30th, you have until November 4th to go retrieve your work. This is a non-juried show, no entry fees, in its 30th year at the library. If you want to participate, just bring your art to the library during its regular open hours on those three days. One caveat from the library: “Please note that some works may not be included if their size or construction prevents their effective display in the library.” Questions? Call the library at 206-684-7455.
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: First phase of work soon at future electric-vehicle-charging site in Morgan Junction
We first reported back in March that a former Seattle City Light substation site in Morgan Junction was under consideration as a future electric-vehicle-charging site. SCL says the plan is now finalized and the first phase of work at the site is expected to start this weekend. The site is at 4118 SW Morgan, 4,520 square feet of land taken out of substation service back in 2014. Contaminated soil has to be removed from the site, and in order to do that, SCL says it has to remove trees and other vegetation, which is the work that’ll be done first. It’s explained in this letter sent to nearby residents/businesses. SCL spokesperson Jenn Strang says the trees will be replaced “two for one” as per city policy. Other landscaping will be done, she said, with a “pollinator aesthetic.” The charging site is planned for eight “fast chargers,” so up to eight vehicles could use it simultaneously (and they’ll be paying to use it). But even though the site prep is being done now, according to Strang, actual construction of the charging station isn’t expected before the middle of next year. The site will be fenced in the interim. You can read more about the project here; that page also has contact info if you have questions, and Strang says SCL will have a rep at next month’s Morgan Community Association meeting (October 19th) to talk about it.
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Here’s why Highland Park Elementary sheltered in place
1:01 PM: Thanks for the tips. Highland Park Elementary families got a message that the school had been sheltering in place due to “suspicious activity” nearby. We checked with SPD, which says police have cleared the scene, and said a responding officer summarized the incident this way:. “At...
westseattleblog.com
AUTUMN ARRIVES: Equinox sunset with Alice
For the first sunset of fall, the sun glowed between the Lincoln Park trees, and Solstice Park‘s equinox marker sparkled. These were all among the sights at Alice Enevoldsen‘s change-of-seasons sunset watch, along with Alice’s interactive explanation of what happens at the equinox moment (which this time happened less than an hour before sunset):
westseattleblog.com
International Peace Day celebrated in West Seattle with Peace Pole dedication at C & P Coffee
The newest Peace Pole planted by the Rotary Club of West Seattle now stands in front of C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) after a dedication ceremony this morning. (The sunflowers symbolize hope for peace in Ukraine) Keith Hughes (above left) from the Rotary explained that...
westseattleblog.com
COUNTDOWN: 4 days until Recycle Roundup in Fauntleroy
That’s the Fauntleroy Church/YMCA lot – empty when we photographed it Monday evening but sure to be bustling Saturday (September 24th), the next twice-yearly Recycle Roundup. The church partners with 1 Green Planet to offer you free dropoff recycling for a variety of items – here’s the list of what they will and won’t accept this time. Just show up between 9 am and 3 pm (the earlier the better so the volunteers don’t have to deal with a late rush); the church is at 9140 California SW. And yes, though it’s usually been on Sundays, this time the Recycle Roundup is on Saturday.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen pickup and SUV; apparently abandoned car
STOLEN TRUCK: The report and photo are from Desiree:. My mother’s truck was stolen yesterday evening around 6:30 pm on 16th and Dakota near West Seattle Recycle. It’s a 1995 F150 XLT blue teal Ford with a big dent on the passenger side and a medium dent on driver side. It has a tool box in back. Plate number: C12358Y . My mom loves this ugly ol’ truck and is devastated. If anyone sees it I’d love if they could let me (ot the police) know!
westseattleblog.com
Reply To: Chamber Music and More – Cellist seeks other adult players
Oh, both of you, please come join our very own West Seattle Community Orchestras! We’re a friendly, supportive, fun group, and you can choose among our various ensembles which group is the right level for you. Registration is open now, with placement auditions (only for which ensemble is right; everyone is welcome to play) next Tuesday 9/27. And often, members form quartets and other ensembles on our own – you’ll find many other players you might want to make music with in smaller groups.
westseattleblog.com
SEATTLE SCHOOL STRIKE: Officially over, with union members’ contract ratification
9:05 AM: After last night’s vote on the tentative agreement between the Seattle Education Association and Seattle Public Schools, the union has just announced that members ratified it, so the strike is officially over. “We are thrilled,” said union vice president Uti Hawkins. After five days on the picket line, teachers voted last week to suspend the strike after the agreement was reached, but it wasn’t finalized until this vote. The union says two-thirds of its 6,000-person membership voted. The agreement actually involved three contracts; the certificated (teachers) contract was ratified with 71 percent approval. “We won a lot,” says union president Jennifer Matter, while saying the fight is now for better state education funding, especially getting the state to lift caps on special-education funding. More details to come.
