ComicBook
Xbox Live Games With Gold Releases Final Free Xbox 360 Game
The final game from the Xbox 360 era that will be made available as part of Microsoft's Xbox Live Games with Gold program is now able to be downloaded. Earlier this year, Microsoft preemptively informed fans that its Games with Gold service would be discontinuing new additions from the Xbox 360 beginning in October 2022. And while many Xbox Live Gold subscribers weren't thrilled to hear about this change, Microsoft is at least sending the Xbox 360 out on a high note with the addition of one of the console's best games.
Ty 4, Which Will Give The Ty The Tasmanian Tiger Series Yet Another Remaster, Will Reportedly Be Launched On The Nintendo Switch
According to Krome Studios, Ty the Tasmanian Tiger 4 will triumphantly return on the Nintendo Switch. The boomerang-throwing marsupial mascot’s fans have recently been treated well with remastered versions of older Ty games. Soon, they’ll be able to add the fourth mainstream title to that list with a polished re-release dubbed Ty the Tasmanian Tiger 4: Bush Rescue Returns.
A Super Mario Sunshine Boss Battle Appears To Be Referenced In Splatoon 3
Players are learning all there is to know about the paint-splattering sequel Splatoon 3 now that it has been successfully unveiled into the world. This also applies to the boss fights you experience when progressing through the single-player game. One boss battle is generating news because it reminds people of another that Super Mario Sunshine enthusiasts may remember.
There Will Finally Be An Ending To The Resident Evil Story In The Upcoming Resident Evil 8 DLC
There’s a chance that Ethan, Mia, and Rose Winters won’t show up in Resident Evil 9. Director Kento Kinoshita has stated that the Winters family will receive a fitting conclusion in the upcoming Resident Evil Village DLC, Shadows of Rose. Later this year, players can look forward to...
Digital Trends
Want to predict the next big Nintendo Switch game? Just rewind 5 years
When it comes to the video game industry, we’re currently living in an age of speculation. Players are no longer satisfied just getting news on upcoming games by patiently waiting for announcements. Insiders and leakers have become a fundamental part of the game hype cycle in the social media age, fueling a need for unofficial scoops. When a gaming livestream gets announced, it’s usually surrounded by tons of rumors, leaks, and predictions that set some high expectations. It’s easy to get disappointed by something like Nintendo’s September Direct when leaks from high-profile insiders wind up being a bust.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Games With Gold Reveals Free Games for September 2022
Microsoft has revealed the new slate of free games that Xbox Live Gold subscribers will be able to download throughout the month of September 2022. Per usual, Microsoft is bringing four new titles to its Xbox Games with Gold service for the coming month. And while many fans have often been disappointed by what Games with Gold has to offer, September's lineup is a bit stronger than normal.
Marvelous Games Teases A New Installment In The Series While Announcing The Release Of Rune Factory 3 Special On The Nintendo Switch
A reveal trailer for a special edition of Marvelous Games’ farming role-playing game Rune Factory 3 is among the exciting news announced at the most recent Nintendo Direct. In addition, a new Rune Factory game will be released in the future, as the developer hinted in another teaser. This news will no doubt excite the agricultural RPG community’s ardent players.
The Director Of The Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Confirms That Every Game Will Include One Important Feature During Tokyo Game Show
Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection is putting the entire Battle Network series on PC, PS4, and Switch, and it’s also adding online capabilities to every game in the series. Capcom announced this collection at a Mini Direct this summer. It includes every game in the Battle Network series: Battle Network, Battle Network 2, Battle Network 3 Blue and White, Battle Network 4 Blue Moon and Red Sun, Battle Network 5 Team Colonel and Team Protoman, and Battle Network 6 Cybeast Gregar and Falzar.
In The Upcoming Pokemon Scarlet And Violet, A Pokemon Fan Develops Their Depiction Of A Shiny Klawf
A Pokemon fan recently turned the new Rock-type Pokemon Klawf from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet into a shiny variant. Though Game Freak, Nintendo, and The Pokemon Company have kept most of the newcomers a secret, it has been reported that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will include over 100 new Pokemon when released later this year. The Rock-type Klawf is one of the more recent new Pokemon for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which have been steadily unveiled in the months before the games’ release.
techeblog.com
GTA 6 Gameplay Footage Allegedly Leaked Running On NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card
You’ve seen the fan-made GTA 6 trailer in Unreal Engine 5, now check out some alleged leaked gameplay footage running on an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card. Very little is known about the actual game, but if this leaked footage is real, then it would probably confirm a female lead in this installment, who may be one of four main characters.
