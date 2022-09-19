ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf.com

LIV Golf Chicago yet another reminder of radical, unsettling changes to pro golf

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. — It was just a year ago, here in America’s Heartland, when Bryson DeChambeau had what he called “the best experience of my career.” DeChambeau went undefeated in three matches at the 2021 Ryder Cup, famously (and preposterously) driving the 1st green at Whistling Straits and earning 2.5 points during a record-setting U.S. romp.
prospectornow.com

Knights beat Maine South in thrilling final moments

On Thursday, September 15th, the Knight’s football team faced off against the #8 ranked team in the state, Maine South. Maine South got the early lead, scoring the first touchdown. However the Knights quickly responded. Quarterback Brad Vierneisel connected an 83-yard pass to Northwestern commit Frank Covey. This put the Knight up 7-6. By the end of the first half, Prospect had the lead 27-13.
Fox News

Chicago suburb rejects Harrison Ford statue over cost, actor's bullying memories

A Chicago suburb reportedly decided against a pitch this week to build a statue of actor Harrison Ford, who attended high school in the city. Aldermen on the Park Ridge, Illinois, City Council said they were concerned over the cost of a statue, that the pitch had come from outside of the city and whether Ford, who was reportedly bullied when he was a teenager, would appreciate the recognition, according to the Chicago Tribune.
WGNtv.com

When is the earliest that a frost has been recorded in the Chicago area?

When is the earliest that a frost has been recorded in the Chicago area?. Because the season’s first occurrence of fall frost is patchy and scattered and would tend to occur in outlying areas, the National Weather Service does not keep statistics regarding frost but instead uses the season’s first temperature of 32 or lower to define the end of the growing season. Chicago’s “heat island” and its proximity to the warm waters of Lake Michigan delay, by about a month, the average first arrival of freezing temperatures in the core of the city and near the lake. On average, the season’s first freeze occurs about Oct. 3 in the coldest outlying areas, Oct. 13 at O’Hare International Airport, Oct. 24 at Midway Airport and November. 5 downtown. In official records since 1871, Chicago’s first fall freezes range from as early as Sept. 22, 1995, to as late as Nov. 24, 1931.
NBC Chicago

$1 Million Lucky Day Lotto Winning Ticket Sold at Lucky Mart on Far Southwest Side

The Lucky Day Lotto's $1 million jackpot-winning ticket was sold at a lottery retailer on the city's Far Southwest Side earlier this month, according to lottery officials. Lucky Mart, located along the city's border with suburban Evergreen Park at 2900 West 87th Street, is known as a prevalent lottery retailer for the surrounding area, and has been the lucky spot for several lottery winners of the past.
hometownnewsnow.com

Goal is Michigan City Being First Stop from Chicago

(Michigan City, IN) - A developer wants Michigan City to be the destination for Illinois residents now driving past the community while on their way to New Buffalo and other parts of southwest Michigan. Tom Dakich of YAB Development Partners told "Inside Indiana Business" he believes plans for a 12-story...
Augusta Free Press

Robert C. Koehler: Nikes on a wire, grief and shoelaces hovering above the city

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. There they were again. The dangling irony of memorial Nikes . . . I was walking home from my neighbor’s house. They’d just had a piano recital and I was still full of music when I saw the pair of tennis shoes flung over the telephone wire that crosses my street – instantly redefining, at least for me, this moment, this piece of earth and sky. Oh my God. I don’t believe it.
newsy.com

Why Is Chicago Against Ketchup On Hot Dogs?

Chicago takes its food seriously. Maybe you've heard of their pizza? It's deeper than yours. And when it comes to their hot dogs — don't even think about ordering ketchup. Chicago's disgust may be best summed up by Dirty Harry in the 1983 thriller, "Sudden Impact." "You know what...
classicchicagomagazine.com

The Best Lakefront Restaurants in Chicago

Now that the fall weather has arrived in Chicago, this is the perfect time to enjoy the several lakefront restaurants, that are located either right on the beaches of Lake Michigan or close by, before they close for the season. Starting from north to south, my favorites include:. In Edgewater,...
Next City

The Devaluation Of Entire Black Neighborhoods, Not Just Homes

In Chicago's South Side, the E.G. Woode collective's members hope to demonstrate an alternative to the traditional commercial real estate model to revitalize commercial corridors lined with small-scale properties like this one. (Photo courtesy E.G. Woode) It happened again. In August, the New York Times reported a story about a...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

High schools drop ‘king’ and ‘queen’ homecoming titles

Riverside-Brookfield High School seniors Bradley Ruska and Sophie Swicionis were crowned the school’s royalty at the homecoming pep assembly on Sept. 16. But don’t call them king and queen. They were officially introduced as Royal Bulldogs as the school joins a growing number eliminating the specific titles of king and queen.
Secret Chicago

There’s A New $6 Billion Mega-Development In Chicago Called Lincoln Yards

Have you heard about Lincoln Yards? It’s almost impossible to miss those billboards, but if you’re still unsure what it is, keep reading for all the info.  Covering 53-acres, Lincoln Yards is a brand new development, and mixed-use community by Sterling Bay Development. It aims to “Connect Chicagoans to over 50 acres of riverfront sitting between some of the city’s most iconic neighborhoods…”  Located on a vast piece of undeveloped land, the new neighborhood has been in development since 2019 with plans for future apartment complexes to be completed by 2024. Sitting between Bucktown, Wicker Park, and Lincoln Park, locals can expect towering buildings, retail shops, restaurants, and more in the not-so-distant future.  Known as a former industrial site in Chicago’s North Branch Corridor, Lincoln Yards wipes away the currently blank space and replaces it with a vibrant community that can and will bring new connections, or so we hope! 
