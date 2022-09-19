Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson caught 4 of 5 targets for 59 yards and 1 touchdown in Week 2's 36-27 loss to the Lions. Dotson hauled in the third touchdown of his career in Week 2 after scoring twice in his NFL debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1. Dotson also caught a 2-point conversion. Dotson's volume (5 targets per game) remains low in a crowded wide receiver group currently lead by Curtis Samuel (10 targets per game) but he is already proving to be an incredibly impactful player in the red zone. The Commanders will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3 as 6.5-point underdogs.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO