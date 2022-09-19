Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
NFL investigating former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians
During the fourth quarter of Sunday afternoon’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints, a massive fight broke out involving a number of star players from both teams including Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette, and Marshon Lattimore. Oddly, former Tampa Bay head coach Bruce...
Bruce Arians' alleged role in Bucs-Saints fight under NFL investigation: report
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints’ Week 2 matchup featured the ongoing saga of the battle between Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore. But while the fight was the main focus of the NFL’s investigation, Pro Football Talk reported Monday that Bruce Arians’ alleged involvement in the fracas is being looked at as well.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady not happy about 'ridiculous' suspension given to Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans
If Tom Brady was commissioner of the NFL, he definitely wouldn't have suspended Mike Evans this week for the role that the Buccaneers receiver played in a brawl that took place during the second half of Tampa Bay's 20-10 win over the Saints on Sunday. During his weekly "Let's Go"...
NBC Sports
Mike Evans suspended one game following Buccaneers-Saints skirmish
Mike Evans’ anger got the best of him on Sunday, and it will cost him a game. The NFL suspended the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver on Monday after the Bucs and New Orleans Saints got into a scuffle in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s Week 2 game.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans' one-game suspension upheld, will miss Packers game
Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans had appealed his one-game suspension for shoving Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore during Sunday's Tampa Bay victory.
NFL reportedly issues warning to Bruce Arians about his conduct on sideline before Buccaneers-Saints brawl
Just before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints got into a massive brawl during Sunday's game, cameras captured Bruce Arians getting animated and exchanging words with Marcus Lattimore. Problem is, Arians is no longer a coach with the Buccaneers. He's now an executive. And while executives can be...
numberfire.com
Saints' Chris Olave targeted 13 times in Week 2 loss to Buccaneers
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave caught 5 of 13 targets for 80 yards and a fumble in Week 2's 10-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Olave led the Saints in targets and yards in Week 2 and could have had an extremely productive day if Jameis Winston had not been off target on several deep balls. In his second NFL game, Olave commanded a 32.5% target share. After seeing just 3 targets in Week 1's win over the Falcons, Olave is trending in the right direction heading into a Week 3 clash with the Carolina Panthers.
AthlonSports.com
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Tackle Expected To Be 'Sidelined' 1 Month With Injury
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense will not be at full strength for the next few weeks of the 2022 season. Veteran defensive tackle Akiem Hicks has suffered a foot injury. He is going to miss the next month or so. Hick tore the plantar fascia in his foot. The injury...
