Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCJB
“It’s absolutely ridiculous”: Little Blue Springs closes after park is vandalized
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Little Blue Springs Park in Levy County will not have visitors anytime soon, because it was vandalized over the weekend. “People need to grow up it’s absolutely ridiculous,” said Anthony Martin, Levy County resident. “This is why we can’t have nice things in Levy County or anywhere in the state of Florida.”
ocala-news.com
New playground at Cougar Park opens to public
A brand-new playground is now open to the public at Cougar Park in Fort McCoy. “We cannot wait to see our citizens experiencing this beautiful new play space,” stated the Marion County Parks and Recreation Department on its Facebook webpage. The playground will entertain the park’s younger visitors with its new slide, net bridge, hammock, swings, and more.
WATCH: Huge monitor lizard climbs up Florida homeowner’s window
A central Florida homeowner spotted an unusual sight on his front porch: a huge monitor lizard peering in through a window.
ocala-news.com
Ocala preparing to host tire amnesty day for residents
The City of Ocala will be providing free tire disposal for residents on Saturday, October 8, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tire disposal locations will be set up at the Hampton Aquatic Fun Center (255 NW Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard) and at the corner of NE 14th Street and NE 8th Avenue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ocala-news.com
Sunset Sky After Rain In Ocala’s Summerglen Community
A late afternoon rain led to a colorful sunsetting sky in Ocala’s Summerglen Community. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
WESH
Wild video shows monitor lizard climbing window in Apopka
APOPKA, Fla. — VIDEO: Frank Crowder via TMX. Wild video shows a massive monitor lizard climbing the window of a home in Apopka. See the shocking footage above.
villages-news.com
Roseate Spoonbill Behind Lake Deaton Plaza In The Villages
This beautiful roseate spoonbill looked up from its dinner for just a second as if to say hello behind Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
ocala-news.com
Scott Springs Park temporarily closing due to scheduled maintenance
The City of Ocala has announced that Scott Springs Park will be closed beginning on Sunday, September 25 through Friday, September 30 due to underbrush clearing. The park, which is located at 2825 SW 24th Avenue, is expected to reopen on Saturday, October 1. Due to safety concerns, no visitors...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WESH
Central Florida firefighter had leg amputated, is on ventilator after 'tragic' motorcycle crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A blood drive is being held for a Seminole County firefighter seriously injured in a crash Friday. Firefighter Connor Fernandez of the Seminole County Fire Department was in a motorcycle crash, resulting in life-threatening injuries. According to the fire department, Fernandez has been with them...
wogx.com
Florida woman attacked, bitten while jogging on Seminole County trail
A 22-year-old woman was attacked while jogging in Altamonte Springs, Florida on Monday night, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said. The suspect was captured on a homeowner's surveillance video, and authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the person.
Click10.com
Hundreds of cans of beer spill onto Florida highway after multiple semis collide
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – Hundreds of cans and cases of Coors Light spilled onto a Florida interstate Monday morning after several tractor-trailers collided. Florida Highway Patrol Troop C shared photos of the crash, which happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Hernando County. Tampa ABC affiliate WFTS...
ocala-news.com
Sprinkler inside Ocala nail salon prevents spread of fire
A sprinkler inside an Ocala nail salon helped prevent the spread of a small fire on Monday evening. Shortly before 10:45 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue responded to the 2700 block of SW College Road due to reports of an active fire alarm, according to a press release. OFR’s units, consisting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Great escapes in Florida: Flagler Beach, U.S. Highway 1 and scenic State Road A1A
Flagler Beach is located on the Atlantic Ocean roughly 20 miles north of world famous Daytona Beach. It's much less crowded and touristy than Daytona though, and much more of a small town local beach.
ocala-news.com
Matthew Marian Gwozdz
Matthew Marian Gwozdz, age 68, peacefully went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 16th, 2022 in Ocala, FL with his loving wife of 38 years by his side, Mary Lou (Owen) Gwozdz. Matthew was born August 30th 1954 in Adams, MA to Stella and Stanley Gwozdz. His...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
Rainbow Springs State Park: Everything You Need To Know To Plan Your Visit
Are you visiting Florida on your vacation and some of the region’s impressive state parks?. If so, you should surely visit Rainbow Springs State Park in Dunnellon, Florida. The state park here has incredible scenery, including shining blue waters, beautiful gardens, hills and valleys, and exquisite waterfalls. The area...
WESH
'Our minds were blown': Florida couple says dealership sold them stolen truck from Colorado
Imagine buying your dream vehicle only to find out it was actually stolen. That is what the Haines family in Flagler County is dealing with. And they say they are still on the hook for the payment. Brandon Haines and his family were searching for a new pickup truck for...
ocala-news.com
Temporary road closure planned on NW 1st Street
Motorists in Ocala can expect a temporary road closure on NW 1st Street, from NW 59th Avenue to NW 55th Avenue, beginning on Monday, September 26 through Friday, October 21. On the affected dates, between the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Miller Pipeline LLC will be installing a water main, sewer line, sewer manholes, fire hydrants, and reconstructing the roadway for the City of Ocala. Equipment and personnel will be in the county right-of-way.
WCJB
World Equestrian Center will hold the 2022 Grand National Championship show for Paso Finos
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 50th Golden Anniversary at the 2022 Grand National Championship show for Paso Finos will start on Monday. The event will last from Monday until September 24 at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala. At this championship, the best of the Paso Fino horses compete for...
WESH
Unborn baby dies after 19-year-old pregnant woman hurt in Lake County crash
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County crash resulted in tragedy on Tuesday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened on County Road 44 and Sparrow Lane. Officials say a 2017 Ford Transit was traveling east on County Road 44 while a 2007 Cadillac was traveling westbound on County Road 44.
ocala-news.com
Steven Warren Sheckels
Steven Warren Sheckels age 67 of Ocala, FL passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Estelle’s House Hospice in Ocala, FL. He was surrounded by family. Steve was born in Knoxville, TN to Harold James and Mildred Lynn Sheckels (Galbriath). He worked as a welder at Dixie Metal...
Comments / 0