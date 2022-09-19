Read full article on original website
UK says Biden is an exception to Queen funeral advice for world leaders to travel in buses with limited security
The UK said foreign leaders should use escorted buses to get to the Queen's funeral. But it later rowed back, saying President Joe Biden could use his own car for his security. The UK government reframed its seemingly hardline rules as "guidance" with exceptions. The UK said President Joe Biden...
Haiti’s civil unrest is being financed by economic interests, top Biden aide says
The ongoing violent protests that have plunged a crisis-wrecked Haiti into a deeper state of chaos and lawlessness are being “financed by economic actors who stand to lose money,” a top aide in the Biden administration on Latin America and the Caribbean said Monday.
Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Sept 20 (Reuters) - The coronavirus pandemic remains a global emergency but the end could be in sight if countries use the tools at their disposal, a spokesperson for the World Health Organisation said.
Saudi Arabia is becoming the drug capital of the Middle East
Experts say Saudi Arabia is one of the largest and most lucrative regional destinations for drugs, and that status is only intensifying.
Washington Examiner
The Taliban embrace crystal meth
It has now been over a year since President Joe Biden ordered the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan. Defending the president from a posh resort in Colorado as the anniversary neared, his national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, simply declared, "It had to come to an end." For many Afghans,...
China gave tens of billions in secretive ‘emergency loans’ to vulnerable nations, emerging as world’s major creditor and IMF competitor
Since 2017, Beijing has given a collective $32.8 billion to Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Argentina, indicating a shift from providing infrastructure to emergency loans.
New Philippines president fighting back against China's incursions
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has stepped up efforts to push back against Chinese incursions, lodging 52 protests against Beijing over disputes in the South China Sea. The diplomatic protests have been filed over what the Philippines called China's "illegal presence" in the South China Sea, where China has conducted...
Philippines Protests China's Moves in South China Sea Dozens of Times
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has already signed off on 52 formal diplomatic protests against China in 72 days, according to reports.
Ebola outbreak declared in Uganda, 1 dead
An outbreak of Ebola has been declared in Uganda after health authorities confirmed a case of the relatively rare Sudan strain, the health ministry and World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday. A 24-year-old man in Uganda's central Mubende district showed symptoms and later died. The health ministry's permanent secretary,...
Putin news – live: Zelensky sets peace terms as hundreds arrested in Russia protests
Volodymyr Zelensky has laid Ukraine’s red lines for a negotiated end to the country’s war with Russia, hours after Vladimir Putin ordered a mobilisation of Moscow’s reserve forces.In a remote address to the UN security council in New York, Mr Zelensky said a crime had been committed against his nation and Kyiv wanted “just punishment” for Russia.The Ukrainian president laid out what he said were five necessary conditions for peace. These included punishment for Russian aggression, restoration of Ukraine’s security, and territorial integrity and security guaranteesMeanwhile, police arrested more than 1,300 people at protests held across Russia in response...
NBC Sports
Canada reportedly to drop vaccine requirement at border Sept. 30
Kyrie Irving is going to be able to play games in Toronto this year after all. Irving and other unvaccinated athletes — including Bradley Beal — were subject to a 14-day quarantine under a policy that applied to all visitors entering the country. However, Canada is about to drop its vaccine requirement, something reported by the Toronto Globe and Mail and confirmed by the Associated Press, among others.
In Latin America, democracies shaken ahead of key elections
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 20 (Reuters) - An assassination attempt in Argentina and spurts of election-linked violence in Brazil have emerged as the latest signs of growing political discontent in Latin America, creating a treacherous environment for incumbents of all stripes.
US News and World Report
Deadly Childhood Diseases Rise in Ethiopia's Tigray as War Hampers Vaccinations
NAIROBI (Reuters) - Deadly diseases such as measles, tetanus and whooping cough are on the rise in Ethiopia's Tigray region after vaccination rates plunged during the civil war that broke out nearly two years ago, doctors and regional health officials say. The percentage of children in Tigray receiving routine vaccines...
OECD: Russia war, virus and climate hurting world's poorest
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Russia's war against Ukraine, the lingering coronavirus pandemic and the damage of climate change are putting intense pressure on the world's poorest, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development warned Monday. The Paris-based OECD reported that 60 states, territories and locations fell last year...
Equatorial Guinea latest African country to abolish death penalty
MALABO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Equatorial Guinea has abolished the death penalty, according to a new criminal code signed by veteran President Teodoro Obiang, adding to a growing list of African countries seeking to extinguish a vestige of colonial rule.
Uganda confirms at least 1 case of Ebola hemorrhagic fever
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan health authorities on Tuesday reported that a man who died a day earlier had tested positive for the virus that causes Ebola. They said it’s still unknown how the 24-year-old man became infected with the Sudan strain of Ebola, for which there is no approved vaccine. He lived in the central Ugandan district of Mubende, 150 kilometers (93 miles) west of the capital, Kampala. “We are right now gathering more information on the possible source of infection,” said the ministry of health, which referred to a potential new outbreak because six other people in the same area — including three children — died earlier in September after suffering what local officials had called a strange illness. The confirmed Ebola victim was initially treated for other illnesses, including malaria and pneumonia, when he sought care in his hometown, the statement said.
South Korea repatriates remains of 88 Chinese soldiers
South Korea repatriated on Friday the remains of 88 Chinese soldiers killed during the Korean War, the first such ceremony since South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol took office in May. China intervened on North Korea's side during the 1950-53 Korean War, which is known in China as the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea.
France's health body warns of resurgence of COVID virus in the country
PARIS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - France's national health body warned on Friday of a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the country, and urged people to continue to get vaccinated to protect themselves against the virus.
L.A. clothing importer admits to skirting $6.4 million in customs tariffs
Ghacham Inc., which sold clothes under the Platini brand name, and a company executive have agreed to plead guilty in federal court, prosecutors said.
msn.com
CDC recommends specific flu shots for some adults
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) - The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is recommending a slightly different approach to flu vaccines for anyone 65 or older ahead of the upcoming season. For the majority of the public, the CDC says any flu shot is better than none at all. However, the organization...
