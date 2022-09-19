Read full article on original website
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Is Johnnie's Beef in Arlington Heights as Good as The Original Location in Elmwood Park?Chicago Food KingArlington Heights, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicagohenge is happening soon: What is it and when are peak viewing times?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Golf.com
LIV Golf Chicago yet another reminder of radical, unsettling changes to pro golf
SUGAR GROVE, Ill. — It was just a year ago, here in America’s Heartland, when Bryson DeChambeau had what he called “the best experience of my career.” DeChambeau went undefeated in three matches at the 2021 Ryder Cup, famously (and preposterously) driving the 1st green at Whistling Straits and earning 2.5 points during a record-setting U.S. romp.
prospectornow.com
Knights beat Maine South in thrilling final moments
On Thursday, September 15th, the Knight’s football team faced off against the #8 ranked team in the state, Maine South. Maine South got the early lead, scoring the first touchdown. However the Knights quickly responded. Quarterback Brad Vierneisel connected an 83-yard pass to Northwestern commit Frank Covey. This put the Knight up 7-6. By the end of the first half, Prospect had the lead 27-13.
Chicago suburb rejects Harrison Ford statue over cost, actor's bullying memories
A Chicago suburb reportedly decided against a pitch this week to build a statue of actor Harrison Ford, who attended high school in the city. Aldermen on the Park Ridge, Illinois, City Council said they were concerned over the cost of a statue, that the pitch had come from outside of the city and whether Ford, who was reportedly bullied when he was a teenager, would appreciate the recognition, according to the Chicago Tribune.
WGNtv.com
When is the earliest that a frost has been recorded in the Chicago area?
When is the earliest that a frost has been recorded in the Chicago area?. Because the season’s first occurrence of fall frost is patchy and scattered and would tend to occur in outlying areas, the National Weather Service does not keep statistics regarding frost but instead uses the season’s first temperature of 32 or lower to define the end of the growing season. Chicago’s “heat island” and its proximity to the warm waters of Lake Michigan delay, by about a month, the average first arrival of freezing temperatures in the core of the city and near the lake. On average, the season’s first freeze occurs about Oct. 3 in the coldest outlying areas, Oct. 13 at O’Hare International Airport, Oct. 24 at Midway Airport and November. 5 downtown. In official records since 1871, Chicago’s first fall freezes range from as early as Sept. 22, 1995, to as late as Nov. 24, 1931.
2 Chicago restaurants named to New York Times' 50 best restaurants in America list
Two Chicago restaurants have received the ultimate national recognition. Both “Evette’s” and “Dear Margaret” reached the New York Times’ 50 best restaurants in America list for 2022.
$1 Million Lucky Day Lotto Winning Ticket Sold at Lucky Mart on Far Southwest Side
The Lucky Day Lotto's $1 million jackpot-winning ticket was sold at a lottery retailer on the city's Far Southwest Side earlier this month, according to lottery officials. Lucky Mart, located along the city's border with suburban Evergreen Park at 2900 West 87th Street, is known as a prevalent lottery retailer for the surrounding area, and has been the lucky spot for several lottery winners of the past.
hometownnewsnow.com
Goal is Michigan City Being First Stop from Chicago
(Michigan City, IN) - A developer wants Michigan City to be the destination for Illinois residents now driving past the community while on their way to New Buffalo and other parts of southwest Michigan. Tom Dakich of YAB Development Partners told "Inside Indiana Business" he believes plans for a 12-story...
Plainfield community rallies behind ISU students hit by car while leaving Normal pub
A north suburban community has been rallying behind two ISU students who were hit by a car while leaving a pub.
3-year-old 'bundle of joy' pushed into lake near Chicago's Navy Pier by relative, sources say
A 3-year-old boy his grandfather describes as a "bundle of joy" was pushes into Lake Michigan by a relative, sources told ABC7.
Indiana steelworker dies after industrial accident at steel mill in Chicago
A steelworker who was injured last week in an industrial accident at a northwest Indiana steel mill has died at a Chicago hospital, officials said. Michael Osika, 44, of Schererville died Saturday after being injured Thursday at the Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor steel mill in East Chicago, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Augusta Free Press
Robert C. Koehler: Nikes on a wire, grief and shoelaces hovering above the city
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. There they were again. The dangling irony of memorial Nikes . . . I was walking home from my neighbor’s house. They’d just had a piano recital and I was still full of music when I saw the pair of tennis shoes flung over the telephone wire that crosses my street – instantly redefining, at least for me, this moment, this piece of earth and sky. Oh my God. I don’t believe it.
newsy.com
Why Is Chicago Against Ketchup On Hot Dogs?
Chicago takes its food seriously. Maybe you've heard of their pizza? It's deeper than yours. And when it comes to their hot dogs — don't even think about ordering ketchup. Chicago's disgust may be best summed up by Dirty Harry in the 1983 thriller, "Sudden Impact." "You know what...
New west suburban high school principal emails parents, revealing students harassed him at football game
“Appalling and disturbing,” that’s how new Hinsdale South High School Principal Patrick Hardy described the attitude and comments from some students in an email to parents.
2 winners of Illinois’ $1.34B Mega Millions jackpot come forward
The winners of July's Mega Millions $1.34 billion historic lottery drawing has finally come forward.
More storm reports just received in the WGN Weather Center
York Center- 6 -inch diameter tree down near Butterfield Rd and I-355 at 6:33 pm CDT. Glendale Heights, some 3-inch diameter branches off trees at 6:41 pm CDT. Midway Airport Wind gust to 47 mph at 6:38 pm CDT rainfall so far 0.26″
classicchicagomagazine.com
The Best Lakefront Restaurants in Chicago
Now that the fall weather has arrived in Chicago, this is the perfect time to enjoy the several lakefront restaurants, that are located either right on the beaches of Lake Michigan or close by, before they close for the season. Starting from north to south, my favorites include:. In Edgewater,...
The Devaluation Of Entire Black Neighborhoods, Not Just Homes
In Chicago's South Side, the E.G. Woode collective's members hope to demonstrate an alternative to the traditional commercial real estate model to revitalize commercial corridors lined with small-scale properties like this one. (Photo courtesy E.G. Woode) It happened again. In August, the New York Times reported a story about a...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
High schools drop ‘king’ and ‘queen’ homecoming titles
Riverside-Brookfield High School seniors Bradley Ruska and Sophie Swicionis were crowned the school’s royalty at the homecoming pep assembly on Sept. 16. But don’t call them king and queen. They were officially introduced as Royal Bulldogs as the school joins a growing number eliminating the specific titles of king and queen.
There’s A New $6 Billion Mega-Development In Chicago Called Lincoln Yards
Have you heard about Lincoln Yards? It’s almost impossible to miss those billboards, but if you’re still unsure what it is, keep reading for all the info. Covering 53-acres, Lincoln Yards is a brand new development, and mixed-use community by Sterling Bay Development. It aims to “Connect Chicagoans to over 50 acres of riverfront sitting between some of the city’s most iconic neighborhoods…” Located on a vast piece of undeveloped land, the new neighborhood has been in development since 2019 with plans for future apartment complexes to be completed by 2024. Sitting between Bucktown, Wicker Park, and Lincoln Park, locals can expect towering buildings, retail shops, restaurants, and more in the not-so-distant future. Known as a former industrial site in Chicago’s North Branch Corridor, Lincoln Yards wipes away the currently blank space and replaces it with a vibrant community that can and will bring new connections, or so we hope!
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Illinois
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
