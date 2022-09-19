Rockers give some starters day off, fall in regular-season finale

YORK, Pa. – Looking ahead to the upcoming playoffs, the Rockers gave some of their starters the day off and finished the regular season with a 9-3 loss to the York Revolution on Sunday.

Infielders Michael Russell and Tyler Ladendorf, outfielder Zander Wiel and catched Mike Gulino were the regular position players in the lineup. Catchers Logan Moore and Roldani Baldwin started at first and third, respectively, and utility players J.R. DiSarcina and Joe Johnson manned two of the outfield positions.