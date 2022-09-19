ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner

The Taliban embrace crystal meth

It has now been over a year since President Joe Biden ordered the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan. Defending the president from a posh resort in Colorado as the anniversary neared, his national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, simply declared, "It had to come to an end." For many Afghans,...
Fox News

New Philippines president fighting back against China's incursions

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has stepped up efforts to push back against Chinese incursions, lodging 52 protests against Beijing over disputes in the South China Sea. The diplomatic protests have been filed over what the Philippines called China's "illegal presence" in the South China Sea, where China has conducted...
Fox News

Ebola outbreak declared in Uganda, 1 dead

An outbreak of Ebola has been declared in Uganda after health authorities confirmed a case of the relatively rare Sudan strain, the health ministry and World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday. A 24-year-old man in Uganda's central Mubende district showed symptoms and later died. The health ministry's permanent secretary,...
The Independent

Putin news – live: Zelensky sets peace terms as hundreds arrested in Russia protests

Volodymyr Zelensky has laid Ukraine’s red lines for a negotiated end to the country’s war with Russia, hours after Vladimir Putin ordered a mobilisation of Moscow’s reserve forces.In a remote address to the UN security council in New York, Mr Zelensky said a crime had been committed against his nation and Kyiv wanted “just punishment” for Russia.The Ukrainian president laid out what he said were five necessary conditions for peace. These included punishment for Russian aggression, restoration of Ukraine’s security, and territorial integrity and security guaranteesMeanwhile, police arrested more than 1,300 people at protests held across Russia in response...
NBC Sports

Canada reportedly to drop vaccine requirement at border Sept. 30

Kyrie Irving is going to be able to play games in Toronto this year after all. Irving and other unvaccinated athletes — including Bradley Beal — were subject to a 14-day quarantine under a policy that applied to all visitors entering the country. However, Canada is about to drop its vaccine requirement, something reported by the Toronto Globe and Mail and confirmed by the Associated Press, among others.
US News and World Report

Deadly Childhood Diseases Rise in Ethiopia's Tigray as War Hampers Vaccinations

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Deadly diseases such as measles, tetanus and whooping cough are on the rise in Ethiopia's Tigray region after vaccination rates plunged during the civil war that broke out nearly two years ago, doctors and regional health officials say. The percentage of children in Tigray receiving routine vaccines...
960 The Ref

OECD: Russia war, virus and climate hurting world's poorest

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Russia's war against Ukraine, the lingering coronavirus pandemic and the damage of climate change are putting intense pressure on the world's poorest, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development warned Monday. The Paris-based OECD reported that 60 states, territories and locations fell last year...
The Associated Press

Uganda confirms at least 1 case of Ebola hemorrhagic fever

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan health authorities on Tuesday reported that a man who died a day earlier had tested positive for the virus that causes Ebola. They said it’s still unknown how the 24-year-old man became infected with the Sudan strain of Ebola, for which there is no approved vaccine. He lived in the central Ugandan district of Mubende, 150 kilometers (93 miles) west of the capital, Kampala. “We are right now gathering more information on the possible source of infection,” said the ministry of health, which referred to a potential new outbreak because six other people in the same area — including three children — died earlier in September after suffering what local officials had called a strange illness. The confirmed Ebola victim was initially treated for other illnesses, including malaria and pneumonia, when he sought care in his hometown, the statement said.
AFP

South Korea repatriates remains of 88 Chinese soldiers

South Korea repatriated on Friday the remains of 88 Chinese soldiers killed during the Korean War, the first such ceremony since South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol took office in May. China intervened on North Korea's side during the 1950-53 Korean War, which is known in China as the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea.
msn.com

CDC recommends specific flu shots for some adults

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) - The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is recommending a slightly different approach to flu vaccines for anyone 65 or older ahead of the upcoming season. For the majority of the public, the CDC says any flu shot is better than none at all. However, the organization...