You Can Get The Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Demo Until September 26
Until September 26, gamers can try out one of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty’s levels in a time-limited trial, which is available for download now from the Koei Tecmo website. This year’s Tokyo Game Show is currently underway, and many major Japanese publishers have hosted their own live streams to showcase some of the most anticipated titles of the next year. Koei Tecmo is one of these publishers; they recently demonstrated some in-engine gameplay of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Team Ninja’s upcoming game, which is expected to release in the first half of 2023.
Many Fans Will Be Thrilled By Assassin’s Creed Codename Red
And with that, feudal Japan is the next stop for Assassin’s Creed. The Animus has struck it rich after years of internet speculating, yearning fan supposition, melancholy rumors, and unfortunate “leaks” from people who were plainly no more in the loop than any of the rest of us.
The Only 2 Near-Perfect PS4 Games, According To Metacritic
The PlayStation 4 has established itself as one of Sony's most successful consoles. The company has sold over 117 million PS4 units worldwide, overtaking the original PlayStation, the PS3, and the PSP. It's difficult to quantify why the PS4 performed as well as it did, but one thing that's true of every console is that it's only as good as it's games — and the PS4 has some great ones. It offered exclusive titles like "God of War," "Horizon: Zero Dawn," and "Uncharted 4," which could only be played on the Sony platform at the time of their release. The PS4 also boasts a wide variety of third-party entries. Some of these games were incredibly well-received and got high marks from reviewers.
Mirage, The Upcoming Assassin’s Creed Video Game By Ubisoft, Stars Basim
Ubisoft‘s Assassin’s Creed Mirage, featuring Valhalla buddy Basim, will be released the following year. Mirage, which was revealed today at Ubisoft’s showcase honoring the 15-year anniversary of the Assassin’s Creed franchise, is a game that takes place in Baghdad 20 years prior to the events of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. As a result, the main character Basim is a street thief searching the marketplaces and alleyways rather than the renowned assassin we know him as in Valhalla.
Players Of The Upcoming Major Assassin’s Creed Game Will Embark On A Brand-New Open-World Adventure In Federal Japan
According to information shared during today’s Ubisoft Forward September Livestream, the upcoming mainline Assassin’s Creed game will finally transport players to feudal Japan. The long-running Assassin’s Creed series has been set in several places and eras over the years, from the British Isles of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla from a year ago to the Middle East during the Third Crusade. Along the way, players have assumed the roles of various Assassins, each of whom has a unique motivation for joining this band of warriors in their combat with the evil Templars, which spans the past, present, and future.
The Elden Ring Board Game Is Finally Here
The critically acclaimed and commercially successful computer game Elden Ring is getting the tabletop treatment courtesy of Steamforged Games. In a recent announcement, Steamforged stated that they will be publishing a board game adaptation of Elden Ring and that they would use a Kickstarter campaign to help fund the construction of the new game.
A Gamer Of The Video Game Minecraft Discovers A Technique To Make Doom Run On A Sizable Screen Inside The Game By Using Just The Vanilla Version Of The Title
A user has released a video of the classic Doom running in Mojang’s open-world sandbox game, demonstrating that almost anything can be done in Minecraft. The fact that there’s always something new to learn in this game accounts for how many players keep returning to the blocky universe. Despite being released in 2011 or 2009, if one includes the game’s very early iterations, millions of individuals worldwide are constantly coming up with new things to make.
Developers Of Assassin’s Creed Are Investigating How To Reintroduce Multiplayer
At the latest Ubisoft Forward, Ubisoft described how a team of developers has been investigating how to bring multiplayer back to the Assassin’s Creed series. This will reportedly take the shape of a focal point for anything Assassin’s Creed-related. Project Infinity is the current name of the aforementioned program.
A Player Of Animal Crossing: New Horizons Reenacts An Event From One Of The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom’s Trailers
A player in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons community recreated a scenario from one of the teasers for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Nintendo‘s desert island life sim has proven to be a varied way for gamers to express themselves, as well as a terrific way to pay respect to other properties.
The Incredible New Storyline For Tekken 8 Has Now Been Officially Announced
The upcoming Tekken 8 video game has been confirmed, and a fresh trailer demonstrates how incredible it will look. The Tekken series is a cornerstone of the fighting game genre and is widely regarded as one of the most popular fighting game franchises available. It made its debut in the...
