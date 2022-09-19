EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — High-priced New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay is confused and doesn’t agree with coach Brian Daboll’s decision to limit him to two snaps against the Carolina Panthers this past weekend. Speaking to reporters after practice Wednesday, Golladay confirmed Daboll told him earlier in the week he would not get much playing time against the Panthers on Sunday. The 28-year-old, who has a $13 million base salary in the second year of a four-year, $72 million contract, didn’t view his limited play as punishment. He said he has done everything the staff has asked of him. “I should be playing regardless,” Golladay said, adding even teammates were confused by the decision.

NFL ・ 24 MINUTES AGO