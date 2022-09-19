Japan and the USMNT clash in a key friendly in Dusseldorf, Germany on Friday (kick off, 8:25am ET) as both teams focus on their final preparations for the 2022 World Cup. With just two months to go until the tournament in Qatar, the USMNT have two final friendlies (this game against Japan and then Saudi Arabia next Tuesday) to get themselves in shape and that’s that for Gregg Berhalter’s side.

UEFA ・ 10 HOURS AGO