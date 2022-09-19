Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
A Bucs player took a shot at former teammate Jameis Winston for throwing 3 late, game-changing interceptions
Buccaneers linebacker Devin White played alongside Jameis Winston and said the team was expecting Winston's fourth-quarter interceptions.
Bucs' Evans, Saints' Lattimore, ejected in latest dust-up
NEW ORLEANS (AP) â€” Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore both were ejected for their involvement in a several-player, after-the-whistle scrap in the fourth quarter of Sundayâ€™s meeting in the Superdome. This marked the second time since 2017 that Evans has been thrown out of a game in the dome for flattening Lattimore after the Saints top defensive back had been squaring off with another Buccaneers player. This time, it started after a third-down incomplete pass with Tom Brady shouting at Lattimore. As Lattimore responded, running back Leonard Fournette stepped in and shoved Lattimore, who shoved Fournette back. Mike Evans was ejected from today's game after an exchange with Marshon Lattimore after the whistle.Lattimore was also ejected.ðŸ“º: FOX pic.twitter.com/Rjunnd5KBR
Bruce Arians' alleged role in Bucs-Saints fight under NFL investigation: report
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints’ Week 2 matchup featured the ongoing saga of the battle between Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore. But while the fight was the main focus of the NFL’s investigation, Pro Football Talk reported Monday that Bruce Arians’ alleged involvement in the fracas is being looked at as well.
Popculture
Buccaneers All-Pro Player Suspended for Fight During Game Against Saints
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will miss one of their star players next Sunday. On Monday, the NFL announced it had suspended wide receiver Mike Evans for one game without pay for his role in the fight with New Orleans Saints cornerback Marson Lattimore during Sunday's game. Evans was suspended for violating unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules. He will be eligible to return after the team takes on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. According to ESPN, Evans is planning to appeal the suspension.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Bucs-Saints brawl gave former coach Sean Payton a case of FOMO | THE HERD
After going 4-0 against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New Orleans Saints fell in Week 2, and a massive brawl broke out between players in the 4th quarter. Former Saints coach Sean Payton joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to not only share his thoughts on the chaos, but explain why he this match up was the first time he truly missed being among the coaches on the sidelines.
Brady's temper flares as Bucs snap skid vs Saints, 20-10
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — It certainly looked like the Saints were in Tom Brady’s head when the Buccaneers quarterback threw a tablet in the bench area and later jawed with New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore after a drive-stalling incomplete pass. How quickly a game can change when emotions spill over. Brady helped incite a skirmish that led to the ejections of Lattimore and Bucs receiver Mike Evans, then threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman that lifted Tampa Bay to a 20-10 victory over New Orleans on Sunday. “It’s an emotional game,” Brady said flatly. “A little bit of execution helps all the way around. I thought the defense played well again and the offensive line fought hard.
Detillier: Saints defense couldn't have played better, but the offense stunk
The New Orleans offense just could not get in a rhythm, and there were no fourth quarter heroics to spark a comeback like in Week 1 – just the opposite, in fact, with four of the five turnovers occurring in the final quarter.
Giants WR Kenny Golladay confused by limited playing time
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — High-priced New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay is confused and doesn’t agree with coach Brian Daboll’s decision to limit him to two snaps against the Carolina Panthers this past weekend. Speaking to reporters after practice Wednesday, Golladay confirmed Daboll told him earlier in the week he would not get much playing time against the Panthers on Sunday. The 28-year-old, who has a $13 million base salary in the second year of a four-year, $72 million contract, didn’t view his limited play as punishment. He said he has done everything the staff has asked of him. “I should be playing regardless,” Golladay said, adding even teammates were confused by the decision.
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL reportedly issues warning to Bruce Arians about his conduct on sideline before Buccaneers-Saints brawl
Just before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints got into a massive brawl during Sunday's game, cameras captured Bruce Arians getting animated and exchanging words with Marcus Lattimore. Problem is, Arians is no longer a coach with the Buccaneers. He's now an executive. And while executives can be...
Yardbarker
Bucs LB White Throws Shade On Saints’ Winston After Week 2 Win
People don’t forget trying times, and Bucs linebacker Devin White certainly doesn’t. In a postgame interview following Tampa Bay’s 20-10 win over the Saints on Sunday afternoon, White was asked why the team was so successful in winning the turnover battle. Without hesitation, the Pro Bowl linebacker credited the defense’s success to the quarterback play of New Orleans’ Jameis Winston, who was with the Bucs from 2015-2019.
Comments / 0