Say HELLO! to Cinnamon Twist. She’s a 3-year-old medium-haired calico who’s looking for a quiet home she can call her own. Right now, she is living with two very large (20 lb) male cats who are bullying her so, unfortunately, she must be kept separated. She’s a sweet, playful, and affectionate little girl who just wants to hang out with someone who will give her all the attention she needs. She also gets along well with the two gentle, well-behaved doggies she currently lives with.

PETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO