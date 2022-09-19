ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Springs, FL

New playground at Cougar Park opens to public

A brand-new playground is now open to the public at Cougar Park in Fort McCoy. “We cannot wait to see our citizens experiencing this beautiful new play space,” stated the Marion County Parks and Recreation Department on its Facebook webpage. The playground will entertain the park’s younger visitors with its new slide, net bridge, hammock, swings, and more.
FORT MCCOY, FL
Ocala preparing to host tire amnesty day for residents

The City of Ocala will be providing free tire disposal for residents on Saturday, October 8, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tire disposal locations will be set up at the Hampton Aquatic Fun Center (255 NW Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard) and at the corner of NE 14th Street and NE 8th Avenue.
OCALA, FL
Scott Springs Park temporarily closing due to scheduled maintenance

The City of Ocala has announced that Scott Springs Park will be closed beginning on Sunday, September 25 through Friday, September 30 due to underbrush clearing. The park, which is located at 2825 SW 24th Avenue, is expected to reopen on Saturday, October 1. Due to safety concerns, no visitors...
OCALA, FL
Sprinkler inside Ocala nail salon prevents spread of fire

A sprinkler inside an Ocala nail salon helped prevent the spread of a small fire on Monday evening. Shortly before 10:45 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue responded to the 2700 block of SW College Road due to reports of an active fire alarm, according to a press release. OFR’s units, consisting...
OCALA, FL
Matthew Marian Gwozdz

Matthew Marian Gwozdz, age 68, peacefully went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 16th, 2022 in Ocala, FL with his loving wife of 38 years by his side, Mary Lou (Owen) Gwozdz. Matthew was born August 30th 1954 in Adams, MA to Stella and Stanley Gwozdz. His...
OCALA, FL
Rainbow Springs State Park: Everything You Need To Know To Plan Your Visit

Are you visiting Florida on your vacation and some of the region’s impressive state parks?. If so, you should surely visit Rainbow Springs State Park in Dunnellon, Florida. The state park here has incredible scenery, including shining blue waters, beautiful gardens, hills and valleys, and exquisite waterfalls. The area...
DUNNELLON, FL
Temporary road closure planned on NW 1st Street

Motorists in Ocala can expect a temporary road closure on NW 1st Street, from NW 59th Avenue to NW 55th Avenue, beginning on Monday, September 26 through Friday, October 21. On the affected dates, between the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Miller Pipeline LLC will be installing a water main, sewer line, sewer manholes, fire hydrants, and reconstructing the roadway for the City of Ocala. Equipment and personnel will be in the county right-of-way.
OCALA, FL
Steven Warren Sheckels

Steven Warren Sheckels age 67 of Ocala, FL passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Estelle’s House Hospice in Ocala, FL. He was surrounded by family. Steve was born in Knoxville, TN to Harold James and Mildred Lynn Sheckels (Galbriath). He worked as a welder at Dixie Metal...
OCALA, FL

