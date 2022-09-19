ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Recently Released Red Sox Catcher To Sign On With Rebuilding Texas Rangers

It did not take long for the Red Sox's recently released backup catcher to find a new home. Kevin Plawecki is expected to sign with the Texas Rangers just minutes after being released by Boston according to FanSided's Robert Murray. DraftKings' Jared Carrabis and MassLive's Chris Cotillo also were involved in reports that he would catch on with a new team right away.
BOSTON, MA
New York Yankees Aaron Judge's American League Triple Crown Watch

New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge's historic season continues to gain momentum. Sunday, he hit his 58th and 59th home runs of the 2022 Major League Baseball season. He's now just two home runs shy of tying Yankees great Roger Maris for the American League single-season home run record, a record that hasn't been touched in 61 years. Judge is currently on pace to finish the season with 65 dingers.
BRONX, NY
Luis Ravelo, 18-Year-Old Switch Hitter, Joins Red Sox's Top 30 Prospect List

Fans of the Boston Red Sox now have another name to pay attention to with the updated prospect rankings. 18-year-old shortstop Luis Ravelo is the new No. 30 prospect in the Red Sox system according to MLB Pipeline. The move was made due to right-hander Brayan Bello no longer qualifying as a prospect following his latest outing.
BOSTON, MA
Nathan Eovaldi Doesn't Mince Words On Red Sox's Front-Office Decisions

Could Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and his peers be losing the clubhouse?. Nathan Eovaldi used the club's decision to designate catcher Kevin Plawecki for assignment as a catalyst to air out his frustrations with the front office, seemingly dating back to last offseason. "I felt like...
BOSTON, MA
Thairo Estrada's 10th-inning homer sends Giants past Rockies

Thairo Estrada socked a three-run homer in the 10th inning, his third hit of the night, and the San Francisco Giants rallied to beat the Colorado Rockies 10-7 on Monday in Denver. Mike Yastrzemski homered among his two hits, Wilmer Flores had three hits and David Villar had two hits...
DENVER, CO
Former Red Sox prospect Jay Groome named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week; left-hander has posted 3.48 ERA since being traded to Padres

Former Red Sox pitching prospect Jay Groome was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for the week of September 12-18 on Monday. In his last start for Triple-A El Paso, Groome scattered three hits and zero walks to go along with six strikeouts across six scoreless innings in a 13-0 win over the Round Rock Express.
BOSTON, MA
Eagle Radio and Hull Broadcasting PBP Schedule

6:30PM 1590/95.5FM - Royals Baseball - Minnesota @ Kansas City. 12:30PM 1590/95.5FM - Royals Baseball - Minnesota @ Kansas City. 12:30PM 1590/95.5FM - Royals Baseball - Seattle @ Kansas City. 6:30PM B104 - High School Football - Great Bend @ Wichita SE. 6:30PM KHOK - High School Football - Hoisington...
MLB
