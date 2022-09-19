Read full article on original website
Related
Week 3: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Running Backs
David Montgomery is running hot and faces a plus matchup vs. Houston in Week 3.
Odell Beckham Jr sparks fresh rumors with latest QB meeting
Odell Beckham Jr has yet to find a new team as he continues to recover from the torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl. There have been plenty of rumors about where he might sign, and the star wide receiver sparked a fresh one on Sunday with one of his on-field interactions.
Buccaneers star Mike Evans in danger of possible suspension after Marshon Lattimore fight
Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver Mike Evans found himself in yet another scuffle with New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore in Sunday’s 20-10 win. Evans and Lattimore went at it in the fourth quarter, leading to a bench-clearing brawl and ejections for both players. The NFL is now reviewing the matter for a possible suspension for Evans, according to NFL insider Ian Rapaport.
Broncos' Biggest Studs & Duds from 16-9 Win Over Texans
The Denver Broncos' collective performance in Week 2 was inconsistent.
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL Team
We are two weeks into the NFL season and many are already jumping to conclusions. The bad teams have already unveiled themselves as they are mostly 0-2. Meanwhile, the good teams are starting to separate themselves, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like early title contenders. There have also been...
Look: Shocked Raiders Fan Is Going Viral Sunday
A shocked Las Vegas Raiders fan is going viral on social media this Sunday night. The Raiders blew a big lead against the Cardinals late on Sunday evening, with Kyler Murray and Co. forcing overtime. Right when the Cardinals forced overtime, a shocked Raiders fan went viral. "RAIDERS STUNNED," CBS...
Yardbarker
T.J. Hockenson Among Lowest PFF-Graded Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions offense has been receiving a significant amount praise the first two weeks of the 2022 NFL season. After scoring a significant amount of points, many nationally are now beginning to notice the impact the roster has had having Ben Johnson being elevated to his position. Since he...
Buccaneers Place Veteran Running Back On IR
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will reportedly be without a a veteran piece of their backfield for the next month at least. "Bucs have signed receiver Kaylon Geiger and linebacker Kenny Young from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Running back Gio Bernard and tackle Josh Wells are going on injured reserve, missing next four games at least."
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Eagles snap counts: DeVonta Smith leads way for WRs vs. Vikings
For the second straight week, DeVonta Smith led the Eagles’ receivers in snaps. But this time he made the most of it. After getting shutout in the opener, Smith had 7 catches on 7 targets for 80 yards in the Eagles’ 24-7 win over the Vikings on Monday Night Football.
Yardbarker
Davante Adams: Raiders WR Breaks Silence Today Via Instagram
The Las Vegas Raiders are reeling from a demoralizing loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday . Star wide receiver Davante Adams had members of his family on site at Allegiant Stadium where they were treated to an epic collapse. Following the loss, Adams left the locker room without speaking to the press, leaving social media to run with speculation.
David Montgomery calls out Packers’ ‘home-field advantage’ after getting shafted out of Justin Fields TD
The Chicago Bears were spanked 27-10 on Sunday by the Green Bay Packers and had the chance to cut the deficit to just one touchdown when they decided to run a quarterback dive with Justin Fields on fourth and goal. In the eyes of running back David Montgomery, Fields broke the plane. But, he believes “home field advantage” prevented the officials from making the correct call.
Yardbarker
Eagles troll Kirk Cousins with famous quote after win against Vikings
The Philadelphia Eagles cruised against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, and the team’s Twitter account had some fun during the win. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had a bad game and went 27/46 for 221 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. The second interception came late in the third...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Eagles fly into top three; Bengals fall out of top 10
Week 2 brought us epic drama. The Dolphins, Jets and Cardinals all authored heroic comebacks. The Falcons nearly dug out of a 28-3 (there's that score again) hole against the defending champs. Aaron Rodgers got back on track ... while Trey Lance is once again left to wait for next year. Then there are the Bills, who used another prime-time platform to show the football world no one is currently their equal.
AthlonSports.com
Colin Cowherd Names The 'Best Looking' NFC Team Following Week 2
FS1's Colin Cowherd has seen enough. He's ready to name the "best looking" team in the NFC. It's the Philadelphia Eagles. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles beat the Minnesota Vikings 24-7 on Monday night. Hurts had nearly 400 yards of total offense and scored three touchdowns, one through the air and two on the ground.
Nathaniel Hackett Announces His Decision On Play-Calling
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has dealt with a lot of criticism through the first two weeks of the season. Although it's still early in the season, there have been some rumblings about whether or not Denver should have someone else calling the plays on offense. Following the Broncos'...
numberfire.com
Commanders' Jahan Dotson scores again in Week 2 loss to Lions
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson caught 4 of 5 targets for 59 yards and 1 touchdown in Week 2's 36-27 loss to the Lions. Dotson hauled in the third touchdown of his career in Week 2 after scoring twice in his NFL debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1. Dotson also caught a 2-point conversion. Dotson's volume (5 targets per game) remains low in a crowded wide receiver group currently lead by Curtis Samuel (10 targets per game) but he is already proving to be an incredibly impactful player in the red zone. The Commanders will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3 as 6.5-point underdogs.
AthlonSports.com
Jerry Jones Has High Praise For 1 NFC East Quarterback
The NFC East is proving to be a much bigger challenge than Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys were expecting, at least early on in the 2022 season. Each team in the division has won at least one game and the Eagles and Giants are tied atop the standings at 2-0, respectively.
Eagles star Darius Slay reveals that he gave James Harden the ball after his pick at the goal line in a bid to meet him after the game - as he admits he only realized his 'favorite player' was there after spotting him on jumbotron
Philadelphia Eagles star Darius Slay revealed he only gave James Harden the football after his third quarter interception at the goal line so that he could meet the NBA star after his team's 24-7 win against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. Slay wheeled away in celebration after his...
The best Ravens fantasy football sleeper you need to have on your team in Week 3
The Baltimore Ravens fell victim to a furious rally from the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, and ended up shockingly losing a game in which they led by three touchdowns with just over 12 minutes left by a score of 42-38. Still, it’s clear that the Ravens are in a good spot, and their offense is as lethal as ever, even with the stunning defeat at the front of Baltimore’s mind.
‘I’m in pain every week’: Micah Parsons reveals immense sacrifice he’s making for Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys have several banged-up bodies at the moment. They can’t afford to have any more injuries if they want to keep it together, which is also why Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is trying to endure pain so he could continue playing and contributing on the field. “Pain...
Comments / 0